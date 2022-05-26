Century Properties : Declaration of Cash Dividends

SEC FORM 17-C

May 26, 2022

CENTURY PROPERTIES GROUP INC.

Common 11,599,600,690 Preferred 30,000,000

Subject of the Disclosure Cash Dividend Declaration for PREFERRED Shares Background/Description of the Disclosure In compliance with the rules and regulations for publicly listed corporations, Century Properties Group Inc. (CPGI or the "Company") would like to inform the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange that at a special meeting of the Board of Directors on May 26, 2022 the declaration of cash dividends for the PRE-FERRED SHARES and the payment date thereof were unanimously approved as follows:



SHARES RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE DIVIDEND RATE

CPGP July 6, 2022 July 11, 2022 6.7177%



The Company fully undertakes that it shall furnish the Honorable Exchange all material documentations and filings relative to the above.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors May 26, 2022 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable n/a Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Type (Regular or Special) REGULAR Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share 1.6794250 Record Date Jul 6, 2022 Payment Date Jul 11, 2022

Source of Dividend Payment unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021 Other Relevant Information Please see attached Report

