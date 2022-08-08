Cerberus Sentinel Promotes Ashley Devoto to President

U.S. cybersecurity services firm expands CISO role to leadership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a managed compliance and cybersecurity provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announces that Ashley Devoto has been appointed president of the company. She will continue to serve as chief information security officer (CISO) and remain responsible for guiding Cerberus Sentinel's global cybersecurity strategy as well as leading all cybersecurity operations and supporting the delivery of cybersecurity solutions to customers.

Over the past 17 years, Devoto has worked with the cybersecurity elite to design, build, and operate world-class cybersecurity programs for large, diverse organizations in both government and commercial enterprises. Prior to joining Cerberus, Devoto served as CISO for Booz Allen Hamilton, as business information security officer (BISO) at Bank of America, and as a cyberspace operations officer in the United States Air Force.

Additionally, in her U.S. Air Force Reserve capacity, she led defensive cyberspace operational planning supporting multiple geographies and theaters of operations, and she led strategic cyber force development initiatives at the Pentagon.

“It is vital that the CISO be empowered as a leader in an organization,” said David Jemmett, CEO, Cerberus Sentinel. “By naming Ashley as president and CISO, we are enabling her to combine her strategic mindset and deep technical expertise to help lead the company. She brings extensive leadership experience across military, financial services, and professional services organizations.”

"Cerberus Sentinel is unique among cybersecurity providers, because we are thinking about the problem differently and are looking to disrupt the product-centric status quos," said Devoto. "I am excited to expand my role to help bring substantive change to how our clients protect themselves from cyber risk.“

“As Cerberus Sentinel continues to grow both nationally and internationally, Ashley will play a key role in shaping the future of our organization,” Jemmett added.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that it is vital that the CISO be empowered as a leader in an organization; our belief that by naming Ashley Devoto as president and CISO, we are enabling her to combine her strategic mindset and deep technical expertise to help lead the company; our belief that we are unique among cybersecurity providers, because we are thinking about the problem differently and are looking to disrupt the product-centric status quos; our belief that Devoto will bring substantive change to how our clients protect themselves from cyber risk; and our belief that as we continue to grow both nationally and internationally, Devoto will play a key role in shaping the future of our organization. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to our ability to raise capital; our ability to increase revenue and cash flow and become profitable; our ability to recruit and retain key talent; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions; our ability to acquire, attract, and retain clients; and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

