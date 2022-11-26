Century Plyboards India : Where Can I Buy The Best Ply That Keeps My Home Safe From Fire?

Comments (0)

Nov 28, 2022

Introduction

When it comes to choosing the best ply for your home, there are many factors to consider. Of course, fire safety is one of the most important considerations, and you'll want to ensure that the ply you choose will keep your home safe from fire. Fireproof plywood is an excellent choice for homes. This type of plywood is treated with chemicals that make it resistant to fire and heat. Fireproof plywoods are suitable for use in walls, ceilings, and furniture in homes.

There are many Indian brands that offer Fireproof plywood. However, not all of them are as effective as CenturyPly's Fireproof plywood made with Firewall Technology. So, let's take a look at what makes CenturyPly's Fireproof plywood more effective than others.

Table of Contents

➔ What is CenturyPly's Firewall Technology?

➔ CenturyPly's Fireproof Plywood Keeps Your Home Safe

➔ Benefits of CenturyPly Fireproof Plywood Made With Firewall Technology

➔ Conclusion

What is CenturyPly's Firewall Technology?

An inventive approach to reducing the risk of fire is CenturyPly's Firewall Technology. By nature, regular plywood is very combustible. Therefore CenturyPly creates its fireproof plywood by soaking plywood with nano-engineered particles that greatly lower its flammability. An additional advantage of this fireproofing technology is less smoke generation.

CenturyPly's Fireproof Plywood Keeps Your Home Safe

CenturyPly's Firewall Technology minimises fire hazards and their impacts in three different ways.

1. Fire Delay: Containing and preventing the fire from spreading is one of the most important stages of a fire hazard. CenturyPly makes plywood less combustible by applying Firewall Technology, preventing it from acting as a fire medium.

2. Self-extinguish: CenturyPly plywood can self-extinguish, as opposed to regular plywood, which needs outside assistance to put out a fire, such as water or fire extinguishers. Therefore, once the fire's origin is eliminated, the plywood built with Firewall Technology can self-extinguish within 30 minutes.

3. Prevents the production of smoke: Toxic gases from a fire are one of its most dangerous consequences. Most fireproof plywood is made using chemicals that release harmful fumes when they burn. CenturyPly plywood, on the other hand, uses non-toxic bonding chemicals. Additionally, the Firewall Technologylowers the risk of suffocation by preventing smoke from forming during the fire.

Benefits of CenturyPly Fireproof Plywood Made With Firewall Technology

The use of CenturyPly Firewall Plywoods is recommended for a variety of reasons, including:

1. Minimises the harm that is done by fire breakouts

Accidents can occur at any time, so it is necessary to be prepared in advance. In addition, fires can gravely endanger human life and property. Therefore, it makes sense to protect homes and businesses by using fire-retardant plywood to create a safe home environment.

The low flammability of CenturyPly plywood reduces the possibility of fire spread. In addition, CenturyPly treats the plywood for flammability by applying pressure and combining nano-engineered particles. This lowers the fire's harm due to a significant degree.

2. Waterproof

Furniture made of plywood using Firewall Technology is protected from delamination and other damages since the plywood doesn't absorb any water from the air. Therefore, if water is used to extinguish the fire, it will not damage your furniture or any other structure made of CenturyPly Fireproof plywood.

3. Resistant to Termites and Borers

Termites and borers often cause serious damage to the furniture placed in homes and offices. Therefore, Fireproof CenturyPly plywood comes with 2-tier protection (Glue Line Protection) to stop termites and other insects from destroying your furniture.

4. No Harmful Smoke Generation

Suffocation from smoke and gases kills more people than fire alone. Therefore, smoke inhalation is the leading cause of fire-related casualties. However, plywood from CenturyPly that resists fire has been chemically treated to cut emissions. Moreover, they do not produce toxic carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, which can cause severe lung ailments.

5. Assured Quality

CenturyPly's fire resistant plywood fulfils the IS 5509 requirements. Additionally, it complies with global quality requirements. It complies with the American Society For Testing And Materials ASTM E84 standards. Therefore, when you choose CenturyPly's Fire resistant plywood, you can rest assured.

Conclusion

If you're looking for the best plywood to keep your home safe from fire, CenturyPly's plywood made with Firewall Technology is the best choice. CenturyPly offers multiple varieties of high-quality ply that meet all fire safety standards, so you can be rest assured that your home is protected. In addition, they are affordable and long-lasting, so you'll get the best value for your money. So what are you waiting for? Shop today and keep your home safe from fire!