Cepton, Inc. Announces General Counsel Appointment

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT® lidar solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Anawalt to the newly created position of General Counsel, effective today.

Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton’s Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO said: “On behalf of the company I would like to welcome Paul to Cepton. He will be a great addition to our executive team. Cepton is enabling safe and autonomous transportation for everyone. As our General Counsel, Paul's work will help Cepton accelerate our commercial success and help shape the lidar industry.”

Mr. Anawalt joins Cepton from the Intel Corporation and is a seasoned lawyer with more than 25 years of business and technology law experience, serving as both in-house and outside counsel. He has advised public and private technology companies on strategy, technology transactions, IP, securities, mergers and acquisitions and other areas. Earlier in his career, Mr. Anawalt worked at the law firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Latham & Watkins. He holds a J.D. degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a B.A. degree in Economics from the University of California, Davis.

Cepton General Counsel Paul Anawalt said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the legal organization of Cepton and excited to help strengthen Cepton’s business and develop our legal strategy to support our planned growth. I look forward to being a part of Cepton’s journey in providing lidar-based solutions for a range of markets.”

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT®), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn. Information on or that can be accessed through our website, our Twitter account, our LinkedIn account, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220418005201/en/