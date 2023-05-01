Ceragon : 2023 Q1 Results Conference Call Remarks

Ceragon Networks Q1 FY 2023 Earnings Call Script May 1, 2023 Operator Welcome to Ceragon Networks First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [OPERATOR INSTRUCTIONS] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Maya Lustig, you may begin. Maya Lustig Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Hosting today's call is Doron Arazi, Ceragon's Chief Executive Officer and Ronen Stein, Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I would like to note that certain statements made on this call, including projected financial information and other results and the company's future initiatives, future events, business outlook, development efforts and their potential outcome, anticipated progress and plans, results and timelines and other financial and accounting-related matters, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ceragon intends forward-looking terminology, such as believes, expects, may, will, should, anticipates, plans or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect only current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Ceragon's management, but actual results, performance, or achievements of Ceragon may differ

Doron Arazi Thank you, Maya, and good morning, everyone.

Doron Arazi Thank you, Maya, and good morning, everyone. Ceragon Networks delivered double-digit revenue growth and solid profitability in the first quarter, with $83.4 million in revenue, 4 cents in non-GAAP earnings per share, and importantly a book-to-bill above one. These results, our booking levels, and the demand we are seeing are encouraging data points for us. And the trends, especially when looking at trailing 12-month revenue and bookings, confirm the positive momentum we are experiencing. To be clear, we have notseen the slowdown in spending, softness or pressures that others across the telecom industry have reported. In fact, demand for our solutions has continued to be strong and our sales execution in key regions has improved all while our access to supply chain continues to normalize. The trends we are seeing are encouraging. We are cognizant of the macro environment and recognize that others in the telecom industry are speaking to softness - softness we have not experienced - and volatility in customer buying patterns. With that in mind, we want to validate the customer trends we have experienced to date before we consider raising our full year outlook. Doing so will give us more touchpoints to confirm that the demand we are experiencing is as it seems, and not being pulled forward from a future period. Beyond the revenue line, our results demonstrate the improving earnings power of our organization. Our gross margins continue to expand, reflecting our improved execution in key markets, higher revenues from North America, as well as reductions in supply chain costs. We delivered $3.6 million in non-GAAP net income in the first quarter. Barring any unexpected developments, we continue to believe that we will deliver positive non-GAAP net income during 2023. With a profitable business model, a solid backlog, a booking to revenue ratio that exceeds 1, and solutions, that address key capex and OPEX goals for customers around the world, we believe we are well-positioned for sustained success.

Importantly, there were no significant impacts from supply chain disruption in the quarter, and while we continue to carefully manage the supply chain, component availability has been improving. Our geographic diversification continues to benefit our revenue. In the first quarter, we generated sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in APAC, Europe, and North America, and year-over-year growth in India, where we generated our fourth-consecutive quarter of revenue over $20 million. In North America, we generated revenue of $26.4 million, up from $17.2 million in the fourth quarter and from $13.3 million in the first quarter last year. In Europe, we believe we have room for improvement even considering the modest improvement in our revenues. We recently installed a seasoned region head to lead our business in Europe, and we expect further improvements as this transition advances. Our first quarter revenues reflect approximately $5 million in revenue that shifted out of the fourth quarter of 2022 and into the first quarter of 2023, that we noted on our last quarterly call. With that shift, we would expect some normalization in the revenue cadence going forward. This is primarily impacting North America. The fourth quarter had lower than expected revenue from North America, with some revenue shifting into the first quarter, and therefore the normalized run rate in this region is probably somewhere in between these two data points going forward. The trend for our gross margins is also encouraging. We delivered non-GAAP margins of 34.0% in the quarter, driving $5.9 million in non-GAAP operating income, a positive swing of $6.5 million. This improvement reflects higher revenues from North America coupled with better operational execution, especially in the supply chain. We continue to advance the productization of our new system-on-chip technology. To date, our efforts are advancing according to plan and while there is much work to be done, we remain on track to launch our new product line in 2024. We believe we have first mover position and a 2