Century Properties : Declaration of Cash Dividends

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 26, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 60566
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-504-281-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter CENTURY PROPERTIES GROUP INC.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 21st Floor, Pacific Star Building, Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue corner Makati Avenue, Makati CityPostal Code1200
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 632-7-7938905
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report n/a
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common
|
11,599,600,690
|
Preferred
|
30,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
Century Properties Group, Inc.CPG
PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Cash Dividend Declaration for PREFERRED Shares
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
In compliance with the rules and regulations for publicly listed corporations, Century Properties Group Inc. (CPGI or the "Company") would like to inform the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange that at a special meeting of the Board of Directors on May 26, 2022 the declaration of cash dividends for the PRE-FERRED SHARES and the payment date thereof were unanimously approved as follows:
SHARES RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE DIVIDEND RATE
CPGP July 6, 2022 July 11, 2022 6.7177%
The Company fully undertakes that it shall furnish the Honorable Exchange all material documentations and filings relative to the above.
Type of Securities
-
Common
-
PreferredCPGP
-
OthersN/A
Cash Dividend
|
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
|
May 26, 2022
|
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
n/a
|
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Type (Regular or Special)
|
REGULAR
|
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share
|
1.6794250
|
Record Date
|
Jul 6, 2022
|
Payment Date
|
Jul 11, 2022
|
Source of Dividend Payment
|
unrestricted retained earnings as of December 31, 2021
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Please see attached Report
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Isabelita Sales
|
Designation
|
Head of Legal Services and Corporate Affairs, Chief Information and Chief Compliance Officer
