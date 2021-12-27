Century Plyboards India : Get all-rounder exterior wall cladding

Comments (0)

Dec 28, 2021

Reading Time: 05:00 min

When it comes to renovating our home or office space, we somehow always focus on the interiors which is understandable because they are much more prominent in our tangible environment. However, it is just as important to invest in the exteriors of your living spaces for they help in protecting the interiors while also adding aesthetic beauty to the building. <_o3a_p>

Whilst there's a wide variety of options available in the market, you need not look beyond the ultimate exterior wall cladding solution by CenturyExteria. A new venture by the phenomenal CenturyPly, CenturyExteria has an admirable range of high-pressure laminate exterior cladding that promises to revolutionize home and office facades all over India.

Manufactured at CenturyPly's own manufacturing facility in India, these high-pressure laminates continue the legacy of premium quality, reliability and create a long-lasting impression just like all of CenturyPly's products.

With a warranty of 10 years and an admirable range varying in styles, patterns, and textures, CenturyExteria is the perfect choice for designing your exteriors as you have always dreamed of. Some remarkable features of CenturyExteria's exterior laminates are as follows :

● Double hardened resin -<_o3a_p>

Single hardened resins are brittle and not optimal for exterior use. CenturyExteria thereby uses double hardened resins to impregnate the paper which gives the product tremendous sturdiness and inner strength.

● Weather-resistant -<_o3a_p>

These high-pressure laminates are invincible against heavy rains, storms, harsh sunlight, scarring dust, and ensure indomitable protection against UV rays. Therefore, no distortion takes place even in extreme climatic conditions.

● Ventilated facade system -<_o3a_p>

The ventilated facade system by CenturyExteria panels ensures that your home or office has natural ventilation and also aids in reducing heat absorption.

● Self Supporting -<_o3a_p>

These exterior laminates are self-supporting and do not require a complete supporting system.

● Fire-retardant -<_o3a_p>

CenturyExteria's exterior cladding is fire retardant based on the European standard of EN 438 Class #1 and ASTM E84 Class A. Therefore, with these exterior laminates, you can remain stress-free about the safety of your living spaces.

● Tough and Sturdy -<_o3a_p>

The homogeneity in the composition and density of the core of these high-pressure laminates ensures high pull-out strength and dimensional stability. Thereby ensuring that your exterior cladding is durable.

● Easy to disassemble -<_o3a_p>

These exterior laminates are curated in such a way that disassembling and reassembling are easy and can be done in a hassle-free manner.

● Reusable -<_o3a_p>

CenturyExteria uses an eco-friendly approach for its panels whereby these laminates can be dismantled and reused in the future.

● Impact Resistant -<_o3a_p>

These high-pressure laminates are impact-resistant whereby dents and dimples do not occur and your exteriors remain as immaculate as new for a very long time.

● Perforation Friendly : CenturyExteria is perforation friendly, so if you prefer perforated facades to make your exterior appealing and attractive. Then it is possible with CenturyExteria. ● Hassle free maintenance -<_o3a_p>

These exterior wall claddings are low in maintenance and do not require any specific cleaning regime.<_o3a_p>

Get the exteriors you have always wanted for your office and home with the amazing all-rounder exterior wall cladding by CenturyExteria! Learn more about the finest exterior wall-claddings in the country on this link: https://www.centuryexteria.com/<_o3a_p>