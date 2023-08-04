Date: 11th May, 2023

BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street Bandra (E) Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400 051 Scrip Code: 532548 Scrip Name- Centuryply Dear Sir(s)/ Madam(s)

Sub: Intimation regarding conference call for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31stMarch, 2023

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a conference call with Investors and analysts is scheduled on Tuesday, 16th May, 2023 at 04:00 P.M. in relation to the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2023.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.