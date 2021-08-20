General Announcement::List of Directors and their role and function

CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(in provisional liquidation) (for restructuring purposes only)
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
UEN/Company Registration No.: 122654
(the "Company")
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of board of directors (the "Board") of the Company are set out below:
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:
Mr. Chi Wen Fu (Chairman)
Mr. Chi Jing Chao
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR:
Mr. Guo Mengyong
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:
Mr. Cheung Sound Poon
Mr. Sheng Hong
The Board has set up three committees and their memberships are set out below:
AUDIT COMMITTEE:
Mr. Cheung Sound Poon (Committee Chairman)
Mr. Sheng Hong
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:
Mr. Cheung Sound Poon (Committee Chairman)
Mr. Sheng Hong
Mr. Chi Jing Chao
NOMINATION COMMITTEE:
Mr. Chi Wen Fu (Committee Chairman)
Mr. Cheung Sound Poon
Mr. Sheng Hong
Hong Kong, 20 August 2021
Disclaimer
Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:43:02 UTC.