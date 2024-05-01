Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today it will provide a business update and release its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 following the close of the market on Monday, May 13, 2024. Cepton will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) that same day.

What: Cepton, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Results

When: Monday, May 13, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET)

Live Call: Toll-free: 1-877-423-9813 International: 1-201-689-8573

Live Webcast: https://investors.cepton.com/

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the live call and until May 27, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the Access ID 13745911. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Cepton’s Investor Relations page: https://investors.cepton.com/

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany to serve European customers. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501669340/en/