Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenturyLink, Inc.    LUMN

CENTURYLINK, INC.

(LUMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lumen Technologies : sets fourth quarter 2020 earnings call date

01/06/2021 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Feb. 10, 2021. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.lumen.com at 5 p.m. ET.

Additional information regarding the fourth quarter 2020 results, including the company's earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Lumen's Investor Relations website. If you are unable to join the call via the web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5145 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1201 (International).

The call will be archived and available as an audio replay on Lumen's Investor Relations website starting at 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, until 6 p.m. ET on May 11, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1 800-633-8284 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 402-977-9140 (International), reservation code 21989194.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of CenturyLink Inc. 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-technologies-sets-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-call-date-301201872.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CENTURYLINK, INC.
04:16pLUMEN TECHNOLOGIES : sets fourth quarter 2020 earnings call date
PR
01/05MONDELEZ, CHINA MOBILE, MICRON : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
01/05MONDELEZ, CHINA MOBILE, SOLAREDGE : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens To..
DJ
01/04LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES : to present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Confere..
PR
2020CENTURYLINK, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2020LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES : completes redemption of Qwest Corporation Notes
PR
2020CENTURYLINK : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Lumen Technologies PT to $12.10 From $13.80..
MT
2020CENTURYLINK : Enterprise customers can tap into the power of the Lumen platform ..
PR
2020Communications Services Up On Rotation Back Into Growth Sectors -- Communicat..
DJ
2020CENTURYLINK : Lumen and Itential Team Up to Offer Automation Through Lumen Netwo..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