Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited    509   KYG2091K1206

CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(509)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/28
0.067 HKD   -2.90%
08:15aCENTURY SUNSHINE : Update on possible debt restructuring
PU
08/20CENTURY SUNSHINE : Notice of board of directors' meeting
PU
08/11CENTURY SUNSHINE : Update on possible debt restructuring
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Century Sunshine : UPDATE ON POSSIBLE DEBT RESTRUCTURING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 08:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(in provisional liquidation) (for restructuring purposes only)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 509)

UPDATE ON POSSIBLE DEBT RESTRUCTURING

Reference is made to the announcements of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited (in provisional liquidation) (for restructuring purposes only) (the "Company) dated 3 July 2020, 8 July 2020, 9 July 2020, 15 July 2020, 11 August 2020 and 24 August 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things,

  1. the filing of the winding up petition and the application for the appointment of "light touch" joint provisional liquidators ("JPLs") for restructuring purposes; (ii) the appointment of JPLs; and (iii) the letter of request issued by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands to the High Court of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "High Court") for recognition of the appointment and powers of the JPLs in Hong Kong. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to update shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the JPLs have made an application to the High Court on 26 August 2020 for a recognition order in respect of the appointment of the JPLs in Hong Kong (the

  • Application") and the Application has been approved by the High Court on 28 August 2020.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company when and as appropriate.

− 1 −

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the Shares or other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited

(in provisional liquidation)

(for restructuring purposes only)

Shum Sai Chit

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors

:

Mr. Chi Wen Fu, Mr. Shum Sai Chit and Mr. Chi Jing Chao

Non-executive Director

:

Mr. Guo Mengyong

Independent Non-executive

:

Mr. Cheung Sound Poon, Mr. Sheng Hong and

Directors

Mr. Lau Chi Kit

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 12:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:15aCENTURY SUNSHINE : Update on possible debt restructuring
PU
08/20CENTURY SUNSHINE : Notice of board of directors' meeting
PU
08/11CENTURY SUNSHINE : Update on possible debt restructuring
PU
08/03CENTURY SUNSHINE : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Discloseable transaction relating to grant of call option
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : “探访世纪阳光ੌ..
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Board of Directors' Mee..
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Director..
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual Genera..
PU
2019CENTURY SUNSHINE : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4 314 M 557 M 557 M
Net income 2019 380 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net Debt 2019 1 354 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 307 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sai Chit Shum Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Fu Chi Chairman
Sai Wai Luk Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yong Xiang Wang Senior Engineer
Hong Sheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-70.22%40
NUTRIEN LTD.-21.59%21 170
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.68%11 212
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY10.19%9 488
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY58.08%9 361
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.21.02%8 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group