Is your network rollout project suffering from multiple non-optimal project management tools that lack tailored capabilities for the mobile operator or ISP arena?
Do these software tools lack the ability to interact with your ERP systems or provide mobile user interface? ERP systems? Mobile User Interface?
Ceragon's InSide software tool enables you to manage your complete rollout project lifecycle, from planning to acceptance, over a one-stop-shop solution. An agile field-proven network rollout tool developed in-house, InSide leverages Ceragon's best-of-breed expertise and 20+ years of dedicated experience in wireless transport.
InSide addresses both your business and technology concerns. Customers striving to launch complex network solutions can use InSide's various modules to achieve first-time-right rollout, thereby optimizing service delivery efficiency, protecting network rollout margins, and improving end-customer satisfaction.
A global cloud-based software-as-a-service offering, InSide can be accessed over a standard web browser by each of your subsidiary companies from its secure Azure environment. InSide can be tailored to seamlessly integrate with your relevant network components, provide custom-made reporting capabilities, and more.
The InSide SaaS tool enables the following advanced capabilities:
Planning & Executing Rollout Projects
Managing Projects While Keeping Track Of Budget Utilization & Availability
Selecting Best Partners & Subcontractors
Managing & Improving Frame Agreements with Subcontractors
Keeping Track of All Installed Base Materials with The Inside Warehouse Module
Tailoring BI Reporting Capabilities & Exporting Custom PDF Reports at a Single Touch
Serving as an E-Learning Platform For Training Purposes
Performing Tasks On-Site With Inside Mobile Electronic Forms
Delivering an array of value-added benefits, the InSide network rollout tool empowers you to:
InSide empowers you to:
Improve Quality & Reduce Duration of Field Activities
Manage Project Milestones, Tasks & Resources Efficiently & Effectively
Improve Materials Handling & Reduce Delivery Setbacks
Streamline Handshaking Between Projects & Logistics
Standardize Processes & Reduce Communications Overhead
Monitor, Plan & Reduce Project Cost
Improve Cost Management
