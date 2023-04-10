Cerberus Cyber Sentinel : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 4, 2023

CISO Global, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 001-41227 83-4210278

6900 E. Camelback Road, Suite 900

Scottsdale, Arizona85251

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(480)389-3444

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation

6900 E. Camelback Road, Suite 240

Scottsdale, Arizona85251

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.00001 CISO The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On April 4, 2023, we filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a Certificate of Amendment of Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to change our name from Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation to CISO Global, Inc. A copy of the Certificate of Amendment of Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation is attached as Exhibit 3.1 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

In connection with our name change, on April 4, 2023, our Board of Directors amended our By-Laws to reflect the corporate name CISO Global, Inc. and to update our address. A copy of the Amended and Restated By-Laws reflecting these amendments is attached as Exhibit 3.2 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

Our common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "CISO." Outstanding stock certificates for shares of our company are not affected by the name change; they continue to be valid and need not be exchanged.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Exhibits 3.1 Certificate of Amendment of Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Registrant 3.2 Amended and Restated By-Laws of the Registrant 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

