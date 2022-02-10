Is your network rollout project suffering from multiple non-optimal project management tools that lack tailored capabilities for the mobile operator or ISP arena?

Do these software tools lack the ability to interact with your ERP systems or provide mobile user interface? ERP systems? Mobile User Interface?

Ceragon's InSide software tool enables you to manage your complete rollout project lifecycle, from planning to acceptance, over a one-stop-shop solution. An agile field-proven network rollout tool developed in-house, InSide leverages Ceragon's best-of-breed expertise and 20+ years of dedicated experience in wireless transport.

InSide addresses both your business and technology concerns. Customers striving to launch complex network solutions can use InSide's various modules to achieve first-time-right rollout, thereby optimizing service delivery efficiency, protecting network rollout margins, and improving end-customer satisfaction.

A global cloud-based software-as-a-service offering, InSide can be accessed over a standard web browser by each of your subsidiary companies from its secure Azure environment. InSide can be tailored to seamlessly integrate with your relevant network components, provide custom-made reporting capabilities, and more.

The InSide SaaS tool enables the following advanced capabilities:

Planning & Executing Rollout Projects

Managing Projects While Keeping Track Of Budget Utilization & Availability

Selecting Best Partners & Subcontractors

Managing & Improving Frame Agreements with Subcontractors

Keeping Track of All Installed Base Materials with The Inside Warehouse Module

Tailoring BI Reporting Capabilities & Exporting Custom PDF Reports at a Single Touch

Serving as an E-Learning Platform For Training Purposes

Performing Tasks On-Site With Inside Mobile Electronic Forms

Delivering an array of value-added benefits, the InSide network rollout tool empowers you to:

improve the quality and reduce the duration of field activities through mobile capabilities

InSide empowers you to:

Improve Quality & Reduce Duration of Field Activities

Manage Project Milestones, Tasks & Resources Efficiently & Effectively

Improve Materials Handling & Reduce Delivery Setbacks

Streamline Handshaking Between Projects & Logistics

Standardize Processes & Reduce Communications Overhead

Monitor, Plan & Reduce Project Cost

Improve Cost Management

