DENVER, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Laurinda Pang , president of international and global accounts, will present at the BofA Securities Virtual 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Sept. 10 . The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. ET .

Jeff Storey , president and CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Conference on Sept. 15 . The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET .

Webcast information for each of the investor presentations can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/events-presentations.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at https://news.centurylink.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-to-present-at-investor-conferences-301125113.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.