Century Plyboards India : Intimation regarding conference call for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended_31.03.2023
Today at 07:53 am
Date: 11th May, 2023
BSE Ltd.
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street
Bandra (E)
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400 051
Scrip Code: 532548
Scrip Name- Centuryply
Dear Sir(s)/ Madam(s)
Sub: Intimation regarding conference call for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31stMarch, 2023
In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a conference call with Investors and analysts is scheduled on Tuesday, 16th May, 2023 at 04:00 P.M. in relation to the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2023.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sundeep
Jhunjhunwala
Company Secretary
Conference Call Invitation
Quarterly Earnings Call
PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited cordially invites you to participate in
Century Plyboards India Ltd (CPBI IN)
Q4FY23 Earnings Conference call
Speakers
Mr. Sajjan Bhajanka- Chairman
Mr. Sanjay Agarwal- Managing Director & CEO Mr. Keshav Bhajanka- Executive Director Ms. Nikita Bansal- Executive Director
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of plywood, laminates, decorative veneers, medium-density fiberboards (MDF), pre-laminated boards, particle board and flush doors, and providing container freight station (CFS) services. The Company has manufacturing facilities near Kolkata, Karnal, Guwahati, Hoshiarpur, Kandla and Chennai. Its container freight station is located near Kolkata port. The Company operates through six segments: Plywood, Laminate, MDF, Particle Board, CFS Services and Others. Plywood segment provides plywood, block-board, veneer and timber. Laminate segment provides decorative Laminates. MDF segment offers plain and pre-laminated medium density fiber boards. Particle Board segment offers plain and pre-laminated particle board. CFS Services segment provides container freight stations services. Others segment provides mainly trading of chemicals and new age panel products.