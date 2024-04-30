Quarterly Report March 2024 (Un-audited)
Century Insurance at a Glance
- Century Insurance is a Lakson Group Company.
- Operating since 1989, dealing in all areas of general insurance and takaful business.
- One of the premier general insurance companies of Pakistan.
- Rated "AA" with a stable outlook by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited, signifying a 'very strong capacity to meet policyholders' and contractual obligations.
- Total equity in excess of Rs. 2.9 billion.
- Twice awarded 'Top 25 Companies Award' by the Karachi Stock Exchange.
- Very strong reinsurance treaty arrangements with highly rated international reinsurers.
- Broad client base consisting of individuals as well as some of the most prestigious local and multinational companies.
Table of Contents
Financial Statement
Conventional Operations
Vision and Mission
2
Corporate Information
3
Directors' Review
4
Directors' Review (Urdu)
7
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
8
Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited)
10
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
11
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
12
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
14
Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
15
Financial Statement
Window Takaful Operations
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
34
Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited)
36
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
37
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
38
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Fund
39
Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
41
Our Vision
To be an organization known for integrity and ethical behavior and fully dedicated to its Clients, Business Partners, Shareholders and Employees, providing exceptional quality service and committed to achieving excellence in all areas of its operations.
Our Mission
- To become a company of choice for its valued Clients, Stockholders and Employees.
- To ensure continued growth of the financial strength and resilience of the company so that it may be able to withstand any unexpected shocks or cyclical economic downturns.
- The Company culture to be known for Integrity and Ethical behavior.
- The Company to be known as one of the best insurance companies of the country.
2 Quarterly Report March 2024
Corporate Information
Board of Directors
Mr. Iqbal Ali Lakhani - Chairman
Mr. Amin Mohammed Lakhani
Ms. Anushka Lakhani
Mr. Aftab Ahmad
Mr. Atiq Anwar Mahmudi
Mr. Jawed Akhlaq
Mr. Mohammad Hussain Hirji - Chief Executive
Advisor
Mr. Sultan Ali Lakhani
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Sabza Ali Pirani
Company Secretary
Mr. Mansoor Ahmed
Audit Committee
Mr. Atiq Anwar Mahmudi - Chairman
Mr. Amin Mohammed Lakhani
Mr. Aftab Ahmad
Investment Committee
Mr. Iqbal Ali Lakhani - Chairman
Mr. Aftab Ahmad
Mr. Mohammad Hussain Hirji
Mr. Sabza Ali Pirani
Ethics, Human Resource & Remuneration Committee
Mr. Jawed Akhlaq - Chairman
Mr. Amin Mohammed Lakhani
Mr. Mohammad Hussain Hirji
External Auditors
M/s. BDO Ebrahim & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Share Registrar
M/s. FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt.) Ltd. 8-F, Near to Hotel Faran, Nursery,
Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal,
Karachi.
Tel: (021) 3438 0101-5
Fax: (021) 3438 0106
Email: info.shares@famcosrs.com
Website: www.famcosrs.com
Bankers
Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited
Bank Islami Pakistan Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
JS Bank Limited
MCB Islamic Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
NRSP Microfinance Bank Limited
Silkbank Limited
Soneri Bank Limited
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited
U Microfinance Bank Limited
United Bank Limited
Registered & Corporate Office
Lakson Square, Building No. 2,
Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi-74200.
Head Office
11th Floor, Lakson Square, Building No. 3, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi-74200.
Website: www.cicl.com.pk
UAN: 111-111-717
NTN: 0710008-6
Century Insurance Company Limited 3
Directors' Review
On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present to you the unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024.
General Review
There has been robust growth in both gross and net premium during the first quarter ended 31 March 2024. Gross written premium (inclusive of takaful contribution) has increased by Rs. 97.9 million (26%) to Rs. 474.9 million whereas net premium has increased by Rs. 37.8 million (14%) to Rs. 315.7 million. Underwriting profit stood at Rs. 28.4 million. Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 was Rs. 2.13.
Operating Results
The comparative financial highlights for the first quarters ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 are presented below:
Rs. In Millions (except otherwise stated)
Description
Increase / (Decrease)
2024
2023
Amount
%
Gross Written Premium (including Takaful
475
377
98
26
Contribution)
Net Premium
316
278
38
14
Underwriting results
28
45
(17)
(38)
Investment & other income
139
82
57
70
Profit from Window Takaful Operations
14
11
3
27
Profit before tax
178
133
45
34
Profit after tax
118
88
30
34
Earnings per share
(Rs.)
2.13
1.59
0.54
34
Total assets
5,021
4,307
714
17
Paid-up capital
553
553
-
-
Total equity
2,935
2,521
414
16
As compared to the first quarter of 2023, the gross written premium (inclusive of takaful contribution) for Fire has increased by Rs. 21.4 million (47%), Marine by Rs. 62.6 million (46%), Motor by Rs. 21.8 million (16%) and Miscellaneous by Rs. 6.4 million (46%). The gross written premium (inclusive of takaful contribution) for Accident & Health has decreased by Rs. 13.9 million (30%).
