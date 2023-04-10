Advanced search
    CISO   US15672X1028

CERBERUS CYBER SENTINEL CORPORATION

(CISO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
0.2604 USD   -1.85%
05:27pCerberus Cyber Sentinel : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
05:22pCiso Global, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/04Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

04/10/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 4, 2023

CISO Global, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 001-41227 83-4210278

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

6900 E. Camelback Road, Suite 900

Scottsdale, Arizona85251

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(480)389-3444

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation

6900 E. Camelback Road, Suite 240

Scottsdale, Arizona85251

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.00001 CISO The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 §CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On April 4, 2023, we filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a Certificate of Amendment of Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to change our name from Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation to CISO Global, Inc. A copy of the Certificate of Amendment of Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation is attached as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

In connection with our name change, on April 4, 2023, our Board of Directors amended our By-Laws to reflect the corporate name CISO Global, Inc. and to update our address. A copy of the Amended and Restated By-Laws reflecting these amendments is attached as Exhibit 3.2 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

Our common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "CISO." Outstanding stock certificates for shares of our company are not affected by the name change; they continue to be valid and need not be exchanged.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number

Exhibits
3.1 Certificate of Amendment of Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Registrant
3.2 Amended and Restated By-Laws of the Registrant
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CISO Global, Inc.
Date: April 10,2023 By: /s/ Debra L. Smith
Debra L. Smith
Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 21:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
