Century Pacific Food : Declaration of Cash Dividends
06/30/2022 | 12:02am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 30, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2013207783. BIR Tax Identification No. 008-647-5894. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Century Pacific Food, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation MANILA, PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7/F Centerpoint Building, Julia Vargas Avenue cornert Garnet Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig CityPostal Code16058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8633 85559. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares
3,542,258,595
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9: Other Events
Century Pacific Food, Inc.CNPF
PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Declaration of Regular Cash Dividend
Background/Description of the Disclosure
The Board of Directors of Century Pacific Food, Inc. approved today the declaration of regular cash dividend of Eighteen Centavos (Php0.18) per share to all stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022 payable on August 15, 2022.
Type of Securities
Common
Preferred-
Others-
Cash Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
Jun 30, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
-
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Type (Regular or Special)
Regular
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share
Eighteen Centavos
Record Date
Jul 29, 2022
Payment Date
Aug 15, 2022
Source of Dividend Payment
Unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021.
