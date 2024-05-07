I'd now like to provide an overview of our Q1 highlights by region. Noting that on today's call we will focus primarily on activities in North America and India, the two regions that have, and we expect will continue to have, the greatest impact on our results in the near term.

In North America, revenue was $28.9 million. We continue to maintain our presence with large carriers and other major customers. Specifically, we saw significant demand from large ISPs for Siklu's millimeter-wave solutions. The headwinds service providers face have been well-documented, and capex spending by large networks has been more volatile. We continue to navigate these challenges better than many in the space, though it has reduced our line-of-sight to converting bookings to revenue and elongated our sales cycles somewhat. In private networks, we've made important first steps in a few new accounts, receiving initial orders, and we expect the number of new customers to increase in Q2. Also, our expanded marketing initiatives in North America are just now accelerating and we hope to start seeing the fruits of these investments later this year.