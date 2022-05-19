Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CISO   US15672X1028

CERBERUS CYBER SENTINEL CORPORATION

(CISO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.390 USD   +1.70%
Cerberus Sentinel to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/19/2022 | 08:06am EDT
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced today the management team will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference to be held on May 23-26, 2022.

Cerberus Sentinel’s on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning Tuesday, May 24, at 7:00 a.m. ET. To attend, please register here. Management will be available and conducting virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors through the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Cerberus Sentinel’s investor relations team at CISO@gatewayir.com.

About Cerberus Sentinel
Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Company Contact:

Neil Stinchcombe, CMO
Cerberus Sentinel
480-500-7294
Neil.Stinchcombe@cerberussentinel.com

Public Relations:

Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
925-708-7893
cathy@eskenzipr.com

Investor Relations:

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
CISO@gatewayir.com

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 672 M 672 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 185
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart CERBERUS CYBER SENTINEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERBERUS CYBER SENTINEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David G. Jemmett Chief Executive Officer & Chairman
Rory V. Sanchez President
Deb Smith Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jason Ford Chief Technology Officer
Ashley Devoto Chief Information Security Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERBERUS CYBER SENTINEL CORPORATION-72.36%672
VISA, INC.-7.72%416 612
MASTERCARD, INC.-5.69%326 711
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.07%89 378
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-21.22%43 195
MIMECAST LIMITED0.44%5 350