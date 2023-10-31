CENTURY PAPER & BOARD MILLS LTD

(PSX Symbol: CEPB)

CORPORATE

BRIEFING

2022-23

November 07, 2023

IMPORTANTIMPORTANTDISCLAIMERDISCLAIMER

This Presentation is not an offer to buy or sell any securities or any Investment

This presentation has been prepared by Century Paper & Board Mills Limited (CEPB) solely for information purposes. No representation or warranty express or implied is made thereto, and no reliance should be placed on, the sufficiency, completeness or relevance of the information or any opinion contained herein, or any opinion rendered thereto. The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and will not be updated to reflect any developments that may occur after the date of the presentation. Neither CEPB nor any of its affiliates, officials, advisors, associates, employees or any person working for, under or on behalf, shall have any responsibility and or liability of any nature whatsoever (in contract or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of a prospectus, offering circular or offering memorandum or an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and no part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any arrangement, agreement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation to any securities This presentation shall not at all be intended to provide any disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited, and, if sent in response to this presentation or the information contained herein, will not be accepted.

The presentation may contain statements that reflect CEPB own beliefs and expectations about the future These forward looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the future, which are beyond CEPB control. Such forward looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by there forward looking statements. CEPB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation and it does not make any representation, warranty (whether express or implied) or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward looking statements will be achieved. In addition, past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results.

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external data sources that CEPB believes to its knowledge, information and belief to be reliable, but CEPB has not verified such data with independent sources and there can be no assurance, representation or warranty as to the accuracy, sufficiency, correctness or completeness of the included data Accordingly, CEPB makes no assurance, representation or warranty as to the accuracy, sufficiency, correctness or completeness of that data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

By attending this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

C O R P O R A T E B R I E F I N G 2 0 2 3

2

CONTENT

Company

Strategic /

Financial

Question &

Operational

Introduction

Performance

Answer

Development

01

03

04

02

C O R P O R A T E B R I E F I N G 2 0 2 3

3

Company Introduction

LAKSON GROUP PROFILE

Century Paper is part of the Lakson Group (founded in 1954)

Group Portfolio

  • Soaps & Detergents
  • Toothpastes & Surface Care Products
  • Internet Services & Software Development
  • Cloud Computing & Call Centers
  • Paper & Paperboard Manufacturing
  • Printing & Packaging
  • Publications & Media
  • Food & Fast Food Restaurant Biz
  • Agriculture (Drip Irrigation)
  • Surgical Instruments Biz
  • Insurance & Investments
  • Air Line / Travelling & Tour Operations

Major Group Companies

C O R P O R A T E B R I E F I N G 2 0 2 3

5

CENTURY PAPER & BOARD MILLS LIMITED

  • A Public Limited Company (Listed on the PSX since 1984).
  • One of the Largest integrated Pulp & Paperboard plants of the country.
  • Market Leader in Coated Packaging Boards.
  • Quality Manufacturers of Corrugated Cartons.

Current Capacity:

P&B:

274,000 MT

Box:

40,000 MT

Fuel and Power Capacity

Electricity:

63 MW

Steam:

213 Tons/Hr.

Area of Plant:

171 Acres (57 Hectors)

No. of employees

1650

C O R P O R A T E B R I E F I N G 2 0 2 3

6

MAJOR MILESTONES - Production Capacity

1990

Started

Commercial

Production

With PM-1, PM2

& PM-3

Total Capacity

30,000 TPY

2003

2006

1997

Added PM-5

Added PM-6

MF Paper

Added PM-4

Twin layer

Machine

Multilayer

Board

(20,000 TPY)

Machine

Board

(24,000 TPY)

Total Capacity

Machine.

110,000 TPY

(36,000 TPY)

Total Capacity:

Total Capacity

90,000 TPY

66,000 TPY

2008

2023

Enhanced

Added PM-7

Production

Capacity of

Multilayer

different

machines

Coated Board

through BMR

Machine:

(130,000 TPY)

Total Capacity;

Total Capacity;

274,000 TPY

240,000 TPY

C O R P O R A T E B R I E F I N G 2 0 2 3

7

MAJOR MILESTONES - Other Developments

1996

Added

Power

Generation

Plant

Co-Gen-1

12.3 MW

2016

2020

2008

2003

Enhanced

2002

Installed

Co-Gen3

Solar Plant

Added

(Coal Based)

Capacity to

Added

Co-Gen-2

18 MW

3.7 MW

Installed

Corrugated

20 MW

Installed

Effluent

Cartons

Secondary

Treatment

Making Unit

Waste Water

Plant (DAF)

Treatment Plant

C O R P O R A T E B R I E F I N G 2 0 2 3

8

OUR PRODUCTS

C O R P O R A T E B R I E F I N G 2 0 2 3

9

This is an excerpt of the original content.

