Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenturyLink, Inc.    CTL

CENTURYLINK, INC.

(CTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CenturyLink : to Present at Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 07:48am EDT

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Laurinda Pang, president of international and global accounts, will present at the BofA Securities Virtual 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Sept. 10. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. ET.
  • Jeff Storey, president and CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Conference on Sept. 15. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Webcast information for each of the investor presentations can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/events-presentations.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at https://news.centurylink.com/.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-to-present-at-investor-conferences-301125113.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CENTURYLINK, INC.
07:48aCENTURYLINK : to Present at Investor Conferences
PR
09/04U.S. rural telecom networks need $1.8 billion to remove Huawei, ZTE equipment..
RE
09/01SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigates CenturyLink, Inc.'s Directors an..
PR
08/28CENTURYLINK, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27CENTURYLINK, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08/27CENTURYLINK : Announces Issuance of Notices to Partially Redeem Qwest Corporatio..
PR
08/25CENTURYLINK : Partners With Bark Technologies To Promote Online Safety
PR
08/21Antitrust Chief Retools to Ensure Compliance -- WSJ
DJ
08/20CENTURYLINK : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
08/20Justice Department's Antitrust Chief Plans Shake Up for Stronger Enforcement
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group