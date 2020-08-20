Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited    509   KYG2091K1206

CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(509)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/19
0.077 HKD   -15.38%
12:18aCENTURY SUNSHINE : Notice of board of directors' meeting
PU
08/11CENTURY SUNSHINE : Update on possible debt restructuring
PU
08/03CENTURY SUNSHINE : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Century Sunshine : NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 12:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(in provisional liquidation) (for restructuring purposes only)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 509)

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 31 August 2020 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and its publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited

(in provisional liquidation)

(for restructuring purposes only)

Shum Sai Chit

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors

:

Mr. Chi Wen Fu, Mr. Shum Sai Chit and Mr. Chi Jing Chao

Non-executive Director

:

Mr. Guo Mengyong

Independent Non-executive

:

Mr. Cheung Sound Poon, Mr. Sheng Hong and Mr. Lau Chi Kit

Directors

Disclaimer

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 04:17:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:18aCENTURY SUNSHINE : Notice of board of directors' meeting
PU
08/11CENTURY SUNSHINE : Update on possible debt restructuring
PU
08/03CENTURY SUNSHINE : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Discloseable transaction relating to grant of call option
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : “探访世纪阳光ੌ..
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board of Directors' Mee..
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Director..
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual Genera..
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4 314 M 557 M 557 M
Net income 2019 380 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net Debt 2019 1 354 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 353 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sai Chit Shum Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Fu Chi Chairman
Sai Wai Luk Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yong Xiang Wang Senior Engineer
Hong Sheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-65.78%54
NUTRIEN LTD.-16.15%22 510
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.15%11 648
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY11.61%9 542
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY56.08%9 272
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.21.88%8 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group