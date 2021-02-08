Ceragon : 2020 Q4 & Full Year Results Press Release

CERAGON NETWORKS REPORTS 2020 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS Q4 2020 Financial Highlights: Revenues of $74.0 million

Operating Income (loss) of $(1.5) million on a GAAP basis, or $0.5 million on a non-GAAP basis

non-GAAP basis EPS of $(0.08) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.04) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

non-GAAP basis Cash flow provided by operating activities of $11.1 million; Returned $11.9M of short-term loans Q4 2020 Business Highlights: Revenues return to normal run-rates as customers begin to accelerate network deployment in response to strong global demand for connectivity

run-rates as customers begin to accelerate network deployment in response to strong global demand for connectivity From five 5G design wins in Q3 2020 to nine 5G design wins in Q4 2020, across all geographies

Accelerated 5G tailwinds and increased OpenRAN momentum expected to drive multi-year growth

multi-year growth Provides outlook for 2021 Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights: Revenues of $262.9 million

Operating loss of $(7.6) million on a GAAP basis, or $(4.3) million on a non-GAAP basis

non-GAAP basis EPS of $(0.21) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.16) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis Little Falls, New Jersey, February 8, 2021 - Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless hauling specialist, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Ira Palti, President & CEO, commented: "2020 was a unique year, to say the least. Given the mass exodus to remote work, back-to-back lockdowns, and reduced travel, online services have become more important and in-demand than ever before. Fueled by this 'new normal,' there arose a strong global demand for connectivity which drove telcos to accelerate their evolution to 5G." "As the recognized best-in-class provider of wireless hauling solutions, we believe we are ideally positioned to provide operators with everything they need to make this 5G transition successful: the technology, including both our signature IP-50 Platform available today, and our advanced 5G hauling chipset which we expect to complete tape-out during the first half of 2021 and be integrated into our advanced 5G solutions in 2022; the expertise, ranging from regulatory and deployment strategy to design and more; and finally the on-the-grounddeployment and operational services. In fact, we are already in progress with large 5G network development processes moving us from design wins to proof of concepts and purchase orders." "At Ceragon, we have a history of benefitting from the transition between wireless generations, first as 2G moved to 3G, and later when 3G transitioned to 4G. As the new 5G technology builds momentum, we believe we will do again what we do best: leverage this transition to take our company story to the next level."

Primary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results: Revenues were $74.0 million, up 3.8% from $71.3 million in Q4 2019 and up 4.8% from $70.6 million in Q3 2020. Our revenues varied from region to region and were in line with the effect that COVID has had on local business operations and network build-out plans. Gross profit was $21.6 million, giving us a gross margin of 29.1%, compared with a gross margin of 31.7% in Q4 2019 and 33.4% in Q3 2020. The relatively low gross margin reflects a one-time impact of agreements reached with several customers, which we believe will improve our future business with them, as well as continued high supply chain costs due to the COVID-19 environment. Operating income (loss) was $)1.5( million compared with $(2.2) million for Q4 2019 and $3.4 million for Q3 2020. Net income (loss) was $(6.3) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share compared with $(4.1) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share for Q4 2019 and $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q3 2020. Non-GAAPresults were as follows: Gross margin was 28.9%, operating income was $0.5 million, and net loss was $(3.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share. Cash and cash equivalents was $27.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $29.2 million at September 30, 2020. Primary Full Year 2020 Financial Results: Revenues were $262.9 million, down 7.9% from $285.6 million in 2019. Gross profit was $75.6 million, giving us a gross margin of 28.8%, compared with a gross margin of 33.9% in 2019. Operating income (loss) was $(7.6) million, compared to operating income of $7.3 million in 2019. Net loss was $(17.1) million, or $(0.21) per diluted share. Net loss for 2019 was $(2.3) million, or $ (0.03) per diluted share. Non-GAAPresults were as follows: Gross margin was 28.7%, operating loss was $(4.3) million, and net loss was $(12.8) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables. Revenue Breakouts by Geography: Q4 2020 Full Year 2020 Europe 19% 17% Africa 10% 9% North America 16% 14% Latin America 18% 18% India 23% 24% APAC 14% 18%

