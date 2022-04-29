Cepton, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance MMT® lidar solutions, announced today it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 following the close of the market on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) that same day.

What: Cepton, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results

When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: 844-826-3035

Live Webcast: https://investors.cepton.com/

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the live call and until May 25, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 and entering the passcode 10166805. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Cepton’s Investor Relations page: https://investors.cepton.com/

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT®), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve its vision of safe and autonomous transportation for everyone.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

