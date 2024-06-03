Corporate Overview

June 2024

Century Therapeutics: Building an industry-leading, next- generation allogeneic iPSC-derived cell therapy platform

LIMITLESS POTENTIAL…

PRECISION DESIGN…

ENDURING IMPACT…

Foundational investments in iPSC technology, genetic editing, protein engineering, and manufacturing

Progressing differentiated clinical programs based on Allo-EvasionTM technology in oncology and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Well-capitalized into 2026 to enable delivery on key milestones and clinical data

Overview of Foundational Platform Technologies

Century's singular focus:

To deliver best-in-classiPSC-derived cell therapies

Century platform enables the incorporation of critical features we believe can only be realized via iPSC-derived cell therapies

Infinite replicative capacity at the

iPSC stage enables potentially unlimited

genomic editing via CRISPR HDR

Cell expansion during multiple stages of differentiation yields large cell harvests, decreasing risk of cell exhaustion, reducing COGs and providing robust drug inventory that is potentially infinitely replenishable

Single cell cloning of engineered iPSC allows selection of a fully

characterized clone for a master cell

bank, ensuring safety and functional reproducibility of the final drug product

Production from a master cell bank -

derived from a single donor - enables larger batch sizes and lower cost of goods than donor-derivedor autologous

Platform capable of fully leveraging

multiple advances in synthetic biology

into a single product

Differentiation conditions developed for generating multiple immune effector cells, including NK cells, CD4+ T cells (Th and Treg), CD8+ T cells, monocytes / macrophages

Century's next-generation allogeneic iPSC technology platform:

Versatility and unprecedented control

Allo-EvasionTM

Homeostasis/ persistence

Modulation of TME

Safety switch

Integration of advances in

synthetic biology

Product design

SINGLE CELL CLONING POST

GENE EDITING AND

iPSC CHARACTERIZATION

Engineered

iPSC MCB

Consistency

iT cell

Yield

Fitness: No exhaustion

Manufacturing

DIFFERENTIATION

iNK cell

Rapid Integration of major advances in product functionality and manufacturability

Precision CRISPR MAD7 mediated sequential gene editing of iPSC cells generates uniform product candidates

Sequential selection steps

Multiple gene edits

iPSC

(KO/KI)

bank

iSPC Precision Engineering

Engineered iPSC

Master Cell Bank

(MCB)

CRISPR-mediated HDR (MAD 7)

Advantages of Century's Platform

Precise CRISPR mediated homology directed repair reduces off-targetintegration

Stepwise and efficient gene editing avoids

risky multiplex modification and structural

variants

Quality control through generation of homogenous MCB establishes genomic product integrity

Manufacturing begins at the MCB, confirmed to be free from genetic aberrations

Potential to drive durable responses with engineering to resist immune rejection

Allo-EvasionTM edits + repeat dosing = potential greater durability

With Allo-EvasionTM engineering

Without Allo-EvasionTM engineering

Next-wave of allogeneic cell therapies must solve for challenge of rejection

Advancing our leadership in Allo-EvasionTM technology

Continuous improvement in holistic immune protection designed to overcome major pathways of host vs. graft rejection

Allo-EvasionTM 1.0

Allo-EvasionTM 3.0

Allo-EvasionTM 5.0

Core edits disarm host cells from

eliminating therapy

CD8+

T Cell

Fc

NK cell

1

β2M KO

(HLA-I)

CD4+

2 CIITA

Pan NK

T Cell

KO

Inhibitory

(HLA-II)

ligand

Deletion of β2M, a protein required to express HLA-1 on the cell surface prevents recognition by CD8 T cells

Knock out of CIITA eliminates HLA-II expression to escape elimination by CD4 T cells

Knock-in of HLA-E prevents killing by NK cells

Allo-EvasionTM 1.0 edits plus the incorporation of:

Knock-in of HLA-G improves protection against killing by NK cells

Deletion of β2M, a protein required to express HLA-1 on the cell surface prevents recognition by CD8 T cells

Knock out of CIITA eliminates HLA-II expression to escape elimination by CD4 T cells

Pan-NK inhibitory ligand to provide broader protection against killing by NK cells

IgG degrading protease designed to protect against humoral immunity

Foundational investments in iPSC manufacturing

Established in-house manufacturing

  • Century 53,000 ft2 GMP facility
  • Designed to produce multiple immune cell types
  • Accelerates learnings and enables faster product iteration
  • Two sites (FCDI GMP manufacturing, Century in-house manufacturing) provide optionality and maximizes flexibility

Developing fit-for-purpose products

  • Increased process and product consistency
  • Scalable platforms and optimized processes to maximize yield, reduce COGs, and meet demand
  • Increased cell fitness, as cells do not undergo excessive expansion cycles which often result in cell exhaustion
  • Homogeneity of the manufacturing process produces a product candidate that can be readily characterized

