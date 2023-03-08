Advanced search
Century Investment : Disclosure (CEIG) 2023 03 08

03/08/2023 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Century Investment Group

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: Century Investment Group

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 08-03-2023 02:22:43 PM

PM 02:22:43 2023-03-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Board of Directors Decisions

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

the board of directors of century investment group

ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ

:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ 2023/3/7 ﻲﻓ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ

decided at its first meeting held on 7/3/2023 the

31 ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ 1 .1

following

approving the consolidated statements as of december

ﺎﻫﺰﻴﻬﺠﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻒﻴﻠﻜﺗﻭ 2022 ﻝﻭﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻛ

ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﻞﻜﺸﻟﺎﺑ

31,2022and assigning the management to prepare them

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ 2 .2

in the final form

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺩﺎﻘﻌﻧﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

authorizing the chairman of the boar of directors or vice-

ﺐﺴﺣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

chairman of the board of directors to set a date for the

ﻝﻮﺻﻻﺍ

company's ordinary general assembly meeting and to call

for the meeting according to the rules

07-03-2023

07-03-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Roze Sami Bader

Roze Sami Bader :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Century Investment Group PSC published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 11:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
