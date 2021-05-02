Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ceragon Networks Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRNT   IL0010851660

CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.

(CRNT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/30 04:00:00 pm
3.41 USD   -3.94%
07:32aCERAGON  : Recap of key 5G news April 2021
PU
04/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Firms Down During Pre-Bell Monday
MT
04/12CERAGON  : Names New CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceragon : Recap of key 5G news April 2021

05/02/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Recap of key 5G news April 2021
ByTanya Solomon
May 2, 2021 11:11:13 AM
3 min read


We want to keep you up to date with the latest, most relevant industry news. Here is a recap from this past month.

T-Mobile entices with 'free' 5G phone trade-in offer

T-Mobile's 5G network is up and running in the United States with faster speeds and capacity for better performance. So in an effort to get more consumers outfitted with 5G phones, T-Mobile ran a promotion: they traded a free Samsung Galaxy 5G phone for any working mobile phone.

Etisalat to bring open RAN to Afghanistan

Open RAN comes to Afghanistan, gaining more global traction as Etisalat teams with Parallel Wireless, Intel and Supermicro. Etisalat will deploy open RAN systems on its network in Afghanistan on a trial designed to deliver cost-effective rural and urban coverage to the country. Open RAN specialist, Parallel Wireless, will provide the units (RRUs) that will replace Etisalat's legacy 2G, 3G, and 4G systems. Etisalat has been carrying out open RAN trials since early 2020.

Jio to acquire 800MHz spectrum from Airtel for $204M

In the first spectrum trading deal between two rivals, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Jio agreed to acquire 800MHz spectrumin three areas from the competitor. The deal is worth INR15 billion ($201.9 million). Airtel will transfer 3.75MHz of 800MHz spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, 1.25MHz in Delhi and 2.5MHz in Mumbai. The deal increases Jio's holding in the 800MHz band to 2x15MHz in Mumbai and 2x10MHz in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

FCC tees up 3.45 GHz for mid-band 5G spectrum auction later this year

The FCC is moving forward with an auction of spectrum in the 3.45-3.55 GHz bandin October 2021. This auction is expected to result in a diverse group of winners and enable 5G to reach more remote areas around the country. The FCC is setting a reserve price of $14.8 billion.

Ceragon Selected by TIM Brazil to Participate in TIP 5G OpenRAN Trials

TIM Brasil selected Ceragonto participate in Telecom Infra Project 5G OpenRAN Trials. This trial marks a substantial step forward towards Ceragon's involvement in Brazil's future network deployments. The open field trial will incorporate software and hardware vendors, operators, INATEL university members and members of the TIP working groups. The trials aim to test and validate different combinations of OpenRAN components from various suppliers. This 'mix and match' will measure performance under conditions similar to that of a commercial network.

Learn more about flexible & open architectures for 5G

Disclaimer

Ceragon Networks Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 11:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.
07:32aCERAGON  : Recap of key 5G news April 2021
PU
04/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Firms Down During Pre-Bell Monday
MT
04/12CERAGON  : Names New CEO
MT
04/12CERAGON  : Doron Arazi to Succeed Ira Palti as CEO of Ceragon Networks
PR
04/05CERAGON  : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K)
PU
04/01CERAGON  : Recap of key 5G news March 2021
PU
03/24CERAGON  : IP-50E – The ultimate mmW solution
PU
03/17CERAGON  : Fiber VS wireless – the greatest debate of the decade
PU
03/17CERAGON  : Tier 1 Pacific Rim Operator Expands its Network to Achieve Nationwide..
PR
03/12CERAGON  : Needham Upgrades Ceragon Networks to Hold From Underperform
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 283 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,18 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -56,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 284 M 284 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 019
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ceragon Networks Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 3,41 $
Spread / Highest target 90,6%
Spread / Average Target 90,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ira Palti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ran Vered Chief Financial Officer
Zohar Zisapel Chairman
Guy Toibin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP-IT
Shlomo Liran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.22.66%284
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.12.79%8 305
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION0.63%6 342
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-18.56%1 692
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.07%1 638
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.65.17%1 435
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