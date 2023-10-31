CENTURY PAPER & BOARD MILLS LTD
CORPORATE
BRIEFING
2022-23
November 07, 2023
IMPORTANTIMPORTANTDISCLAIMERDISCLAIMER
This Presentation is not an offer to buy or sell any securities or any Investment
This presentation has been prepared by Century Paper & Board Mills Limited (CEPB) solely for information purposes. No representation or warranty express or implied is made thereto, and no reliance should be placed on, the sufficiency, completeness or relevance of the information or any opinion contained herein, or any opinion rendered thereto. The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and will not be updated to reflect any developments that may occur after the date of the presentation. Neither CEPB nor any of its affiliates, officials, advisors, associates, employees or any person working for, under or on behalf, shall have any responsibility and or liability of any nature whatsoever (in contract or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of a prospectus, offering circular or offering memorandum or an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and no part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any arrangement, agreement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation to any securities This presentation shall not at all be intended to provide any disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited, and, if sent in response to this presentation or the information contained herein, will not be accepted.
The presentation may contain statements that reflect CEPB own beliefs and expectations about the future These forward looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the future, which are beyond CEPB control. Such forward looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by there forward looking statements. CEPB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation and it does not make any representation, warranty (whether express or implied) or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward looking statements will be achieved. In addition, past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results.
Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external data sources that CEPB believes to its knowledge, information and belief to be reliable, but CEPB has not verified such data with independent sources and there can be no assurance, representation or warranty as to the accuracy, sufficiency, correctness or completeness of the included data Accordingly, CEPB makes no assurance, representation or warranty as to the accuracy, sufficiency, correctness or completeness of that data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.
By attending this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the foregoing limitations.
CONTENT
Company
Strategic /
Financial
Question &
Operational
Introduction
Performance
Answer
Development
01
03
04
02
Company Introduction
LAKSON GROUP PROFILE
Century Paper is part of the Lakson Group (founded in 1954)
Group Portfolio
- Soaps & Detergents
- Toothpastes & Surface Care Products
- Internet Services & Software Development
- Cloud Computing & Call Centers
- Paper & Paperboard Manufacturing
- Printing & Packaging
- Publications & Media
- Food & Fast Food Restaurant Biz
- Agriculture (Drip Irrigation)
- Surgical Instruments Biz
- Insurance & Investments
- Air Line / Travelling & Tour Operations
Major Group Companies
CENTURY PAPER & BOARD MILLS LIMITED
- A Public Limited Company (Listed on the PSX since 1984).
- One of the Largest integrated Pulp & Paperboard plants of the country.
- Market Leader in Coated Packaging Boards.
- Quality Manufacturers of Corrugated Cartons.
Current Capacity:
P&B:
274,000 MT
Box:
40,000 MT
Fuel and Power Capacity
Electricity:
63 MW
Steam:
213 Tons/Hr.
Area of Plant:
171 Acres (57 Hectors)
No. of employees
1650
MAJOR MILESTONES - Production Capacity
1990
Started
Commercial
Production
With PM-1, PM2
& PM-3
Total Capacity
30,000 TPY
2003
2006
1997
Added PM-5
Added PM-6
MF Paper
Added PM-4
Twin layer
Machine
Multilayer
Board
(20,000 TPY)
Machine
Board
(24,000 TPY)
Total Capacity
Machine.
110,000 TPY
(36,000 TPY)
Total Capacity:
Total Capacity
90,000 TPY
66,000 TPY
2008
2023
Enhanced
Added PM-7
Production
Capacity of
Multilayer
different
machines
Coated Board
through BMR
Machine:
(130,000 TPY)
Total Capacity;
Total Capacity;
274,000 TPY
240,000 TPY
MAJOR MILESTONES - Other Developments
1996
Added
Power
Generation
Plant
Co-Gen-1
12.3 MW
2016
2020
2008
2003
Enhanced
2002
Installed
Co-Gen3
Solar Plant
Added
(Coal Based)
Capacity to
Added
Co-Gen-2
18 MW
3.7 MW
Installed
Corrugated
20 MW
Installed
Effluent
Cartons
Secondary
Treatment
Making Unit
Waste Water
Plant (DAF)
Treatment Plant
OUR PRODUCTS
