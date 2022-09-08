Log in
    IPSC   US15673T1007

CENTURY THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(IPSC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
10.95 USD   +4.78%
08:20aCENTURY THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Overview September 2022
PU
07:33aCENTURY THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06Century Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
Century Therapeutics : Corporate Overview September 2022

09/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Corporate Overview

September 2022

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, research and development plans, regulatory activities, market opportunity, competitive position and potential growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "seek," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "forecast," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through

development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our reliance on the maintenance on certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical issues and inflation on our business and operations, supply chain and labor force; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our future clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

2

Emerging leader in cell therapies for cancer

Comprehensive iPSC

cell platform

For immune effector

cells

Financial Strength

Cash runway into 2025, Ended 2Q22 with cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $429.4M

Technical Expertise

Genetic and protein engineering, process development and immuno-oncology

Emerging pipeline

of candidates

Product engine

anticipated to deliver 5

INDs over the next

3 years; CNTY-101 entering clinic 2H22

Foundation in

Science

Continuing investment in innovation drives R&D

BMS Discovery

Collaboration

Initial focus on AML

(CNTY-104) and Multiple

Myeloma (CNTY-106)

State-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility

Fully operational, enabling

improved and faster

product iteration

~200

Employees including experienced leaders and entrepreneurs

Proven leadership team

Osvaldo (Lalo) Flores

Hy Levitsky

Adrienne Farid

CEO

President R&D

COO

®

Greg Russotti

Luis Borges

Michael Diem

CTO

CSO

CBO

4

Platform

Disclaimer

Century Therapeutics Inc published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 12:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CENTURY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,49 M - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net cash 2022 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 645 M 645 M -
EV / Sales 2022 95,5x
EV / Sales 2023 28,3x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 63,4%
Chart CENTURY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Century Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTURY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,95 $
Average target price 23,71 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osvaldo Flores Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Carr Vice President-Finance & Operations
Joseph Jimenez Chairman
Hyam I. Levitsky President-Research & Development
Luis Borges Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTURY THERAPEUTICS, INC.-30.96%645
MODERNA, INC.-46.89%52 773
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.75%40 125
LONZA GROUP AG-32.25%39 027
SEAGEN INC.-1.40%28 113
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.16%25 069