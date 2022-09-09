Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cepton, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPTN   US15673X1019

CEPTON, INC.

(CPTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-09-07
1.680 USD   -8.20%
09/08CEPTON, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30Cepton Receives LOI From Koito Manufacturing For Up To $100 Million Investment; Shares Jump After Hours
MT
08/30Cepton, Inc. Announces New Investment Intent for Up To $100 Million from Koito Manufacturing
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cepton Brings Lidar Around the World this Fall

09/09/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Silicon Valley Lidar Leader to Participate in Key Automotive and Smart Infrastructure Events in USA, Japan and Europe

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, announced today its event schedule for September and October 2022. The Company will be joining a series of events across automotive and smart infrastructure markets in the United States, Japan and Europe over the next two months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005141/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We continue to rev our engines and work toward our goal of making lidar mainstream. We believe lidar is an everyday technology, an essential auto part in passenger cars as well as a key sensing modality in smart city infrastructure,” said Mitchell Hourtienne, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “Today, Cepton’s lidar solutions are being deployed worldwide to enable safe autonomy, help protect vulnerable road users and drive intelligent decisions that improve traffic efficiency. We look forward to joining thought leaders around the world as we continue to discuss and promote lidar’s pivotal role in advancing the future of smart mobility.”

Those attending the following events can visit Cepton representatives on-site or submit a meeting request to schedule a private meeting.

Upcoming Events:

  • AutoSens Brussels (Belgium)
    • Held in Brussels, Belgium from September 12th to 14th
    • Cepton has been shortlisted for the AutoSens Awards 2022 in two categories:
      • LiDAR Development of the Year
      • 2020 Vision Award
    • Visit Cepton partner b-Plus at Booth #48 to see Cepton lidars integrated in b-Plus’ demonstration vehicle
    • Contact Henri Häfner, Director of Product Management, Marketing & Business Development, or submit a meeting request to schedule a meeting during the event
  • Next-Generation Sensors Comprehensive Symposium (Japan)
    • Held virtually by Japan Society of Next-Generation Sensor Technology (JASST) from September 14th to 16th
    • Andrew Klaus, Japan Country Manager, will present on September 15th on the topic of “Lidar Sensors for Next-generation Automotive Safety Applications”
    • Contact Andrew Klaus for more information
  • ITS World Congress (USA)
    • Held in Los Angeles, CA from September 18th to 20th
    • Visit Cepton at Booth No. 1946 where Cepton will be showcasing its award-winning Helius Smart Lidar System, a versatile smart static perception solution for various applications in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)
    • Contact Director of New Business Development Paul Rutter or submit a meeting request to schedule a meeting during the event
  • Automotive LIDAR 2022 (USA)
    • Held online from September 20th to 22nd
    • On September 21st at 12:05 p.m. ET, Product Owner Christian Nickolaou will give an online presentation titled “Deploying LIDAR for Real-World Automotive Applications: From Point Clouds to Perception”
    • Contact Christian Nickolaou for more information
  • IAA Transportation (Germany)
    • Held in Hanover, Germany from September 20th to 25th
    • Visit Cepton’s booth (B58, Hall 12) to see live demonstrations of its automotive lidar solutions, as well as its award-winning Nova lidar integrated in an automotive headlamp in collaboration with ZKW
    • Visit Henri Häfner, Director of Product Management, Marketing & Business Development and Klaus Wagner, Director of Product Management and Marketing, or submit a meeting request to schedule a meeting during the event
  • Automotive World Nagoya (Japan)
    • Held in Nagoya, Japan from October 26th to 28th
    • Visit Cepton at booth No. 9-30 to learn about its lidar sensors and perception solutions for automotive and smart traffic infrastructure applications
    • Contact Andrew Klaus, Japan Country Manager, or submit a meeting request to schedule a meeting during the event

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
