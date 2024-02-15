EQS-Ad-hoc: CERDIOS SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

Announcement of the relocation of the registered office of CERDIOS SE to Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein



Düsseldorf, 15. February 2024: At its meeting yesterday, the Administrative Board of CERDIOS SE (ISIN: DE000A3DQFR5) resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the company's registered office be relocated from Düsseldorf to Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein. The aim of the relocation is to facilitate the legal and tax requirements for an acquisition and a possible merger with potential target companies. Notifying person:

Desislava Krasteva, Managing Director



Contact:

CERDIOS SE

Breite Straße 22

40213 Düsseldorf

Deutschland

E-mail: info@cerdios.de

