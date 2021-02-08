Log in
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.

CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.

(CRNT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/08 08:51:07 am
5.19 USD   -6.99%
02:36aCERAGON : 2020 Q4 & Full Year Results Press Release
PU
02:36aCERAGON : 2020 Q4 & Full Year Financial Metrics
PU
01:54aCERAGON NETWORK : ' Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises in Q4
MT
Ceragon : 2020 Q4 & Full Year Financial Metrics

02/08/2021 | 08:36am EST
Q4 2020 Financial Review

February 2021

Proprietary and Confidential

February 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business and operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic effects and the restrictions on operations created thereby, and of an adverse effect on our and our customers' financial performance, cash flow, revenue and financial results, available cash and financing, and our ability to bill and collect amounts due from our customers as a result therefrom; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain countries and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues; risks associated with any failure to meet our product development timetable; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer or be performed differently than anticipated and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or results and there can be no assurance that it will prove to be accurate. Ceragon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future but the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as may be required by law.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

Proprietary and Confidential

2

Revenues- Geographic Split

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

Q3/20

Q4/20

Europe

17%

12%

11%

9%

13%

17%

13%

15%

15%

15%

21%

14%

19%

Africa

3%

2%

4%

10%

12%

13%

11%

6%

7%

6%

4%

14%

10%

North America

14%

11%

10%

13%

15%

15%

20%

11%

13%

13%

15%

14%

16%

India

34%

46%

47%

34%

25%

15%

10%

29%

16%

25%

22%

24%

23%

APAC

12%

16%

11%

13%

15%

18%

18%

22%

18%

21%

19%

20%

14%

Latin America

20%

13%

17%

21%

20%

22%

28%

17%

31%

20%

19%

14%

18%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Proprietary and Confidential

3

NON-GAAP Profit & Loss

Actual

(Unaudited)

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

Q3/20

Q4/20

Revenues

83,275

88,328

86,529

85,742

69,163

73,001

71,256

55,871

62,427

70,581

74,002

86,679

72,163

Cost of Revenues

57,382

55,639

59,566

56,219

55,961

44,495

46,615

48,907

48,980

41,833

45,891

46,970

52,631

Gross profit

29,297

27,636

28,762

30,310

29,781

24,668

26,386

23,256

22,276

14,038

16,536

23,611

21,371

Gross margin

33.8%

33.2%

32.6%

35.0%

34.7%

35.7%

36.1%

32.2%

31.3%

25.1%

26.5%

33.5%

28.9%

Research & Development

6,420

7,154

6,754

7,353

6,606

6,061

6,156

6,652

7,558

7,201

6,760

7,299

7,694

% R&D

7.4%

8.6%

7.6%

8.5%

7.7%

8.8%

8.4%

9.2%

10.6%

12.9%

10.8%

10.3%

10.4%

Sales & Marketing

12,252

10,418

10,227

10,349

11,327

9,287

9,914

9,585

9,975

8,173

8,032

7,819

8,452

%S&M

14.1%

12.5%

11.6%

12.0%

13.2%

13.4%

13.6%

13.3%

14.0%

14.6%

12.9%

11.1%

11.4%

General & Administration

4,440

4,327

4,721

4,247

5,074

5,600

5,478

4,456

6,836

4,246

4,755

4,754

4,680

%G&A

5.1%

5.2%

5.3%

4.9%

5.9%

8.1%

7.5%

6.2%

9.6%

7.6%

7.6%

6.7%

6.3%

Total operating expenses

23,112

21,899

21,702

21,949

23,007

20,948

21,548

20,693

24,369

19,620

19,547

19,872

20,826

Operating profit (loss)

6,185

5,737

7,060

8,361

6,774

3,720

4,838

2,563

(2,093)

(5,582)

(3,011)

3,739

545

Operating margin

7.1%

6.9%

8.0%

9.7%

7.9%

5.4%

6.6%

3.6%

-2.9%

-10.0%

-4.8%

5.3%

0.7%

Non-GAAP EBITDA

8,218

7,248

9,050

10,455

8,937

5,840

7,156

5,105

587

(2,878)

(331)

6,467

3,494

Financial expenses and

others, net

(1,155)

(2,034)

(2,646)

(1,766)

(872)

(1,135)

(1,612)

(1,469)

(2,071)

(758)

(1,354)

(1,238)

(2,527)

Income Tax

(964)

(701)

(593)

(894)

(904)

(516)

(744)

(597)

(801)

(365)

(487)

(201)

(1,559)

Non GAAP Net income

(loss)

4,066

3,002

3,821

5,701

4,998

2,069

2,482

497

(4,965)

(6,705)

(4,852)

2,300

(3,541)

Non GAAP EPS

0.05

0.04

0.05

0.07

0.06

0.03

0.03

0.01

(0.06)

(0.08)

