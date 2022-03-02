Log in
    9958   TW0009958009

CENTURY IRON AND STEEL INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.

(9958)
Century Iron and Steel Industrial : Our company has been invited to participate in an online earnings call as part of a legal entity forum held by Capital Group.

03/02/2022 | 12:37am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Century Iron And Steel Industrial Co.,Lt
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 13:09:21
Subject 
 Our company has been invited to participate in an
online earnings call as part of a legal entity forum
held by Capital Group.
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:20
3.Location of institutional investor conference: This is event is an online
 earnings call.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Our company has been invited
 to participate in an online earnings call as part of a legal entity forum
 held by Capital Group for the purpose of demonstrating the Company's
 operational outlook and performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Century Iron and Steel Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
