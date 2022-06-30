Century Pacific Food : Declaration of Cash Dividends

SEC FORM 17-C

CS201320778

008-647-589

Century Pacific Food, Inc.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES

7/F Centerpoint Building, Julia Vargas Avenue cornert Garnet Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City

1605

(02) 8633 8555

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common Shares 3,542,258,595

Other Events

Century Pacific Food, Inc.

CNPF

The Board of Directors of Century Pacific Food, Inc. approved today the declaration of regular cash dividend of Eighteen Centavos (Php0.18) per share to all stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022 payable on August 15, 2022.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Jun 30, 2022
Type (Regular or Special) Regular
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share Eighteen Centavos
Record Date Jul 29, 2022
Payment Date Aug 15, 2022

Source of Dividend Payment Unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Maria Rosario Ybanez
Designation Compliance Officer

