Ceragon : Recap of key 5G news April 2021





We want to keep you up to date with the latest, most relevant industry news. Here is a recap from this past month.

T-Mobile entices with 'free' 5G phone trade-in offer

T-Mobile's 5G network is up and running in the United States with faster speeds and capacity for better performance. So in an effort to get more consumers outfitted with 5G phones, T-Mobile ran a promotion: they traded a free Samsung Galaxy 5G phone for any working mobile phone.

Etisalat to bring open RAN to Afghanistan

Open RAN comes to Afghanistan, gaining more global traction as Etisalat teams with Parallel Wireless, Intel and Supermicro. Etisalat will deploy open RAN systems on its network in Afghanistan on a trial designed to deliver cost-effective rural and urban coverage to the country. Open RAN specialist, Parallel Wireless, will provide the units (RRUs) that will replace Etisalat's legacy 2G, 3G, and 4G systems. Etisalat has been carrying out open RAN trials since early 2020.

Jio to acquire 800MHz spectrum from Airtel for $204M

In the first spectrum trading deal between two rivals, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Jio agreed to acquire 800MHz spectrumin three areas from the competitor. The deal is worth INR15 billion ($201.9 million). Airtel will transfer 3.75MHz of 800MHz spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, 1.25MHz in Delhi and 2.5MHz in Mumbai. The deal increases Jio's holding in the 800MHz band to 2x15MHz in Mumbai and 2x10MHz in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

FCC tees up 3.45 GHz for mid-band 5G spectrum auction later this year

The FCC is moving forward with an auction of spectrum in the 3.45-3.55 GHz bandin October 2021. This auction is expected to result in a diverse group of winners and enable 5G to reach more remote areas around the country. The FCC is setting a reserve price of $14.8 billion.

Ceragon Selected by TIM Brazil to Participate in TIP 5G OpenRAN Trials

TIM Brasil selected Ceragonto participate in Telecom Infra Project 5G OpenRAN Trials. This trial marks a substantial step forward towards Ceragon's involvement in Brazil's future network deployments. The open field trial will incorporate software and hardware vendors, operators, INATEL university members and members of the TIP working groups. The trials aim to test and validate different combinations of OpenRAN components from various suppliers. This 'mix and match' will measure performance under conditions similar to that of a commercial network.

Learn more about flexible & open architectures for 5G