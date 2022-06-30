Log in
    CNPF   PHY1249R1024

CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD, INC.

(CNPF)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
21.75 PHP   -1.14%
CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
06/27Century Pacific Food, Inc. Promotes Edwin C. Africa as Executive Vice President - Corporate General Manager and Group Business Unit Head, Effective July 1, 2022
CI
06/02Century Pacific Acquires Manufacturing Assets of Local Sardines Producer
MT
Century Pacific Food : Declaration of Cash Dividends

06/30/2022 | 12:02am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 30, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2013207783. BIR Tax Identification No. 008-647-5894. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Century Pacific Food, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation MANILA, PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7/F Centerpoint Building, Julia Vargas Avenue cornert Garnet Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig CityPostal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8633 85559. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares 3,542,258,595
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9: Other Events

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Century Pacific Food, Inc.CNPF PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Declaration of Regular Cash Dividend

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The Board of Directors of Century Pacific Food, Inc. approved today the declaration of regular cash dividend of Eighteen Centavos (Php0.18) per share to all stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022 payable on August 15, 2022.

Type of Securities

  • Common
  • Preferred-
  • Others-
Cash Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Jun 30, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable -
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Type (Regular or Special) Regular
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share Eighteen Centavos
Record Date Jul 29, 2022
Payment Date Aug 15, 2022
Source of Dividend Payment

Unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021.

Other Relevant Information

Please see attached.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Maria Rosario Ybanez
Designation Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Century Pacific Food Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 04:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