Outlook We are targeting revenue growth in 2021. Although we expect a slow start for the first half of the year, we continue to expect yearly revenue to be between $275-$295 million. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. Investors are invited to join by calling USA: (877)-692- 8955 or international: +1 (234)-720-6979 and using the following access code: 8323785. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at www.ceragon.com/investors/webcasts/. If you are unable to join us live, the replay numbers are: USA: (866) 207-1041 International: +1 (402) 970- 0847, with access code: 4510933. This audio replay will be available through March 8, 2021. About Ceragon Networks Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless hauling specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries. Safe Harbor Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders. This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe- harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business and operations as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic effects and the restrictions on operations created thereby, and of an adverse effect on our and our customers' financial performance, cash flow, revenue and financial results, available cash and financing, and our ability to bill and collect amounts due from our customers as a result therefrom; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain countries and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues; risks associated with any failure to meet our product development timetable; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer or be performed differently than anticipated and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or results and there can be no assurance that it will prove to be accurate. Ceragon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future but the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as may be required by law. Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com. Investor & Media Contact: Maya Lustig Ceragon Networks Tel. +972-54-677-8100 mayal@ceragon.com -Tables Follow-

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Audited Revenues $ 74,002 $ 71,256 $ 262,881 $ 285,583 Cost of revenues 52,447 48,646 187,236 188,741 Gross profit 21,555 22,610 75,645 96,842 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 9,608 7,639 30,997 26,793 Selling and marketing 8,562 10,130 33,021 39,469 General and administrative 4,849 7,032 19,199 23,278 Totaloperating expenses $ 23,019 $ 24,801 $ 83,217 $ 89,540 Operating income (loss) (1,464) (2,191) (7,572) 7,302 Financial expenses and others, net 2,756 2,204 5,923 6,521 Income (loss) before taxes (4,220) (4,395) (13,495) 781 Taxes on income (benefit) 1,561 (471) 2,618 2,476 Equity loss in affiliates 538 177 979 649 Net loss $ (6,319) $ (4,101) $ (17,092) $ (2,344) Basic net loss per share $ (0.08) $ (0.05) $ (0.21) $ (0.03) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.08) $ (0.05) $ (0.21) $ (0.03) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net loss per share 81,536,498 80,574,892 81,149,687 80,296,581 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net loss per share 81,536,498 80,574,892 81,149,687 80,296,581

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Audited CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,101 $ 23,939 Trade receivables, net 107,388 118,531 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 14,633 11,033 Inventories 50,627 62,132 Totalcurrent assets 199,749 215,635 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Long-term bank deposits 17 17 Deferred tax assets 8,279 8,106 Severance pay and pension fund 6,059 5,661 Property and equipment, net 32,299 34,865 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,780 10,128 Intangible assets, net 6,117 7,898 Other non-current assets 13,119 7,579 Totalnon-current assets 72,670 74,254 Totalassets $ 272,419 $ 289,889 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 63,722 $ 59,635 Deferred revenues 3,492 1,734 Short-term loans 5,979 14,600 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,048 22,755 Operating lease liabilities 3,183 5,644 Totalcurrent liabilities 100,424 104,368 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay and pension 11,601 10,709 Deferred revenues 7,495 6,265 Other long-term payables 2,933 3,408 Operating lease liabilities 3,840 4,718 Totallong-term liabilities 25,869 25,100 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital: Ordinary shares 218 215 Additional paid-in capital 420,958 418,062 Treasury shares at cost (20,091) (20,091) Other comprehensive loss (8,068) (8,666) Accumulated deficits (246,891( (229,099) Totalshareholders' equity 146,126 160,421 Totalliabilities and shareholders' equity $ 272,419 $ 289,889

