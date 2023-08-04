Date: 11th May, 2023

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street

Bandra (E)

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400 051

Scrip Code: 532548

Scrip Name- Centuryply

Dear Sir(s)/ Madam(s)

Sub: Intimation regarding conference call for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31stMarch, 2023

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a conference call with Investors and analysts is scheduled on Tuesday, 16th May, 2023 at 04:00 P.M. in relation to the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2023.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.

Sundeep

Jhunjhunwala

Digitally signed by Sundeep Jhunjhunwala

Date: 2023.05.11 17:18:18 +05'30'

Company Secretary

Conference Call Invitation

Quarterly Earnings Call

PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited cordially invites you to participate in

Century Plyboards India Ltd (CPBI IN)

Q4FY23 Earnings Conference call

Speakers

Mr. Sajjan Bhajanka- Chairman

Mr. Sanjay Agarwal- Managing Director & CEO Mr. Keshav Bhajanka- Executive Director Ms. Nikita Bansal- Executive Director

Mr. Nehal Shah- CSO & Head, Investor Relations

Call Leader:

Deepak Agarwal (+919076554158)

Tuesday - 16th May 2023 @ 4:00 PM IST

06:30 PM Singapore & Hong Kong; 11:30 AM UK

Express join with DiamondPass no wait time

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmation

Number=7239138&linkSecurityString=25a384f916

Conferencedial-in:

Primary Universal Number: 91-22-62801143/91-22-71158044

The numbers listed above are universally accessible from all networks and all countries.

Toll Free Numbers - USA: 18667462133 / UK: 08081011573 / Singapore: 8001012045 / Hong Kong: 800964448

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Century Plyboards (India) Limited published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 11:52:11 UTC.