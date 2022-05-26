Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Century Properties Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPG   PHY1275E1083

CENTURY PROPERTIES GROUP, INC.

(CPG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-24
0.4200 PHP   +2.44%
06:40aCENTURY PROPERTIES : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
05:25aCENTURY PROPERTIES : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
05/16Century Properties Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Century Properties : Declaration of Cash Dividends

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 26, 20222. SEC Identification Number 605663. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-504-281-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter CENTURY PROPERTIES GROUP INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 21st Floor, Pacific Star Building, Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue corner Makati Avenue, Makati CityPostal Code12008. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 632-7-79389059. Former name or former address, if changed since last report n/a10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 11,599,600,690
Preferred 30,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Century Properties Group, Inc.CPG PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Cash Dividend Declaration for PREFERRED Shares

Background/Description of the Disclosure

In compliance with the rules and regulations for publicly listed corporations, Century Properties Group Inc. (CPGI or the "Company") would like to inform the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange that at a special meeting of the Board of Directors on May 26, 2022 the declaration of cash dividends for the PRE-FERRED SHARES and the payment date thereof were unanimously approved as follows:

SHARES RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE DIVIDEND RATE
CPGP July 6, 2022 July 11, 2022 6.7177%

The Company fully undertakes that it shall furnish the Honorable Exchange all material documentations and filings relative to the above.

Type of Securities

  • Common
  • PreferredCPGP
  • OthersN/A
Cash Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors May 26, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable n/a
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Type (Regular or Special) REGULAR
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share 1.6794250
Record Date Jul 6, 2022
Payment Date Jul 11, 2022
Source of Dividend Payment

unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021

Other Relevant Information

Please see attached Report

Filed on behalf by:
Name Isabelita Sales
Designation Head of Legal Services and Corporate Affairs, Chief Information and Chief Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Century Properties Group Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CENTURY PROPERTIES GROUP, INC.
06:40aCENTURY PROPERTIES : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
05:25aCENTURY PROPERTIES : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
05/16Century Properties Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
05/09Century Properties Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
04/20CENTURY PROPERTIES : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Preferred Shares)
PU
02/27CENTURY PROPERTIES : Press Release
PU
02/14Century Properties Fixes Rate of Up to $58 Million worth of Five-Year Bonds
MT
02/13CENTURY PROPERTIES : Press Release
PU
02/07Century Properties Declares Dividend
MT
02/06CENTURY PROPERTIES : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 4 872 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart CENTURY PROPERTIES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Century Properties Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jose Marco R. Antonio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ponciano S. Carreon Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jose E. B. Antonio Executive Chairman
Isabelita Ching-Sales Chief Information & Compliance Officer
Ritchelle T. Cordero Head-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTURY PROPERTIES GROUP, INC.5.00%93
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-7.79%30 711
VONOVIA SE-30.16%28 087
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.20%12 725
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.30%12 408
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-31.99%10 660