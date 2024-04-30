Directors' Review

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present to you the unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024.

General Review

There has been robust growth in both gross and net premium during the first quarter ended 31 March 2024. Gross written premium (inclusive of takaful contribution) has increased by Rs. 97.9 million (26%) to Rs. 474.9 million whereas net premium has increased by Rs. 37.8 million (14%) to Rs. 315.7 million. Underwriting profit stood at Rs. 28.4 million. Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 was Rs. 2.13.

Operating Results

The comparative financial highlights for the first quarters ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 are presented below:

Rs. In Millions (except otherwise stated) Description Increase / (Decrease) 2024 2023 Amount % Gross Written Premium (including Takaful 475 377 98 26 Contribution) Net Premium 316 278 38 14 Underwriting results 28 45 (17) (38) Investment & other income 139 82 57 70 Profit from Window Takaful Operations 14 11 3 27 Profit before tax 178 133 45 34 Profit after tax 118 88 30 34 Earnings per share (Rs.) 2.13 1.59 0.54 34 Total assets 5,021 4,307 714 17 Paid-up capital 553 553 - - Total equity 2,935 2,521 414 16

As compared to the first quarter of 2023, the gross written premium (inclusive of takaful contribution) for Fire has increased by Rs. 21.4 million (47%), Marine by Rs. 62.6 million (46%), Motor by Rs. 21.8 million (16%) and Miscellaneous by Rs. 6.4 million (46%). The gross written premium (inclusive of takaful contribution) for Accident & Health has decreased by Rs. 13.9 million (30%).