Century Sunshine : UPDATE ON POSSIBLE DEBT RESTRUCTURING

(in provisional liquidation) (for restructuring purposes only)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 509)

UPDATE ON POSSIBLE DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Reference is made to the announcements of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited (in provisional liquidation) (for restructuring purposes only) (the "Company) dated 3 July 2020, 8 July 2020, 9 July 2020, 15 July 2020, 11 August 2020 and 24 August 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things,

the filing of the winding up petition and the application for the appointment of "light touch" joint provisional liquidators (" JPLs ") for restructuring purposes; (ii) the appointment of JPLs; and (iii) the letter of request issued by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands to the High Court of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the " High Court ") for recognition of the appointment and powers of the JPLs in Hong Kong. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to update shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the JPLs have made an application to the High Court on 26 August 2020 for a recognition order in respect of the appointment of the JPLs in Hong Kong (the

Application ") and the Application has been approved by the High Court on 28 August 2020.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company when and as appropriate.