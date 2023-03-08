Century Investment : Disclosure (CEIG) 2023 03 08

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: Century Investment Group
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 08-03-2023 02:22:43 PM
PM 02:22:43 2023-03-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Board of Directors Decisions
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
the board of directors of century investment group
ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ
:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻣ 2023/3/7 ﻲﻓ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻭﻻﺍ
decided at its first meeting held on 7/3/2023 the
31 ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺓﺪﺣﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ 1 .1
following
approving the consolidated statements as of december
|
ﺎﻫﺰﻴﻬﺠﺘﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻒﻴﻠﻜﺗﻭ 2022 ﻝﻭﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻛ
ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﻞﻜﺸﻟﺎﺑ
31,2022and assigning the management to prepare them
|
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺋﺎﻧ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ 2 .2
in the final form
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺩﺎﻘﻌﻧﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
authorizing the chairman of the boar of directors or vice-
ﺐﺴﺣ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
chairman of the board of directors to set a date for the
ﻝﻮﺻﻻﺍ
company's ordinary general assembly meeting and to call
|
for the meeting according to the rules
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Roze Sami Bader
|
Roze Sami Bader :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
