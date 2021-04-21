Century Legend : Form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting (or any adjournment thereof) 04/21/2021 | 07:46am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CENTURY LEGEND (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00079) Form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting (or any adjournment thereof) I/We1 of being the registered holder(s) of2Share(s) of HK$0.20 each in the capital of Century Legend (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") HERBEBY APOINT3 the chairman of the meeting, or failing him of as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the said meeting of the Company to be held at Unit 906, 9th Floor, Capital Centre, 151 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday 28 May 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (or at adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the said meeting as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. Ordinary Resolutions FOR4 AGAINST4 1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020. 2. (a) To re-elect Ms. Tsang Chiu Yuen Sylvia as executive director. (b) To re-elect Ms. Chu Ming Tak Evans Tania as executive director, members of nomination and remuneration committees. (c) To re-elect Mr. Hui Yan Kit as independent non-executive director, chairman of remuneration committee, members of audit and nomination committees. (d) To authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of directors. 3. To re-appoint Messrs. BDO Limited as auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. 4. To grant an unconditional mandate to the directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of the issued shares of the Company. 5. To grant an unconditional mandate to the directors to repurchase the Company's own shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of the issued shares of the Company. 6. To include nominal amount of the shares repurchased by the Company to the mandate granted to the directors under resolution no. 4. The full text of the Resolution is set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. Signature(s)5 Dated this day , 2021 Notes : Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, delete the words "the chairman of the meeting, or failing him" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT . IMPORTANT : IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" . Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of such power of attorney or other authority, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21st Floor, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the said meeting or any adjourned meeting. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the meeting, personally or by proxy, then one of such holders so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy or, if he/she is holder of more than one share, proxies to attend and, subject to the provisions of the Bye-Laws of the Company, vote in his/her stead. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent the member. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish. PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at the above address. For identification purposes only Attachments Original document

