"Nha Trang well known for the most beautiful beaches in Vietnam with golden sands and blue water which is the best destination for summer travel."

So, "Centuriers" are you ready for the Company's Trip in July 2023?

In order to create traveling condition after hardworking days, combining with fun activities for Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation employees, the Board of Management of the Company decided to organize "Company Trip 2023" for all employees of the Company, contributing to encouraging the spirit of work, creating cohesion and building the solidarity spirit into Company's collective. The Board of Management hopes that through the trip, the Company's employees could have more valuable time to relax with their families/relatives as well as it is also the Company's gift to encourage the employees to strive further and together with the Company in the future.

"STK-COMPANY TRIP 2023"

#STK #Companytrip2023 #Century #SoiTheKy#Travel