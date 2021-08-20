General Announcement::List of Directors and their role and function

CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(in provisional liquidation) (for restructuring purposes only)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

UEN/Company Registration No.: 122654

(the "Company")

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of board of directors (the "Board") of the Company are set out below:

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Mr. Chi Wen Fu (Chairman)

Mr. Chi Jing Chao

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR:

Mr. Guo Mengyong

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Mr. Cheung Sound Poon

Mr. Sheng Hong

The Board has set up three committees and their memberships are set out below:

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Mr. Cheung Sound Poon (Committee Chairman)

Mr. Sheng Hong

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Mr. Cheung Sound Poon (Committee Chairman)

Mr. Sheng Hong

Mr. Chi Jing Chao

NOMINATION COMMITTEE:

Mr. Chi Wen Fu (Committee Chairman)

Mr. Cheung Sound Poon

Mr. Sheng Hong

Hong Kong, 20 August 2021