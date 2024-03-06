Posters will highlight Century’s end-to-end cell therapy capabilities including expertise across iPSC reprogramming, gene editing, protein engineering, Allo-Evasion™ technology and computational biology

PHILADELPHIA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that preclinical data from the Company’s iPSC-derived cell therapy platform will be presented in six posters at the upcoming 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA. The upcoming abstracts highlight the Company’s end-to-end capabilities in iPSC reprogramming and differentiation, gene editing, protein engineering and computational biology. Additionally, the Company will share new preclinical data on additional Allo-Evasion™ edits that could further support Century’s multi-dosing strategy.



Details of the poster presentations are as follows:



Abstract Number: 36

Title: The Discovery of A Novel CD19xCD22 Dual-Targeting CAR For The Development Of An iPSC-Derived Cell Therapy

Poster Board Number: 4

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapies 2: CAR-T Cells

Session Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Session Time: 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PT

Abstract Number: 1320

Title: Engineered Expression Of HLA-E And HLA-G Protects iPSC-Derived Cells from Killing By Primary NK Cells

Poster Board Number: 3

Session Title: CAR-K, NK Engagers, and NK Modulators

Session Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Session Time: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

Abstract Number: 3613

Title: Screening iPSC Lines for Optimal Characteristics of Differentiation into Immune Effector Cells for Clinical Programs

Poster Board Number: 19

Session Title: Adoptive Cellular Therapy 1

Session Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Session Time: 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PT

Abstract Number: 1916

Title: Discovery of a Novel Nectin4 iPSC-derived Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Poster Board Number: 27

Session Title: Antibody Drug Conjugates and Bispecific Antibodies

Session Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Session Time: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

Abstract Number: 4009

Title: Discovery Of Inhibitory CAR Target DSG1 For Damping NECTIN4 On-Target Off-Tumor Toxicity in iPSC-Derived CAR-T Cell Therapy

Poster Board Number: Section 2, 18

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapies 3: CAR-T Cells

Session Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Session Time: 9:00 AM -12:30 PM PT

Abstract Number: 6802

Title: CXCR4 Transgene Improves In Vivo Migration and Efficacy of Engineered iPSC-Derived Natural Killer Cells

Poster Board Number: 7

Session Title: Chemokines and Cytokines in Cancer

Session Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Session Time: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

Full abstracts are currently available through the AACR conference website.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell product candidates are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers, with a broadening application to autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies. We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory disease care. For more information on Century Therapeutics please visit www.centurytx.com.

Century Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our clinical development plans and timelines, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our dependence on the success of our lead product candidate, CNTY-101; the ability of CNTY-101 to be administered as part of a multi-dose strategy and to enable responses without lymphodepletion; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials, which may not be predictive of final results or the results of later-stage clinical trials; the timing of and our ability to initiate and successfully enroll the Phase 1 SLE trial; our ability to obtain FDA clearance of our future IND submissions and commence and complete clinical trials on expected timelines, or at all; our reliance on the maintenance of certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of geopolitical issues, banking instability and inflation on our business and operations, supply chain and labor force; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; our ability to recruit and maintain key members of management and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

