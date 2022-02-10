Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ceragon Networks Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRNT   IL0010851660

CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.

(CRNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ceragon : InSide Tool – Your Rollout, Simplified

02/10/2022 | 01:33pm EST
Ceragon's InSide Tool - Your Rollout, Simplified
ByTitus Ahciarliu
February 10, 2022 6:16:50 PM
4 min read

Is your network rollout project suffering from multiple non-optimal project management tools that lack tailored capabilities for the mobile operator or ISP arena?





Do these software tools lack the ability to interact with your ERP systems or provide mobile user interface? ERP systems? Mobile User Interface?

Ceragon's InSide software tool enables you to manage your complete rollout project lifecycle, from planning to acceptance, over a one-stop-shop solution. An agile field-proven network rollout tool developed in-house, InSide leverages Ceragon's best-of-breed expertise and 20+ years of dedicated experience in wireless transport.

InSide addresses both your business and technology concerns. Customers striving to launch complex network solutions can use InSide's various modules to achieve first-time-right rollout, thereby optimizing service delivery efficiency, protecting network rollout margins, and improving end-customer satisfaction.

A global cloud-based software-as-a-service offering, InSide can be accessed over a standard web browser by each of your subsidiary companies from its secure Azure environment. InSide can be tailored to seamlessly integrate with your relevant network components, provide custom-made reporting capabilities, and more.

The InSide SaaS tool enables the following advanced capabilities:

  • Planning & Executing Rollout Projects
  • Managing Projects While Keeping Track Of Budget Utilization & Availability
  • Selecting Best Partners & Subcontractors
  • Managing & Improving Frame Agreements with Subcontractors
  • Keeping Track of All Installed Base Materials with The Inside Warehouse Module
  • Tailoring BI Reporting Capabilities & Exporting Custom PDF Reports at a Single Touch
  • Serving as an E-Learning Platform For Training Purposes
  • Performing Tasks On-Site With Inside Mobile Electronic Forms

Delivering an array of value-added benefits, the InSide network rollout tool empowers you to:

improve the quality and reduce the duration of field activities through mobile capabilities"

InSide empowers you to:

  • Improve Quality & Reduce Duration of Field Activities
  • Manage Project Milestones, Tasks & Resources Efficiently & Effectively
  • Improve Materials Handling & Reduce Delivery Setbacks
  • Streamline Handshaking Between Projects & Logistics
  • Standardize Processes & Reduce Communications Overhead
  • Monitor, Plan & Reduce Project Cost
  • Improve Cost Management

Want to know more?

Disclaimer

Ceragon Networks Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 18:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 290 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,86 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -45,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 019
Free-Float 81,9%
