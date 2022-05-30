Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Century Investment Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEIG   JO3109711015

CENTURY INVESTMENT GROUP

(CEIG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  05-24
1.260 JOD   -4.55%
11:39aCENTURY INVESTMENT : Disclosure (CEIG) 2022 05 30
PU
03/31CENTURY INVESTMENT : Assembly Decision-(CEIG)-2022-03-31
PU
03/30CENTURY INVESTMENT : Disclosure (CEIG) 2022 03 30
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Century Investment : Disclosure (CEIG) 2022 05 30

05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ﻡجﻡﻭﻉﺓ ﺍﻝﻉصﺭ ﻝﻝﺍسﺕﺙﻡﺍﺭ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 30-05-2022 11:35:09 AM

AM 11:35:09 2022-05-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The companys share price fell

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳ ﺮﻌﺳ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

With reference to your letter No. 3/4/01267/22

ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ 2022/05/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 22/01267/4/3 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺇ

ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

dated 29/05/2022 regarding the decrease in the

ﺔﻳﺎﻐﻟ ﻭ 2022/03/31 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ ﻢﻬﺳ ﺮﻌﺳ

ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺎﺑ

share price of our company during the period from

ﺙﺍﺪﺣﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺑ ﻱﺃ ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ، 2022/05/25

31/03/2022 to 25/05/2022, we would like to

ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳ ﺮﻌﺳ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ ﺀﺍﺭﻭ ﺎﻨﻳﺪﻟ ﺮﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻗ ﺕﺎﻬﺟﻮﺗ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻣﺎﻫ

inform you that there are no data or material

ﺭﺍﺮﺿﻹﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺕﺩﺃ ﻦﻳﺩﺪﺤﻣ ﻦﻴﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺩﻮﺼﻘﻣ ﺕﺎﺳﺭﺎﻤﻣ ﺐﺒﺴﺑ ﻲﻫ ﺎﻤﻧﺇ

matters or Important events, decisions or trends

. ﺔﺤﺿﺍﻭ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻑﺍﺪﻫﻷ ﻭ ﻲﻗﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻭ

under our consideration behind the decline in the

company's share price, but they are due to

intentional practices by specific traders that led to

damage and lowering the market share price, and

for unclear goals.

30-05-2022

30-05-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Roze Sami Bader

Roze Sami Bader :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Century Investment Group PSC published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTURY INVESTMENT GROUP
11:39aCENTURY INVESTMENT : Disclosure (CEIG) 2022 05 30
PU
03/31CENTURY INVESTMENT : Assembly Decision-(CEIG)-2022-03-31
PU
03/30CENTURY INVESTMENT : Disclosure (CEIG) 2022 03 30
PU
03/28CENTURY INVESTMENT : Assembly Decision-(CEIG)-2022-03-28
PU
03/21CENTURY INVESTMENT : G.a (ceig) 2022 03 21
PU
03/01CENTURY INVESTMENT : Disclosure (CEIG) 2022 03 01
PU
2021Century Investment Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Century Investment Group Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
2020Century Investment Group Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September..
CI
2020Century Investment Group Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,46 M 2,07 M 2,07 M
Net income 2020 0,41 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net cash 2020 9,03 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,65x
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart CENTURY INVESTMENT GROUP
Duration : Period :
Century Investment Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Riad Zuhair Mohammad Al-Khashman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohammad Ahmad Mohammad Al-Mallah Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Rosy Sami Nour Badr Administrative Manager
Ayham Atallah Hussein Al-Khasawneh Independent Non-Executive Director
Emad Awwad Saleh Al-Khuraisat Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTURY INVESTMENT GROUP-31.52%18
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.05%59 130
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED11.23%27 332
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-11.45%13 573
HAL TRUST-8.37%12 410
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-10.30%11 298