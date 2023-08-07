Cepton, Inc. is an innovator of light detection and ranging (lidar)-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications. The Company offers near-range lidars, long-range lidars and ultra-long-range lidars, automotive software and smart lidar systems that include its perception software. Its solutions include industrial and automotive grade lidars. For mass market automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications, it also sells components and license technologies to tier one suppliers to enable them to manufacture lidars in high volume and sell them to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) customers. Its customers can enable safety and autonomy applications across a range of end-markets, including its primary market. It offers lidar solutions platform comprised of both hardware and software. The Company offers intelligent, smart lidar perception solutions by combining lidar sensors with its advanced Helius perception software.