4 Quarterly Report March 2024
Window Takaful Operations
Participant Takaful Fund (PTF)
The gross written contribution for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 is Rs. 67.9 million as compared to Rs. 45.5 million for the same period last year. Net contribution revenue is Rs. 11.4 million and the surplus for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 is Rs. 7.5 million.
Operator's Fund (OPF)
Gross wakala fee income for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 is Rs. 23.2 million while net wakala fee income is Rs. 25.0 million. Profit before tax is Rs. 14.4 million.
Future Outlook
The management is making concerted efforts to increase market share and profitability and the business of the Company is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace. We shall continue to strive to identify new and innovative products and distribution channels, expand the branch network to serve clients in new cities and recruit, train and motivate sales staff so as to maintain the momentum of profitable growth. We are hopeful that this will result in improved sustainability and enhanced shareholder equity.
Acknowledgments
On behalf of the directors of the company, we wish to place on record our appreciation of the efforts of all the employees of the company in enabling its growth and success. We are also grateful to our clients for their patronage, to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for its guidance as regulator of the insurance industry and to our reinsurers and shareholders for their trust and confidence in the company.
Mohammad Hussain Hirji
Chairman
Director & Chief Executive
Karachi: 26 April 2024
Century Insurance Company Limited 5
ف
ن
ی
ب
�
ی
ی
�می
ی
ی
یبحر ،)د� 47(پےور مل 21.4م گیدذ تشآ ےار�ب)شنو�یکنٹر فلتکا لبشمو(م پر عیمجمو م بلےمقا کے ء2023 ہیما سہ پہلی
ف
ن
ی
�ب�
ف
ن
ی �ب�
ف
ن
ی �ب�
ی
ی
ی
ی
ی
ی
فہضاا )د�46( پےور مل 6.4 م قمتفر ہمیروا )د� 16(پےور مل21.8 م ہمیٹرمو، )د�46(پےور مل62.6 م ہمی
ف
ن
ی
�ب�
ب
�
ی
�می
ی
ی
۔ہے ئیہو کمی )د� 30( مل 13.9م صحت و ثہدحا ہمیئےار�ب)شنو�یکنٹر فلتکا لبشمو(م پر عیمجمو جبکہ ۔ہے اہو
نش
�ن
�ی
�
پرآ�� فل��تکاو� �ڈ
�ز
نی
ب
ی
فنڈ فلتکا
تک
کا ںو�ر�اا�د�شر�
تمد سیا جبکہ پےور مل 67.9 فنڈ کا شنو�یکنٹر عیمجمو ہشدر�یتحر کا ںوراد کتاشر مء2024 چرما 31 تمد کی ہیما سہ پہلی
نی
ب
نی
چرما 31 تمد کی ہیما سہ پہلی فنڈ پلسسر رواپےور مل11.4 شنو�ی
یکنٹر لصخا ۔ہار پےور مل 45.5 لسا شتہگز نارود کے
نی
ی
۔ہارپےور مل7.5م ء2024
نی
ف
نی
ی
ف فنڈ یٹرپرآ��
ی
ی
مل 25.0نیمدآ کی � لہکاو لصخا جبکہ ۔ہے پےور مل 23.2 م ء2024 چرما 31 تمد کی ہیما سہ پہلی ئےار�ب� لہکاو عیمجمو
ن
ٹ
ی
ی
۔ہارپےور مل 14.4فعمنا � زا قبل ۔ہے پےور
خ
ت
ق ب
لخاو�دکے� مستقبل
کیٹر�ما ر�وب�وا�رفعمنا�کا میہنتظاامیںر��اکی� کمپنی
ہیر�کر�ماا�قدا� سٹھو لیے کے کھنےرر��کور�را��فتارر�� مستحکم کی فےضاا� میں شیئر
ن
ت
خ
خ
ت
ئ
�
ت
ق
ب
�ماد��کی ئنٹ لاک میں ںو�شہر یگرد��،شنا کی �عامصنو دید��ج��ر�و� �لیےا� کے کھنےر� رر��اکو�ر��فتار� کی قیتر بخش فعمنا ہم ۔ہے
خ
ف
ب�
ض
ت
ہیں تےکر میدا� ہم ۔گے ہیںر� تےکر بیتتر ر�و�ا� ئیا�فزا� صلہحو��وکی�ربیمہع�لےرکے�و�ا� مقیا کے ںنچوفیضاا�ر� سے��غر کی
ث
�
ت
۔گے بنیں �عاب� کا� یر�اپ��ئیدابہترر� �و�ا� فےضاا� میں یٹییکوںفتگاای� �حصص� کی �ماا�قداب� �جہرلاا�مند کہ
