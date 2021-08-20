Log in
    509   KYG2091K1206

CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(509)
  Report
General Announcement::List of Directors and their role and function

08/20/2021 | 06:44am EDT
CENTURY SUNSHINE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(in provisional liquidation) (for restructuring purposes only)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

UEN/Company Registration No.: 122654

(the "Company")

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of board of directors (the "Board") of the Company are set out below:

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Mr. Chi Wen Fu (Chairman)

Mr. Chi Jing Chao

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR:

Mr. Guo Mengyong

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Mr. Cheung Sound Poon

Mr. Sheng Hong

The Board has set up three committees and their memberships are set out below:

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Mr. Cheung Sound Poon (Committee Chairman)

Mr. Sheng Hong

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Mr. Cheung Sound Poon (Committee Chairman)

Mr. Sheng Hong

Mr. Chi Jing Chao

NOMINATION COMMITTEE:

Mr. Chi Wen Fu (Committee Chairman)

Mr. Cheung Sound Poon

Mr. Sheng Hong

Hong Kong, 20 August 2021

Disclaimer

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 10:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
