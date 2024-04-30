Quarterly Report March 2024 (Un-audited)

Century Insurance at a Glance

  • Century Insurance is a Lakson Group Company.
  • Operating since 1989, dealing in all areas of general insurance and takaful business.
  • One of the premier general insurance companies of Pakistan.
  • Rated "AA" with a stable outlook by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited, signifying a 'very strong capacity to meet policyholders' and contractual obligations.
  • Total equity in excess of Rs. 2.9 billion.
  • Twice awarded 'Top 25 Companies Award' by the Karachi Stock Exchange.
  • Very strong reinsurance treaty arrangements with highly rated international reinsurers.
  • Broad client base consisting of individuals as well as some of the most prestigious local and multinational companies.

Table of Contents

Financial Statement

Conventional Operations

Vision and Mission

2

Corporate Information

3

Directors' Review

4

Directors' Review (Urdu)

7

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

8

Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited)

10

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

11

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

12

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

14

Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

15

Financial Statement

Window Takaful Operations

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

34

Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited)

36

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

37

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

38

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Fund

39

Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

41

Our Vision

To be an organization known for integrity and ethical behavior and fully dedicated to its Clients, Business Partners, Shareholders and Employees, providing exceptional quality service and committed to achieving excellence in all areas of its operations.

Our Mission

  • To become a company of choice for its valued Clients, Stockholders and Employees.
  • To ensure continued growth of the financial strength and resilience of the company so that it may be able to withstand any unexpected shocks or cyclical economic downturns.
  • The Company culture to be known for Integrity and Ethical behavior.
  • The Company to be known as one of the best insurance companies of the country.

Corporate Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Iqbal Ali Lakhani - Chairman

Mr. Amin Mohammed Lakhani

Ms. Anushka Lakhani

Mr. Aftab Ahmad

Mr. Atiq Anwar Mahmudi

Mr. Jawed Akhlaq

Mr. Mohammad Hussain Hirji - Chief Executive

Advisor

Mr. Sultan Ali Lakhani

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Sabza Ali Pirani

Company Secretary

Mr. Mansoor Ahmed

Audit Committee

Mr. Atiq Anwar Mahmudi - Chairman

Mr. Amin Mohammed Lakhani

Mr. Aftab Ahmad

Investment Committee

Mr. Iqbal Ali Lakhani - Chairman

Mr. Aftab Ahmad

Mr. Mohammad Hussain Hirji

Mr. Sabza Ali Pirani

Ethics, Human Resource & Remuneration Committee

Mr. Jawed Akhlaq - Chairman

Mr. Amin Mohammed Lakhani

Mr. Mohammad Hussain Hirji

External Auditors

M/s. BDO Ebrahim & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Share Registrar

M/s. FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt.) Ltd. 8-F, Near to Hotel Faran, Nursery,

Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahra-e-Faisal,

Karachi.

Tel: (021) 3438 0101-5

Fax: (021) 3438 0106

Email: info.shares@famcosrs.com

Website: www.famcosrs.com

Bankers

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

JS Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

NRSP Microfinance Bank Limited

Silkbank Limited

Soneri Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited

U Microfinance Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

Registered & Corporate Office

Lakson Square, Building No. 2,

Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi-74200.

Head Office

11th Floor, Lakson Square, Building No. 3, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi-74200.

Website: www.cicl.com.pk

UAN: 111-111-717

NTN: 0710008-6

Directors' Review

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present to you the unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024.

General Review

There has been robust growth in both gross and net premium during the first quarter ended 31 March 2024. Gross written premium (inclusive of takaful contribution) has increased by Rs. 97.9 million (26%) to Rs. 474.9 million whereas net premium has increased by Rs. 37.8 million (14%) to Rs. 315.7 million. Underwriting profit stood at Rs. 28.4 million. Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 was Rs. 2.13.

Operating Results

The comparative financial highlights for the first quarters ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 are presented below:

Rs. In Millions (except otherwise stated)

Description

Increase / (Decrease)

2024

2023

Amount

%

Gross Written Premium (including Takaful

475

377

98

26

Contribution)

Net Premium

316

278

38

14

Underwriting results

28

45

(17)

(38)

Investment & other income

139

82

57

70

Profit from Window Takaful Operations

14

11

3

27

Profit before tax

178

133

45

34

Profit after tax

118

88

30

34

Earnings per share

(Rs.)

2.13

1.59

0.54

34

Total assets

5,021

4,307

714

17

Paid-up capital

553

553

-

-

Total equity

2,935

2,521

414

16

As compared to the first quarter of 2023, the gross written premium (inclusive of takaful contribution) for Fire has increased by Rs. 21.4 million (47%), Marine by Rs. 62.6 million (46%), Motor by Rs. 21.8 million (16%) and Miscellaneous by Rs. 6.4 million (46%). The gross written premium (inclusive of takaful contribution) for Accident & Health has decreased by Rs. 13.9 million (30%).

