Cerecor : 2020 Corporate Highlights Focus on COVID-19 ARDS

Patient Inspired Science Establishing a leading, rare and orphan disease-focused biopharmaceutical company to deliver impactful new medicines to patients H.C. Wainwright & Company 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference September 14, 2020 September | 2020 Corporate Highlights | Focus on COVID-19 ARDS Forward-Looking Statements This presentation may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Cerecor, Inc. ("Cerecor") control, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Cerecor's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "continue," "seeks," "aims," "predicts," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: our 2020 outlook; the development of product candidates or products; potential attributes and benefits of product candidates; strategic alternatives for neurological assets and Millipred; and other statements that are not historical. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cerecor's management but are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: reliance on and integration of key personnel; drug development costs, timing and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials, which might be slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory risks; Cerecor's cash position and the need for it to raise additional capital; risks related to potential strategic alternatives for our neurology assets and Millipred; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and those other risks detailed in Cerecor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Cerecor expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Cerecor's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. 2| Highlights Recent Merger of Cerecor and Aevi has created a rich pipeline of novel, 1 st in class assets all with proven mechanistic rationale

in class assets all with proven mechanistic rationale Only known anti-LIGHT mAb in the clinic, offers potential to treat cytokine storm-inducedCOVID-19 ARDS in the near-term and broader ARDS indication beyond

anti-LIGHT mAb in the clinic, offers potential to treat cytokine storm-inducedCOVID-19 ARDS in the near-term and broader ARDS indication beyond CERC-002 entered the clinic in July for ARDS and is expected to deliver definitive topline POC data in Q4 2020 CERC-002 resumed clinical trial for the treatment of severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease in August

CERC-007 (anti-IL-18 mAb), unique molecular target, is expected to deliver initial data in multiple myeloma 1Q 2021 and top line data 2Q 2021; initial data in adult onset Still's Disease by 2Q 2021.

(anti-IL-18 mAb), unique molecular target, is expected to deliver initial data in multiple myeloma 1Q 2021 and top line data 2Q 2021; initial data in adult onset Still's Disease by 2Q 2021. CERC-006 (dual mTOR inhibitor), topline data expected 2Q 2021 and recently received ODD and RPDD from the FDA (August 2020)

(dual mTOR inhibitor), topline data expected 2Q 2021 and recently received ODD and RPDD from the FDA (August 2020) CERC-800 series are monosaccharide replacement therapies for congenital disorders of glycosylation; all orphan disease designated; rare pediatric disease designated; with Priority Review Voucher(s) eligibility

series are monosaccharide replacement therapies for congenital disorders of glycosylation; all orphan disease designated; rare pediatric disease designated; with Priority Review Voucher(s) eligibility CERC-801 pivotal trial expected start 4Q 2020, top line data expected 4Q 2021 CERC-802 pivotal trial expected start 4Q 2020, top line data expected 3Q 2021

- CERC-803 pivotal trial expected start 1H 2021, top line data expected 2H 2021 3| Clinical-Stage Pipeline Core Research & Therapeutic Mechanism Development Stage Upcoming Development Program Lead Indication Area of Action Pivotal Milestone Areas Preclin Phase 1 Phase 2 Trial CERC-002 Anti-LIGHT mAb ARDS Initial Data 4Q 2020 Immunology Inflammation CERC-002 Anti-LIGHT mAb Severe Pediatric Initial Data Onset Crohn's 1Q 2021 CERC-007 Anti-IL-18 mAb AOSD Initial Data 2Q 2021 Oncology Blood Cancers CERC-007 Anti-IL-18 mAb Multiple Initial Data 1Q21 Myeloma Complex CERC-006 Dual mTOR Complex Initial Data Lymphatic Lymphatic inhibitor 2Q 2021* Malformations Malformations CERC-801 D-Galactose PGM1-CDG Pivotal Trial Rare Genetic replacement Data 2021 Disorders Congenital D-Mannose Pivotal Trial CERC-802 MPI-CDG Disorders of replacement Data 2021 Glycosylation CERC-803 L-Fucose LADII-CDG IND 2H20 replacement 4| *Milestone currently under evaluation due to COVID-19 related CMC availability CERC-007 Phase 2-ready,anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for Multiple Myeloma & Adult Onset Still's Disease Phase II-Ready Asset for Multiple Myeloma (MM) and Adult Onset Still's Disease (AOSD) First-in-class, only fully human anti-IL-18 mAb with potential to address multiple tumor types and inflammatory conditions Strong Scientific Rationale Need for Novel MOAs Unique Mechanism of Action Clinical Differentiation Elevated IL-18 is correlated with poor survival in MM patients and disease severity in AOSD patients

IL-18 is correlated with poor survival in MM patients and disease severity in AOSD patients A need for improved durability of response and treatment relapse rate in multiple myeloma

IL-18 allows tumor to evade immune destruction, and is a driver of tumor growth

allows tumor to evade immune destruction, and is a driver of tumor growth Demonstrated proof-of-concept with an IL-18 binding protein in AOSD

proof-of-concept with an IL-18 binding protein in AOSD Unique MOA and safety profile makes it an ideal candidate for combination therapy in MM

