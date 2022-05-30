Century Investment : Disclosure (CEIG) 2022 05 30

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
Company's Name: ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ
|
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
Date: 30-05-2022 11:35:09 AM
|
AM 11:35:09 2022-05-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
|
Subject: The companys share price fell
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳ ﺮﻌﺳ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
With reference to your letter No. 3/4/01267/22
|
ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ 2022/05/29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 22/01267/4/3 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺇ
|
ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
|
dated 29/05/2022 regarding the decrease in the
|
ﺔﻳﺎﻐﻟ ﻭ 2022/03/31 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ ﻢﻬﺳ ﺮﻌﺳ
|
ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺎﺑ
|
share price of our company during the period from
|
ﺙﺍﺪﺣﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺑ ﻱﺃ ﺪﺟﻮﻳ ﻻ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ، 2022/05/25
|
31/03/2022 to 25/05/2022, we would like to
|
ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳ ﺮﻌﺳ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺍ ﺀﺍﺭﻭ ﺎﻨﻳﺪﻟ ﺮﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﺪﻴﻗ ﺕﺎﻬﺟﻮﺗ ﻭﺃ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻭﺃ ﺔﻣﺎﻫ
|
inform you that there are no data or material
|
ﺭﺍﺮﺿﻹﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺕﺩﺃ ﻦﻳﺩﺪﺤﻣ ﻦﻴﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺩﻮﺼﻘﻣ ﺕﺎﺳﺭﺎﻤﻣ ﺐﺒﺴﺑ ﻲﻫ ﺎﻤﻧﺇ
|
matters or Important events, decisions or trends
|
. ﺔﺤﺿﺍﻭ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻑﺍﺪﻫﻷ ﻭ ﻲﻗﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﻭ
|
under our consideration behind the decline in the
|
|
|
company's share price, but they are due to
|
|
|
intentional practices by specific traders that led to
|
|
|
damage and lowering the market share price, and
|
|
|
for unclear goals.
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-05-2022
|
30-05-2022
|
|
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Roze Sami Bader
|
Roze Sami Bader :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|
|
|