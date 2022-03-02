Century Iron and Steel Industrial : Our company has been invited to participate in an online earnings call as part of a legal entity forum held by Capital Group.
03/02/2022 | 12:37am EST
Provided by: Century Iron And Steel Industrial Co.,Lt
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/02
Time of announcement
13:09:21
Subject
Our company has been invited to participate in an
online earnings call as part of a legal entity forum
held by Capital Group.
Date of events
2022/03/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:20
3.Location of institutional investor conference: This is event is an online
earnings call.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Our company has been invited
to participate in an online earnings call as part of a legal entity forum
held by Capital Group for the purpose of demonstrating the Company's
operational outlook and performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
