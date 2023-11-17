Century Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based advanced-stage lithium exploration company. The Company is focused on developing its 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, United States. The Company is processing material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its lithium extraction facility (Pilot Plant or Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada. The Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project has a total of approximately 5,585 acres in west central Nevada, United States. The Clayton Valley Project is located immediately east of Albemarle's Silver Peak mine. The Company is also focused on the domestic production of lithium for the electric vehicle and battery storage market.

Sector Diversified Mining