Window Takaful Operations

Participant Takaful Fund (PTF)

The gross written contribution for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 is Rs. 67.9 million as compared to Rs. 45.5 million for the same period last year. Net contribution revenue is Rs. 11.4 million and the surplus for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 is Rs. 7.5 million.

Operator's Fund (OPF)

Gross wakala fee income for the first quarter ended 31 March 2024 is Rs. 23.2 million while net wakala fee income is Rs. 25.0 million. Profit before tax is Rs. 14.4 million.

Future Outlook

The management is making concerted efforts to increase market share and profitability and the business of the Company is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace. We shall continue to strive to identify new and innovative products and distribution channels, expand the branch network to serve clients in new cities and recruit, train and motivate sales staff so as to maintain the momentum of profitable growth. We are hopeful that this will result in improved sustainability and enhanced shareholder equity.

Acknowledgments

On behalf of the directors of the company, we wish to place on record our appreciation of the efforts of all the employees of the company in enabling its growth and success. We are also grateful to our clients for their patronage, to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for its guidance as regulator of the insurance industry and to our reinsurers and shareholders for their trust and confidence in the company.

Mohammad Hussain Hirji

Chairman

Director & Chief Executive

Karachi: 26 April 2024

ف

ن

ی

ب

ی

ی

�می

ی

ی

یبحر ،)د� 47(پےور مل 21.4م گیدذ تشآ ےار�ب)شنو�یکنٹر فلتکا لبشمو(م پر عیمجمو م بلےمقا کے ء2023 ہیما سہ پہلی

ف

ن

ی

�ب�

ف

ن

ی �ب�

ف

ن

ی �ب�

ی

ی

ی

ی

ی

ی

فہضاا )د�46( پےور مل 6.4 م قمتفر ہمیروا )د� 16(پےور مل21.8 م ہمیٹرمو، )د�46(پےور مل62.6 م ہمی

ف

ن

ی

�ب�

ب

ی

�می

ی

ی

۔ہے ئیہو کمی )د� 30( مل 13.9م صحت و ثہدحا ہمیئےار�ب)شنو�یکنٹر فلتکا لبشمو(م پر عیمجمو جبکہ ۔ہے اہو

نش

�ن

�ی

پرآ�� فل��تکاو� �ڈ

�ز

نی

ب

ی

فنڈ فلتکا

تک

کا ںو�ر�اا�د�شر�

تمد سیا جبکہ پےور مل 67.9 فنڈ کا شنو�یکنٹر عیمجمو ہشدر�یتحر کا ںوراد کتاشر مء2024 چرما 31 تمد کی ہیما سہ پہلی

نی

ب

نی

چرما 31 تمد کی ہیما سہ پہلی فنڈ پلسسر رواپےور مل11.4 شنو�ی

یکنٹر لصخا ۔ہار پےور مل 45.5 لسا شتہگز نارود کے

نی

ی

۔ہارپےور مل7.5م ء2024

نی

ف

نی

ی

ف فنڈ یٹرپرآ��

ی

ی

مل 25.0نیمدآ کی � لہکاو لصخا جبکہ ۔ہے پےور مل 23.2 م ء2024 چرما 31 تمد کی ہیما سہ پہلی ئےار�ب� لہکاو عیمجمو

ن

ٹ

ی

ی

۔ہارپےور مل 14.4فعمنا � زا قبل ۔ہے پےور

خ

ت

ق ب

لخاودکے� مستقبل

کیٹر�ما ر�وبوا�رفعمنا�کا میہنتظاامیںر��اکی� کمپنی

ہیر�کر�ماا�قدا� سٹھو لیے کے کھنےرر��کور�را��فتارر�� مستحکم کی فےضاا� میں شیئر

ن

ت

خ

خ

ت

ئ

ت

ق

ب

�ماد��کی ئنٹ لاک میں ںو�شہر یگرد��،شنا کی �عامصنو دید��ج��ر�و� �لیےا� کے کھنےر� رر��اکو�ر��فتار� کی قیتر بخش فعمنا ہم ۔ہے

خ

ف

ب�

ض

ت

ہیں تےکر میدا� ہم ۔گے ہیںر� تےکر بیتتر ر�و�ا� ئیا�فزا� صلہحو��وکی�ربیمہع�لےرکے�و�ا� مقیا کے ںنچوفیضاا�ر� سے��غر کی

ث

ت

۔گے بنیں �عاب� کا� یر�اپ��ئیدابہترر� �و�ا� فےضاا� میں یٹییکوںفتگاای� �حصص� کی �ماا�قداب� �جہرلاا�مند کہ

ئ

ت

ن

�فاا�عترا�

مینز�لا متما لیے کے نےبنا ممکن کو بیمیاکا ر�و�ا� قیتر کی ےر�ا�د�ا�

ہتاچا ہناا�سر سے�بجا کی �زیکٹررا �کمپنیڈ نہیںا� پر ںششوکو کی

�ن

ک

ش

ش

یکسچینجا� ینڈا� ٹیزر�سکیو پر نےکر ئیہنمار� سے حیثیت کی لیٹریگور��امیں� نسیسٹرڈ�نشوا� ،ئنٹسلامتماپر ہنےر� �نہابنہا�� �پنےا� ہم ۔ںہو

