Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ceragon Networks Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRNT   IL0010851660

CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.

(CRNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceragon : Why wireless communications will play a major role in the energy sector

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Why wireless communications will play a major role in the energy sector
ByThomas Ornevik
July 8, 2021 10:26:48 AM
4 min read

In the future, we are likely to look back and recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the biggest contributors emphasizing the need for high-bandwidth, low-latency communications in all sectors. This means that it was the pandemic event that was the real catalyst for remote working and remote operations - and not chief information officers (CIOs) or IT managers. This is the trend across all industries. Even if people wish things could 'go back to normal', they won't for a long time, if ever.

At present, the energy sector is focusing on digital twins, moving employees from offshore to onshore, and enabling remote operations and control. As in other sectors, this is driving the need for bandwidth. Also, applications allowing remote operations are very sensitive to latency. As such, it's not just a focus on higher data rates, but even more so a focus on low latency.

What we also see is that there is a trend toward shorter and more focused drilling campaigns. This, once again, puts a higher demand on connectivity to offshore vessels as they need to operate more efficiently than before. And let's not forget that there is still a high degree of focus on OPEX. Lowering costs and maintaining profitability of all aspects of operations has led to a changed mindset about how to provide connectivity.

All combined, this means that there is a greater need for low-latency and high-bandwidth communications in the energy sector.

Traditionally, satellites and submarine fiber cables have been the connectivity solutions used for the offshore energy sector. With the need for more bandwidth and the desire for more cost-effective solutions, more and more projects are looking at microwave (MW) to provide the connectivity required for offshore operations. For many assets MW could be the most cost-effective solution as it can provide very high capacity and low latency for the demanding applications that operators today are looking to deploy.

In brief, MW has several clear advantages:

  • Provides the lowest latency
  • Delivers high capacity required today, and in the future
  • Deploys very quickly and can be reused and simply realigned if assets change locations
  • Deploys in hazardous areas
  • Upgrades easily

All this leads to the fact that microwave provides the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

Another use case emerges when there is a fiber link to a first asset. In such a scenario, there are advantages for using wireless technologies to 'hub and spoke' the connectivity to other assets in the area instead of laying additional submarine cables. This saves time and money in getting all assets connected and allowing bandwidth to be shared among several different assets. An additional benefit provided by this solution is that MW technology also allows incoming vessels to connect to the network through a point-to-multipoint (PtMP) network. So multiple users can take advantage of the MW connectivity and run more efficient operations.

Even if the energy sector is not known to be the first industry to adopt to new technologies for communications, such adoption is inevitable. This eventually will also extend to 5G, as in the not-too-distant future 5G use cases are expected to impact the energy industry.

Ceragon's specialized Kinetics solutions deliver reliable, turnkey wireless communications for moving onshore/offshore assets and harsh environments. By leveraging Ceragon's global leadership in 5G wireless hauling, the Kinetics solutions offer the utmost safety, reliability, capacity, range, rapid deployment, and cost-effectiveness. Ceragon delivers a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end solutions that ensure efficient rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for you.

Want to learn more?

Disclaimer

Ceragon Networks Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.
12:59pCERAGON  : Why wireless communications will play a major role in the energy sect..
PU
07/07CERAGON  : Secures Multi-Year Contract From Undisclosed Network Service Provider
MT
07/06CERAGON  : ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 6-K)
PU
07/01CERAGON  : Recap of key 5G news June 2021
PU
07/01CERAGON  : 5G WOW - Enabling superior customer experiences
PU
06/30CERAGON  : Secures New Orders From North American 5G Service Providers; Stock Cl..
MT
06/30CERAGON  : Selected by three leading North American operators to deploy and impr..
PU
06/30CERAGON  : Ushers in a New Era of 5G Accessibility in Urban & Rural North Americ..
PU
06/24CERAGON  : Total cost of ownership for 5G links
PU
06/17CERAGON  : Reducing tower load – how and why
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 284 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,29 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -61,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 309 M 309 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 019
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ceragon Networks Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,71 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ira Palti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ran Vered Chief Financial Officer
Zohar Zisapel Chairman
Guy Toibin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP-IT
Shlomo Liran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD.33.45%309
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.21.37%9 075
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION5.85%6 609
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.54%1 983
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-0.91%1 931
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.60.52%1 422