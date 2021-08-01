Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509   KYG2091K1206

CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(509)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Century Sunshine : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT 1. INSIDE INFORMATION 2. DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS 3. CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF CS BOARD AND REMT BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT OF CS AND REMT AND 4. RESUMPTION OF TRADING

08/01/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:32aCENTURY SUNSHINE : Joint announcement 1. inside information 2. discloseable and ..
PU
06/30Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited Announces Retirement of Lau Chi Kit a..
CI
04/20CENTURY SUNSHINE : Update on possible debt restructuring
PU
04/20CENTURY SUNSHINE : Cayman Islands Court Further Delays Winding-Up Hearing of Cen..
MT
04/20Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited Updates on Possible Debt Restructurin..
CI
03/28Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited Reports Consolidated Earnings Results..
CI
03/16CENTURY SUNSHINE : Forecasts Swing to Loss in 2020
MT
03/16CENTURY SUNSHINE : to Record Up to $135 Million Net Loss in 2020; Shares Plummet..
MT
03/15Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited Provides Update on Possible Debt Rest..
CI
03/15Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Ye..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 152 M 277 M 277 M
Net income 2020 -745 M -95,9 M -95,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 930 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 220 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sai Chit Shum Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sai Wai Luk Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wen Fu Chi Chairman
Yong Xiang Wang Senior Engineer
Hong Sheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.41%28
NUTRIEN LTD.21.13%33 918
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY59.55%16 324
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA30.70%13 412
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-3.24%12 504
THE MOSAIC COMPANY35.72%11 861