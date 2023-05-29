Advanced search
CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES AND ADDITION TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT

05/29/2023 | 08:01am EDT
VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") announces that Ms. Cassandra Joseph will step down as non-executive Chair and director effective June 30, 2023 in order to focus her attention on her new role as General Counsel of Ivanhoe Electric. Mr. Bryan Disher, non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee, will become Chair of the Board of Directors upon her departure.

"Cassandra played a pivotal role in the transformation of our Company over the past two years", said President and CEO, Bill Willoughby. "Cassandra's business acumen has helped guide our Company through key development stages. On behalf of the Board and management, we thank her for her dedicated service to the Board of Directors and the Company and wish her well in her new endeavor."

"On behalf of the Century Lithium team we welcome Bryan to his new position and look forward to continue working with him in our efforts to build significant value for our shareholders."

"Serving Century Lithium as Board Chair has been an honor", said Ms. Joseph. "A special thanks to Century's management team and my fellow Board members for their shared commitment to the Company's success."

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd S. Fayram, to the position of Senior Vice President Metallurgy. Mr. Fayram is a 43-101 Qualified Engineer with a designation in Metallurgical Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mineral Processing Engineering and a Masters of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana College of Mines and Technology. Mr. Fayram joins Century Lithium with over thirty -five years of experience. He has held several positions with international mining and metals companies including projects in United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, and Australia. Experienced and trained in Mineral Processing, he also has extensive industrial experience in mining, crushing, mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, electrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, environmental affairs and mineral economics.

"We are fortunate to be able to have an experienced metallurgist like Todd join our team", stated Bill Willoughby, President & CEO of Century Lithium. "Todd's knowledge and experience will complement our current team, maintain project continuity, and add significant value to Century Lithium as we move the project past feasibility and towards production. The addition of Mr. Fayram reflects the Company's strategy to complement its existing expertise in lithium with strong metallurgical expertise."

"I am looking forward to joining the Century Lithium team and contributing my knowledge and understanding in the areas of metallurgy to this exciting project", commented Mr. Fayram.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-announces-board-changes-and-addition-to-senior-management-301836321.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
