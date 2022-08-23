Cepton to showcase lidar in automotive headlamp in collaboration with ZKW at IAA Transportation 2022

Integration solution addresses perception blind spots with high precision and superior sensor location

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, will showcase a lidar integration solution for automotive headlamps at the upcoming IAA Transportation 2022 conference. The demonstration will be conducted in collaboration with ZKW Group GmbH (“ZKW”), a specialist for premium lighting systems and electronics.

The headlamp integration solution will be unveiled at IAA Transportation 2022. Visit Cepton’s booth (B58, Hall 12) to see the demonstration. Image courtesy of ZKW Group GmbH.

From September 20th to 25th, 2022, at Booth B58 in Hall 12, Cepton will exhibit its Nova lidar integrated into a heavy-duty truck headlamp provided by ZKW. Visitors to the Cepton booth can also expect to see live demonstrations of Nova’s near-range 3D sensing capabilities, which are designed to help eliminate perception blind spots around automobiles.

Cepton’s award-winning near-range lidar Nova features an unprecedented combination of miniature size, high resolution and superior field of view coverage in both vertical and horizontal directions. Its extremely compact form factor unlocks flexible, seamless integration options around the vehicle to provide 360° perception. This helps the vehicle accurately detect close-proximity objects such as pedestrians, bicycles and obstacles on the road surface. Powered by Cepton’s patented lidar technology and proprietary ASIC, Nova achieves unparalleled system and energy efficiency, making it suitable for everyday consumer and commercial vehicles, including electrical vehicles.

With blind spot detection becoming a mandated vehicle safety feature, Nova offers an ideal solution for an expanding range of automotive applications. It can be deployed across Advance Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Vehicles to enhance the protection of vulnerable road users while enabling autonomous driving and parking capabilities.

By working with ZKW, Cepton is able to demonstrate how Nova can be easily fitted into headlamps, a compelling location for lidar integration. The headlamp integration solution features discrete embedment, cleaning mechanism and sensor protection in a single package to offer maximized elegance and ease of maintenance. It also enables a dual sensor design for cut-in detection.

“We are excited to showcase our collaboration with ZKW at this year’s IAA event,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton’s CEO and co-founder. “ZKW is a leading innovator of automotive lighting technologies, and working with the ZKW team allows Cepton to demonstrate how our lidars are optimized for use in everyday vehicles. Being able to seamlessly integrated into locations like headlamp is a key factor of the outstanding scalability of Cepton lidar. With that, we aim to bring lidar’s safety benefits to everyone on the road – drivers, passengers and road users alike – while helping advance the future of autonomous mobility.”

“For us as an innovative supplier of premium lighting systems, it is very important to engage with the right technologies. That's why we are constantly on the lookout for competent partners – like here in the field of lidar with Cepton,” said Dr. Wilhelm Steger, CEO of the ZKW Group.

Cepton’s patented lidar technology enables an optimal balance between performance, reliability and cost efficiency. Cepton offers a comprehensive portfolio of lidar solutions, including lidar sensors for near range to ultra-long range and intelligent perception solutions for automotive and smart infrastructure applications. To learn more about Cepton’s products and solutions, visit Cepton’s booth (No. B58, Hall 12) during IAA Transportation 2022, or schedule a private meeting with Cepton representatives by submitting a meeting request here.

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of “Bright Minds, Bright Lights,” combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.

Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2021, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.07 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision “Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry”, the company’s primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient.

Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai (Kia), JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Audi, Porsche, Skoda, Lamborghini, MAN, VW, Seat).

With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

