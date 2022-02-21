Century Plyboards India : Only original plywood at your service.

Comments (0)

Feb 22, 2022

Reading Time: 05:00 min

Plywood is currently the most preferable material when it comes to interior and furniture needs. With technologies like marine-grade waterproofing, fire-retardant protection, and borer and termite resistance, plywood is slowly and steadily replacing all other materials used for making furniture. With the rise in the demand for this versatile product, there has unfortunately been a downside as well. A huge number of counterfeit or copy products are now being manufactured and sold in the market which does not possess any of the innovative technologies they pretend to offer.

This practice of fake and lower quality plywood has led to a huge amount of distrust in the market for the customer feels cheated and unable to distinguish between real plywood from fake plywood.

To provide a solution to this problem, CenturyPly came up with a solution to help its customers get the premium quality products that they deserve and that's how CenturyPromise came into existence.



What is CenturyPromise and How does it work?

In order to distinguish between a genuine CenturyPly product from a counterfeit one, CenturyPly developed a software application that can make the process very easy. This software application can be downloaded on the customer's mobile device or tablet and using the QR code present on the product the consumer can figure out if the product is actually manufactured by CenturyPly or not.

Every CenturyPly product comes with a unique QR code that distinguishes it from other plywood, this case is applicable even in the case of bulk orders. The process of using the CenturyPromise application is really simple, it is a single-step process in which the user has to sign in to the application or create an account if they are using it for the first time, following this via the QR code scanner process, the customer scans the code on the product is informed whether the product they have purchased is actually manufactured by CenturyPly or not. The customer also has the option of adding the required code manually in the application in case of any technical issue. The CenturyPromise application can be used by customers as well as dealers, retailers, and contractors to gain the trust of their customers by being transparent about the authenticity of their products.

Besides helping you differentiate a CenturyPly product from a counterfeit, the CenturyPromise application also provides you with other information like product specifications. The app also stores your purchase information to help you with future offers and references. The customer can in fact even download their e-warranty card via CenturyPromise to any future issues.

So for your next purchase, ensure that you are getting the best quality products and the value for money that you deserve. When it comes to premium quality and the most innovative technology, you needn't look beyond CenturyPly and the promise of authenticity via CenturyPromise. Learn more about the CenturyPromise application at this link: https://www.centuryply.com/centurypromise

