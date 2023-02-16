Cerberus Sentinel Announces Termination of Public Offering of Common Stock

Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (“Cerberus Sentinel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., today announced that it has terminated the underwritten public offering of its common stock previously announced on Feb. 13, 2023. The termination results from an assessment by the Company’s management that current market conditions are not conducive for this offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company’s stockholders. As a result of such termination, no shares of common stock will be sold pursuant to the offering.
The offering was being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27, 2022. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
About Cerberus Sentinel
Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The Company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “will,” “may,” “look forward,” “intend,” “guidance,” “future” or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include whether or not the Company will be able to raise capital through the sale of shares of common stock or consummate the offering, the final terms of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, prevailing market conditions, the anticipated use of the proceeds of the offering which could change as a result of market conditions or for other reasons, and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
