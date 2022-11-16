Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cepton, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPTN   US15673X1019

CEPTON, INC.

(CPTN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-11-14
1.710 USD   +1.79%
Insider Sell: Cepton
MT
Cepton, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
CEPTON, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
 Cepton Named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree for Next-Generation Lidar Product

11/16/2022 | 05:32pm EST
 Top-end automotive lidar Vista®-X120 Plus to be unveiled at CES in January 2023

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator of high-performance lidar solutions, announced today that it has been recognized for its next-generation automotive lidar product, Vista®-X120 Plus, in the prestigious CES Innovation Award program as a 2023 honoree in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005999/en/

Cepton will unveil Vista-X120 Plus at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The product will be showcased at Cepton’s booth (No. 5553, LVCC – West Hall) January 5-8, 2023. Customers can expect to learn more from a full product reveal shortly prior to the event.

Vista-X120 Plus features an unprecedented combination of ultra slim and small form factor, top-end performance and real-time adaptive 3D perception. While unlocking the next level of perception capabilities to “see” finer objects, further away, Vista-X120 Plus continues to embody Cepton’s core competencies in achieving the right balance between automotive-grade reliability, seamless embeddability and cost efficiency to achieve mass-market scalability.

“I am thrilled that Cepton’s innovative technology continues to be recognized at a global level and at events such as CES,” said Cepton’s Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Jun Pei. “Vista-X120 Plus is designed for both today’s consumer vehicles as well as the next generation – intelligent, electrified and software-defined. As the automotive industry evolves, our lidar innovations never cease to advance. This new product is an extension of Cepton’s vision since 2016, which is building capable, reliable and affordable lidar solutions to enable safe and autonomous transportation for everyone. We can’t wait to introduce Vista-X120 Plus to our customers, partners and visitors at CES 2023.”

About Cepton

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is engaged with all Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
