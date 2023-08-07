Equities CPTN US15673X1019
|End-of-day quote Nasdaq - 06:00:00 2023-08-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.8400 USD
|-0.70%
|+16.34%
|-33.86%
|Aug. 07
|Earnings Flash (CPTN) CEPTON Posts Q2 Revenue $2.8M, vs. Street Est of $2.5M
|MT
|Jun. 23
|Cepton, Inc.(NasdaqCM:CPTN) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
|CI
Transcript : Cepton, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 07, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Greetings, and welcome to the Q2 2023 Cepton, Inc. Business Update...
Cepton, Inc. is an innovator of light detection and ranging (lidar)-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications. The Company offers near-range lidars, long-range lidars and ultra-long-range lidars, automotive software and smart lidar systems that include its perception software. Its solutions include industrial and automotive grade lidars. For mass market automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications, it also sells components and license technologies to tier one suppliers to enable them to manufacture lidars in high volume and sell them to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) customers. Its customers can enable safety and autonomy applications across a range of end-markets, including its primary market. It offers lidar solutions platform comprised of both hardware and software. The Company offers intelligent, smart lidar perception solutions by combining lidar sensors with its advanced Helius perception software.
2023-08-08 - J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
Income Statement Evolution
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
0.7979USD
Average target price
2.350USD
Spread / Average Target
+194.52%
