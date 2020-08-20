Century Sunshine : NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(in provisional liquidation) (for restructuring purposes only)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 509)

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 31 August 2020 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and its publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited

(in provisional liquidation)

(for restructuring purposes only)

Shum Sai Chit

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