۔ہیں ر�ا�گزشکر بھی �کےر�لڈہوز شیئر پنےا� پر نےکر د�عتماا� و� سہو�بھر پر کمپنی(ںکستاار�وپ��فآ�ا� )SECP�� کمیشن

جیحیر حسینحمد ئ

نیکھالا علی لقباا�

مینچیئر

یکٹیویگزا� چیفر�واا�ڈ�یکٹرر�

ء2024 �یپرا 26 : چیاکر

ئ

ئ

ف

ٹی

ٹرپورہر�جاکیزر�ر�اڈ

ٹ�

چ

ت

ن

ئ

� �

تیلیاما ہشد ��ڈآ��غیرکے ہیما سہ لیا�و� نےہو ختم کو�ء2024ر�ما 31تھاکے�س �مسر ہم سے �بجا کی ز�یکٹررا �فآڈ���ر�بوڈ

۔ہیںہےر�کر پیش ےر�ا�شوگو

ئ

ئ �

ت

ہز� جا میعمو

��یمی

چ

۔ہے ا�ہو فہضاا� ینتر طمضبو میں ںنوو�پردلصخا� م

ر�و�ا� عیمجمو�مدیںکی ہیما سہ لیا�و� نےہو ختم 2024کو ء �ر�ما 31

ئ

ف

ئ �

�ی�می

ی

�ی�می

م رپ لصخا عیمجمو ۔ا�ہو پےو�ر� ملین 474جو فہضاا.9 �د26پےو�ر� ملین 97.9)شنبیوکنٹر فلتکا لبشمو( پرم عیمجمو کہمشتر

نی

نٹ ٹف

نی

ف

نی

ی

ی

کوء2024 چرما 31 -ہے ہیر پےور مل28.4 نیمدآ �اررد�ا ۔اہو پےور مل315.7کہجو فہضاا �د 14 پےور مل37.8

ی

۔ہے ہیر 2.13 نیمدآ حصص فی م تمد کی ہیما سہ لیاو نےہو ختم

ئجنتاتکے ر�مواب��ویر�ر��کا�

ج

ج

لہپ

کلھ

۔ہیں یلذ� �ر�دی ںاتیلیاما� بلیتقا کی ء2023 ر�و�ا� 202431چرما�مد کی ہیما سہ ی

)میں ملین پےو�ر�(

چ 31

چ 31

)کمی(/فہضاا�

�ر�ما

�ر�ما

ء 2023

ء 2024

فیصد

)قمر�(

)قمر�(

)قمر�(

26

98

377

475

14

38

278

316

)38(

)17(

45

28

70

57

82

139

27

3

11

14

34

45

133

178

34

30

88

118

34

0.54

1.59

2.13

17

714

4,307

5,021

-

-

553

553

16

414

2,521

2,935

ںبیا

ئ �

ی

)شنبیوکنٹر فلتکا لبشمو( م��یم

پر عیمجمو ہشد یرتحر

ئ �

ی

م�ی�م

پر لصخا

�ن

ئجنتا ئٹنگا�ر���ار� �ڈ

نیمدآ�� یگرد� و� یر�کا یہماس

�ن

فعمنا سے یشنپرآ�� فلتکاڈ��و�

ٹیکس ز�ا� قبل فعمنا

ت

ٹیکس زا� � بعد فعمنا

)پےو�ر�( حصص فی نیمدآ��

ہشد ح�یص

ت

ث

�جا ثہا�ا� � کل

یہماسر ہشد ا�د�ا�

ئٹییکوا� کل

Condensed Interim Statement of

Financial Position

As at March 31, 2024

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Note

--------------(Rupees)-------------

Assets

Property and equipment

9

128,699,621

100,890,307

Intangible assets

724,016

747,250

Investment in associates

10

71,957,899

73,966,924

Investments

Equity securities

11.1

956,846,047

941,604,326

Debt securities

11.2

1,907,512,605

1,851,391,049

Loan and other receivable

12

131,636,068

95,975,373

Insurance / reinsurance receivable

13

619,657,240

822,041,695

Reinsurance recoveries against outstanding claims

22

265,093,226

193,897,623

Salvage recoveries accrued

6,977,394

2,785,000

Deferred commission expense

23

35,764,767

32,747,815

Deferred taxation

17

16,879,248

1,941,781

Retirement benefit obligations

13,096,977

14,059,440

Prepayments

14

267,717,809

280,250,689

Cash and bank

15

350,225,261

436,347,757

Total assets of Window Takaful Operations -

16

247,825,884

223,551,545

Operator's fund

Total assets

5,020,614,062

5,072,198,574

