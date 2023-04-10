Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Century Investment Group
  News
  7. Summary
    CEIG   JO3109711015

CENTURY INVESTMENT GROUP

(CEIG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-08
0.1900 JOD    0.00%
04:46aCentury Investment : G.a (ceig) 2023 04 10
PU
03/12Century Investment Group Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/08Century Investment : Disclosure (CEIG) 2023 03 08
PU
Century Investment : G.A (CEIG) 2023 04 10

04/10/2023 | 04:46am EDT
Century Investment Group

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: Century Investment Group

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 10-04-2023 10:47:41 AM

AM 10:47:41 2023-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of Century Investment Group

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺮﺼﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 1:30 on

ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ Zoom ﻲﻓ 1:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04

18-04-2023 at Zoom to discuss the following matters:

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-03-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 28-03-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Roze Sami Bader

Roze Sami Bader :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Century Investment Group PSC published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 08:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1,03 M 1,45 M 1,45 M
Net income 2022 -2,57 M -3,63 M -3,63 M
Net cash 2022 2,16 M 3,05 M 3,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,90 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 18,6%
Managers and Directors
Riad Zuhair Mohammad Al-Khashman Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mohammad Ahmad Mohammad Al-Mallah Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hamdan Mustafa Fayad Al-Fawaeer Chairman
Rosy Sami Nour Badr Administrative & Investor Relations Manager
Ayham Atallah Hussein Al-Khasawneh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTURY INVESTMENT GROUP-32.14%3
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.32%62 087
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.62%24 371
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.99%12 024
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.35%10 215
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.27%9 544