ئ
ت
ن
�
�
�فاا�عترا�
�
�
�
مینز�لا متما لیے کے نےبنا ممکن کو بیمیاکا ر�و�ا� قیتر کی ےر�ا�د�ا�
ہتاچا ہناا�سر سے�بجا کی �زیکٹررا� �کمپنیڈ نہیںا� پر ںششوکو کی
�ن
ک
ش
ش
�
یکسچینجا� ینڈا� ٹیزر�سکیو پر نےکر ئیہنمار� سے حیثیت کی لیٹریگور��امیں� نسیسٹرڈ�نشوا� ،ئنٹسلامتماپر ہنےر� �نہابنہا�� �پنےا� ہم ۔ںہو
�
�
۔ہیں ر�ا�گزشکر بھی �کےر�لڈہوز شیئر پنےا� پر نےکر د�عتماا� و� سہو�بھر پر کمپنی(ںکستاار�وپ��فآ�ا� )SECP�� کمیشن
جیحیر حسینحمد ئ
نیکھالا علی لقباا�
�
�
مینچیئر
یکٹیویگزا� چیفر�وا�ا�ڈ�یکٹرر�
ء2024 �یپرا 26 : چیاکر
6 Quarterly Report March 2024
ئ
ئ
ف
ٹی
ٹرپورہر�جاکیزر�ر�اڈ
ٹ�
چ
ت
ن
�
ئ
�
� �
�
تیلیاما ہشد ��ڈآ��غیرکے ہیما سہ لیا�و� نےہو ختم کو�ء2024ر�ما 31تھاکے�س �مسر ہم سے �بجا کی ز�یکٹررا� �فآڈ���ر�بوڈ
۔ہیںہےر�کر پیش ےر�ا�شوگو
ئ
ئ �
�
ت
ہز� جا میعمو
��یمی
چ
۔ہے ا�ہو فہضاا� ینتر طمضبو میں ںنوو�پردلصخا� م
ر�و�ا� عیمجمو�مدیںکی ہیما سہ لیا�و� نےہو ختم 2024کو ء �ر�ما 31
ئ �
ف
ئ �
�ی�می
ی
�ی�می
م رپ لصخا عیمجمو ۔ا�ہو پےو�ر� ملین 474جو فہضاا.9 �د26پےو�ر� ملین 97.9)شنبیوکنٹر فلتکا لبشمو( پرم عیمجمو کہمشتر
نی
نٹ ٹف
نی
ف
نی
ی
ی
کوء2024 چرما 31 -ہے ہیر پےور مل28.4 نیمدآ �اررد�ا ۔اہو پےور مل315.7کہجو فہضاا �د 14 پےور مل37.8
ی
۔ہے ہیر 2.13 نیمدآ حصص فی م تمد کی ہیما سہ لیاو نےہو ختم
�
�
ئجنتاتکے ر�مواب��ویر�ر��کا�
ج
ج
لہپ
کلھ
۔ہیں یلذ� �ر�دی� ںاتیلیاما� بلیتقا کی ء2023 ر�و�ا� 202431چرما�مد کی ہیما سہ ی
)میں ملین پےو�ر�(
چ 31
چ 31
)کمی(/فہضاا�
�ر�ما
�ر�ما
ء 2023
ء 2024
فیصد
)قمر�(
)قمر�(
)قمر�(
26
98
377
475
14
38
278
316
)38(
)17(
45
28
70
57
82
139
27
3
11
14
34
45
133
178
34
30
88
118
34
0.54
1.59
2.13
17
714
4,307
5,021
-
-
553
553
16
414
2,521
2,935
�
ںبیا
ئ �
ی
)شنبیوکنٹر فلتکا لبشمو( م��یم
پر عیمجمو ہشد یرتحر
ئ �
ی
م�ی�م
پر لصخا
�ن
ئجنتا ئٹنگا�ر���ار� �ڈ
نیمدآ�� یگرد� و� یر�کا یہماس
�ن
فعمنا سے یشنپرآ�� فلتکاڈ��و�
�
ٹیکس ز�ا� قبل فعمنا
ت
�
ٹیکس زا� � بعد فعمنا
�
)پےو�ر�( حصص فی نیمدآ��
ہشد ح�یص
ت
ث
�جا ثہا�ا� � کل
یہماسر ہشد ا�د�ا�
ئٹییکوا� کل
Century Insurance Company Limited 7
Condensed Interim Statement of
Financial Position
As at March 31, 2024
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Note
--------------(Rupees)-------------
Assets
Property and equipment
9
128,699,621
100,890,307
Intangible assets
724,016
747,250
Investment in associates
10
71,957,899
73,966,924
Investments
Equity securities
11.1
956,846,047
941,604,326
Debt securities
11.2
1,907,512,605
1,851,391,049
Loan and other receivable
12
131,636,068
95,975,373
Insurance / reinsurance receivable
13
619,657,240
822,041,695
Reinsurance recoveries against outstanding claims
22
265,093,226
193,897,623
Salvage recoveries accrued
6,977,394
2,785,000
Deferred commission expense
23
35,764,767
32,747,815
Deferred taxation
17
16,879,248
1,941,781
Retirement benefit obligations
13,096,977
14,059,440
Prepayments
14
267,717,809
280,250,689
Cash and bank
15
350,225,261
436,347,757
Total assets of Window Takaful Operations -
16
247,825,884
223,551,545
Operator's fund
Total assets
5,020,614,062
5,072,198,574
8 Quarterly Report March 2024
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Century Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 08:40:08 UTC.