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities: Audited Net loss $ (6,319) $ (4,101) $ (17,092) $ (2,344) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,749 2,680 12,861 9,691 Stock-based compensation expense 411 459 1,662 2,053 Decrease in trade receivables, net 1,168 7,871 9,345 4,533 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (including other long term assets) (732) 2,185 (6,110) (2,086) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 1,259 1,311 5,121 5,348 Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off 1,009 5,602 9,919 (9,475) Increase in deferred tax asset, net (137) (1,300) (173) (258) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 6,919 (487) 1,831 (15,933) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (including other long term liabilities) 2,081 (1,852) 1,946 (3,767) Decrease in operating lease liability (1,066) (1,178) (5,112) (5,114) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 1,110 (3,023) 2,988 4,150 Accrued severance pay and pensions, net 654 440 488 271 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 11,106 $ 8,607 $ 17,674 $ (12,931) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (1,702) (2,476) (6,506) (11,592) Purchase of intangible assets, net (69) (233) (412) (3,274) Proceeds from bank deposits - 82 - 1,002 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,771) $ (2,627) $ (6,918) $ (13,864) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options 390 211 1,237 602 Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net (11,900) (2,800) (8,621) 14,600 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (11,510) $ (2,589) $ (7,384) $ 15,202 Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ 121 $ 24 $ (210) $ (49) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (2,054) $ 3,415 $ 3,162 $ (11,642) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 29,155 20,524 23,939 35,581 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 27,101 $ 23,939 $ 27,101 $ 23,939

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP cost of revenues $ 52,447 $ 48,646 $ 187,236 $ 188,741 Stock based compensation expenses (18) (27) (110) (71) Changes in indirect tax positions 202 361 199 327 Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 52,631 $ 48,980 $ 187,325 $ 188,997 GAAP gross profit $ 21,555 $ 22,610 $ 75,645 $ 96,842 Stock based compensation expenses 18 27 110 71 Changes in indirect tax positions (202) (361) (199) (327) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 21,371 $ 22,276 $ 75,556 $ 96,586 GAAP Research and development expenses $ 9,608 $ 7,639 $ 30,997 $ 26,793 Amortization of intangible assets (1,800) - (1,800) - Stock based compensation expenses (114) (81) (243) (366) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $ 7,694 $ 7,558 $ 28,954 $ 26,427 GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses $ 8,562 $ 10,130 $ 33,021 $ 39,469 Stock based compensation expenses (110) (155) (545) (708) Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses $ 8,452 $ 9,975 $ 32,476 $ 38,761 GAAP General and Administrative expenses $ 4,849 $ 7,032 $ 19,199 $ 23,278 Stock based compensation expenses (169) (196) (764) (908) Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses $ 4,680 $ 6,836 $ 18,435 $ 22,370 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,464) $ (2,191) $ (7,572) $ 7,302 Stock based compensation expenses 411 459 1,662 2,053 Changes in indirect tax positions (202) (361) (199) (327) Amortization of intangible assets 1,800 - 1,800 - Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 545 $ (2,093) $ (4,309) $ 9,028 GAAP financial expenses and others, net $ 2,756 $ 2,204 $ 5,923 $ 6,521 Leases - financial expenses (229) (133) (46) (234) Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net $ 2,527 $ 2,071 $ 5,877 $ 6,287 GAAP Tax (income) expenses $ 1,561 $ (471) $ 2,618 $ 2,476 Non cash tax adjustments (2) 1,272 (6) 182 Non-GAAP Tax expenses $ 1,559 $ 801 $ 2,612 $ 2,658 GAAP equity loss in affiliates $ 538 $ 177 $ 979 $ 649 Other non-cash adjustments (538) (177) (979) (649) Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates $ - $ - $ - $ -

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Year ended, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net loss $ (6,319) $ (4,101) $ (17,092) $ (2,344) Amortization of intangible assets 1,800 - 1,800 - Stock based compensation expenses 411 459 1,662 2,053 Changes in indirect tax positions (202) (361) (199) (327) Leases - financial expenses 229 133 46 234 Non-cash tax adjustments 2 (1,272) 6 (182) Other non-cash adjustment 538 177 979 649 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (3,541) $ (4,965) $ (12,798) $ 83 GAAP basic net loss per share $ (0.08) $ (0.05) $ (0.21) $ (0.03) GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.08) $ (0.05) $ (0.21) $ (0.03) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.04) $ (0.06) $ (0.16) $ 0.00 Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP basic net loss per share 81,536,498 80,574,892 81,149,687 80,296,581 Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 81,536,498 80,574,892 81,149,687 80,296,581 Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 81,536,498 80,574,892 81,149,687 82,124,615