(0.06)

0.03

(0.04)

# of Shares for diluted EPS

('000)

79,785

80,378

81,157

81,546

82,369

82,702

82,250

81,814

80,575

80,765

81,013

82,244

81,536

Proprietary and Confidential

4

Selected Cash Flow Data

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

Q3/20

Q4/20

Total cash & cash

equivalents

25,877

25,956

29,398

41,322

35,581

29,754

29,041

20,524

23,939

44,120

35,167

29,155

27,101

Cash flow from

operations

16,617

4,373

4,179

15,521

(1,579)

(620)

(6,487)

(14,431)

8,607

3,127

6,666

(3,225)

11,106

Capital expenditures

(3,451)

(4,385)

(908)

(3,764)

(6,238)

(5,240)

(3,339)

(2,658)

(2,627)

(1,202)

(2,715)

(1,230)

(1,771)

Option Exercise

65

100

274

189

2,048

66

190

135

211

246

308

293

390

Proceeds (repayment) of

short-term bank credits

and loans, net

(23,800)

-

-

-

-

-

8,900

8,500

(2,800)

18,255

(13,176)

(1,800)

(11,900)

Other

(24)

(9)

(103)

(22)

28

(33)

23

(63)

24

(245)

(36)

(50)

121

Net Change in Cash

(10,593)

79

3,442

11,924

(5,741)

(5,827)

(713)

(8,517)

3,415

20,181

(8,953)

(6,012)

(2,054)

Proprietary and Confidential

5

Selected Balance Sheet Data

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

Q3/20

Q4/20

Cash and Cash

25,956

29,398

41,322

35,581

29,754

29,041

20,524

20,524

23,939

44,120

35,167

29,155

27,101

Equivalents

Trade Receivables

113,719

116,002

118,545

113,193

123,451

119,548

121,449

126,196

118,531

104,185

97,547

108,394

107,388

DSOs

125

125

129

120

131

132

141

154

151

140

136

152

149

Inventory

54,164

49,676

46,040

47,435

53,509

67,370

73,900

67,717

62,132

59,659

53,593

51,869

50,627

Inventory Days

88

80

76

76

86

114

132

126

120

117

106

103

99

Working capital

105,362

108,030

109,134

113,817

115,170

112,855

119,687

118,925

111,267

102,830

98,206

102,067

99,325

Short-term loans

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,900

17,400

14,600

32,855

19,679

17,879

5,979

Shareholders' Equity

133,898

136,061

138,474

145,543

159,568

161,833

163,759

163,878

160,421

151,414

147,329

149,662

146,126

%- Shareholders'

Equity/ Total assets

53%

55%

56%

56%

56%

54%

53%

54%

55%

52%

54%

55%

54%

Total Balance Sheet

253,593

248,190

247,212

258,948

283,000

297,517

308,513

302,067

289,889

292,671

272,097

273,759

272,419

Proprietary and Confidential

6

Reported results - Reconciliation to GAAP

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Q4/17

Q1/18

Q2/18

Q3/18

Q4/18

Q1/19

Q2/19

Q3/19

Q4/19

Q1/20

Q2/20

Q3/20

Q4/20

Non GAAP Net income

(loss)

4,066

3,002

3,821

5,701

4,998

2,069

2,482

497

(4,965)

(6,705)

(4,852)

2,300

(3,541)

Stock based

compensation expenses

235

353

679

450

498

475

697

422

459

426

441

384

411

Amortization of

intangible assets

406

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,800

Changes in indirect tax

positions

(1,983)

15

12

11

(230)

21

9

4

(361)

1

1

1

(202)

Leases - financial

expenses (income)

-

-

-

-

-

(26)

218

(91)

133

(450)

110

157

229

Recovery of

devaluation related

expenses in Venezuela

-

-

-

(969)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-cash tax

adjustments

(1,802)

564

(96)

58

(6,869)

618

654

(182)

(1,272)

15

(87)

76

2

Equity loss in affiliates

-

-

-

-

-

173

141

158

177

183

160

98

538

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

7,210

2,070

3,226

6,151

11,599

808

763

186

(4,101)

(6,880)

(5,477)

1,584

(6,319)

GAAP EPS

0.09

0.03

0.04

0.08

0.14

0.01

0.01

0.00

(0.05)

(0.09)

(0.07)

0.02

(0.08)

# of Shares for basic EPS

('000)

78,010

78,080

78,232

78,455

79,539

80,114

80,192

80,304

80,575

80,765

81,013

81,278

81,536

# of Shares for diluted

EPS ('000)

79,452

80,065

80,850

81,172

81,988

82,334

82,051

81,652

80,575

80,765

81,013

82,000

81,536

Proprietary and Confidential

7

Quarterly Revenues and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Proprietary and Confidential

8

Thank You

Disclaimer

Ceragon Networks Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
