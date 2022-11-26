Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Century Plyboards (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532548   INE348B01021

CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED

(532548)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
541.05 INR   -0.34%
11/26Century Plyboards India : Where Can I Buy The Best Ply That Keeps My Home Safe From Fire?
PU
11/17Century Plyboards India : Q2 fy 22-23
PU
11/17Century Plyboards India : Intimation regarding conference call for Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended_30.09.2022
PU
Century Plyboards India : Where Can I Buy The Best Ply That Keeps My Home Safe From Fire?

11/26/2022 | 08:15pm EST
  Nov 28, 2022
  • Nov 28, 2022
  • Reading Time: 05:00 min
Where Can I Buy The Best Ply That Keeps My Home Safe From Fire?

Introduction

When it comes to choosing the best ply for your home, there are many factors to consider. Of course, fire safety is one of the most important considerations, and you'll want to ensure that the ply you choose will keep your home safe from fire. Fireproof plywood is an excellent choice for homes. This type of plywood is treated with chemicals that make it resistant to fire and heat. Fireproof plywoods are suitable for use in walls, ceilings, and furniture in homes.

There are many Indian brands that offer Fireproof plywood. However, not all of them are as effective as CenturyPly's Fireproof plywood made with Firewall Technology. So, let's take a look at what makes CenturyPly's Fireproof plywood more effective than others.

Table of Contents

What is CenturyPly's Firewall Technology?

CenturyPly's Fireproof Plywood Keeps Your Home Safe

Benefits of CenturyPly Fireproof Plywood Made With Firewall Technology

Conclusion

What is CenturyPly's Firewall Technology?

An inventive approach to reducing the risk of fire is CenturyPly's Firewall Technology. By nature, regular plywood is very combustible. Therefore CenturyPly creates its fireproof plywood by soaking plywood with nano-engineered particles that greatly lower its flammability. An additional advantage of this fireproofing technology is less smoke generation.

CenturyPly's Fireproof Plywood Keeps Your Home Safe

CenturyPly's Firewall Technology minimises fire hazards and their impacts in three different ways.

1. Fire Delay: Containing and preventing the fire from spreading is one of the most important stages of a fire hazard. CenturyPly makes plywood less combustible by applying Firewall Technology, preventing it from acting as a fire medium.

2. Self-extinguish: CenturyPly plywood can self-extinguish, as opposed to regular plywood, which needs outside assistance to put out a fire, such as water or fire extinguishers. Therefore, once the fire's origin is eliminated, the plywood built with Firewall Technology can self-extinguish within 30 minutes.

3. Prevents the production of smoke: Toxic gases from a fire are one of its most dangerous consequences. Most fireproof plywood is made using chemicals that release harmful fumes when they burn. CenturyPly plywood, on the other hand, uses non-toxic bonding chemicals. Additionally, the Firewall Technologylowers the risk of suffocation by preventing smoke from forming during the fire.

Benefits of CenturyPly Fireproof Plywood Made With Firewall Technology

The use of CenturyPly Firewall Plywoods is recommended for a variety of reasons, including:

1. Minimises the harm that is done by fire breakouts

Accidents can occur at any time, so it is necessary to be prepared in advance. In addition, fires can gravely endanger human life and property. Therefore, it makes sense to protect homes and businesses by using fire-retardant plywood to create a safe home environment.

The low flammability of CenturyPly plywood reduces the possibility of fire spread. In addition, CenturyPly treats the plywood for flammability by applying pressure and combining nano-engineered particles. This lowers the fire's harm due to a significant degree.

2. Waterproof

Furniture made of plywood using Firewall Technology is protected from delamination and other damages since the plywood doesn't absorb any water from the air. Therefore, if water is used to extinguish the fire, it will not damage your furniture or any other structure made of CenturyPly Fireproof plywood.

3. Resistant to Termites and Borers

Termites and borers often cause serious damage to the furniture placed in homes and offices. Therefore, Fireproof CenturyPly plywood comes with 2-tier protection (Glue Line Protection) to stop termites and other insects from destroying your furniture.

4. No Harmful Smoke Generation

Suffocation from smoke and gases kills more people than fire alone. Therefore, smoke inhalation is the leading cause of fire-related casualties. However, plywood from CenturyPly that resists fire has been chemically treated to cut emissions. Moreover, they do not produce toxic carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, which can cause severe lung ailments.

5. Assured Quality

CenturyPly's fire resistant plywood fulfils the IS 5509 requirements. Additionally, it complies with global quality requirements. It complies with the American Society For Testing And Materials ASTM E84 standards. Therefore, when you choose CenturyPly's Fire resistant plywood, you can rest assured.

Conclusion

If you're looking for the best plywood to keep your home safe from fire, CenturyPly's plywood made with Firewall Technology is the best choice. CenturyPly offers multiple varieties of high-quality ply that meet all fire safety standards, so you can be rest assured that your home is protected. In addition, they are affordable and long-lasting, so you'll get the best value for your money. So what are you waiting for? Shop today and keep your home safe from fire!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Century Plyboards (India) Limited published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2022 01:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED
11/11Transcript : Century Plyboards Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/10Century Plyboard Gets Board Nod to Sell Stake in Myanmar Unit
MT
11/10Century Plyboards Gets Nod for Additional Particle Board Unit
MT
11/10Century Plyboards Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
10/27You Asked, We Delivered : A CenturyEshop Promise
PU
10/13Century Plyboards India : Shield Your Home With ViroKill
PU
10/04Centurypromise : You Can't Spell Trust Without Us
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 36 252 M 443 M 443 M
Net income 2023 4 128 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
Net Debt 2023 642 M 7,85 M 7,85 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,1x
Yield 2023 0,28%
Capitalization 120 B 1 470 M 1 470 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
EV / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 6 339
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Century Plyboards (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 541,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Agarwal CEO, Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Arun Kumar Julasaria Chief Financial Officer
Sajjan Bhajanka Director
Ajay Baldawa Executive Director & Technical Director
Sundeep Jhunjhunwala Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-9.33%1 470
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-19.06%4 504
STELLA-JONES INC.18.25%2 106
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-19.86%1 250
DEXCO S.A.-45.32%1 117
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD-19.87%1 028