Completely new mechanism with strong correlation for disease severity in AOSD 6| Source: Nakamura Cancer Cell. 2018. 33(4):634-648.e5.; Kudela et al. (2019) BMC Rheumatol. 3:4 Strong Potential in Multiple Myeloma Elevated IL-18 levels correlate with poor survival in multiple myeloma patients IL-18Levels Are Elevated in Many MM Patients and Correlate with Poor Survival (n=69) (n=76) Patients with high IL-18 have significantly worse median survival (42 months vs. >84 months, p value= 0.0026, HR = 1.84)

IL-18 have significantly worse median survival (42 months vs. >84 months, p value= 0.0026, HR = 1.84) Reducing IL-18 levels prolongs survival in rodent models of multiple myeloma 7| Source: Nakamura Cancer Cell. 2018. 33(4):634-648.e5 Additional Targets within IL-18-Mediated Autoimmune Disorders IL-18 levels correlate with AOSD severity Elevated Serum IL-18 Levels in AOSD Patients 1000000 (pg/ml) 100000 10000 * IL-18 1000 Serum 100 10 Active AOSD in AOSD in Comparison Comparison AOSD Partial Remission Group Group Remission CRP>5 CRP<=5 IL-18 is a key driver of several orphan auto-inflammatory diseases

is a key driver of several orphan auto-inflammatory diseases Adult Onset Still's Disease (AOSD)

Serum IL-18 correlates with disease severity

IL-18 correlates with disease severity AB2 Bio clinical proof-of-concept in AOSD (n = 23) using IL-18bp (T1/2 = 40 h); 4/4 patients with undetectable

serum IL-18 had a clinical response Percentage of Responders IL-18bp Response Rates 80 60 40 20 0 80 mg 160 mg (Week 12) (Week 12) Patients Received Subcutaneous Administration of 80 or 160 Mg Three Times per Week 8| Kudela et al. BMC Rheumatol. 2019. 3:4. Gabay et al. Ann Rheum Dis. 2018. 77(6):840-847 Program Update as of June 2020 Anticipate proof-of-concept trial initiation Q4 2020 in both MM and AOSD Multiple Myeloma AOSD Pre-IND meeting with the FDA completed, concurrence on high-level design

meeting with the FDA completed, concurrence on high-level design CRO under contract (PRA); sites selected; study start anticipated early 4Q 2020

Classic 3+3 dose escalation design to determine recommended Phase 2 dose (anticipated 1Q 2021) followed by a treatment expansion portion to establish response rate (anticipated 2Q 2021)

Pre-IND meeting with the FDA completed, working through design details

meeting with the FDA completed, working through design details CRO under contract (PRA); study start anticipated 4Q 2020 9| CERC-006 Phase 2-ready, Dual mTORC 1/2 small molecule inhibitor for Complex Lymphatic Malformations Phase II-Ready Asset for Complex Lymphatic Malformations Potential first-in-class potent inhibitor of mTORC1/mTORC2 High Unmet Need Demonstrated Proof of Concept Potent Dual mTOR Inhibition Potential to Become Standard of Care Orphan disease(s) with combined US prevalence of 30 to 60k associated with high mortality rates of 20% to 50% over 3 to 7 years

Off label use of sirolimus (mTORC1 inhibitor) has demonstrated modest efficacy, hampered by significant safety issues

Potent inhibitor of mTORC1/mTORC2 allowing for lower dosing to achieve efficacy and improve safety

Dual inhibition may prevent upregulation of AKT and PI3K, potentially leading to less diabetes and mucositis

Potential to be the first pharmacologic therapy approved for complex lymphatic malformations 11| Source: ClearView market research Complex Lymphatic Malformations Are a Family of Potentially Life-threatening Congenital Diseases Neoplastic lesions caused by mutations in PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway

Leads to local proliferation of lymphatic endothelial cells and perturbation of lymph flow

Fluid accumulation in limbs, abdomen, and chest which can lead to major disability and death

Complex lymphatic malformations are not readily treatable by sclerosing agents or surgery many times due to their complexity and location Lymph Valve Brouillard et al. (2014) J Clin Invest. 124(3):898-904. 12| Source: figure adapted from Brouillard et al. (2014) J Clin Invest. 124(3):898-904 High Potency, Second Generation, Dual Inhibitor of mTORC1/2 Potential for improved efficacy and tolerability Phase 2-ready asset

2-ready asset 4-week nonclinical tox studies completed Previously studied in Phase 1 MAD (n = 128) Development discontinued upon determination that target efficacious doses were above MTD (30mg QD) 1 Significantly lower doses than MTD likely required to treat complex lymphatic malformations

Dual mTOR inhibitor maximizes impact of mTOR blockade, as mTORC2 is insensitive to rapalogs

Orally available, ATP-competitive kinase inhibitor; IC 50 = 22 nM and 65 nM for mTORC1 and mTORC2, respectively 2

13| 1 Mateo et al. Br J Cancer. 2016, 114(8):889-96.;2 Bhagwat et al. Mol Cancer Ther.2011, 10(8):1394-406 Program Update as of June 2020 Anticipate proof-of-concept trial initiation Q1 2021 Complex • Pre-IND meeting with the FDA completed, concurrence on inclusion criteria and high-level design Lymphatic • Key sites identified and KOLs engaged, study start anticipated 1Q 2021 Malformations • Recently received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (August 2020) enabling PRV eligibility 14| CERC-800s Monosaccharide therapy for Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation (CDGs) Treatment for Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation (CDGs) Monosaccharide therapy for PGM1-CDG,MPI-CDG and LADII High Patient Unmet Need Demonstrated Proof of Concept Efficient Development Approach Rare Disease Focus Ultra-rare Orphan diseases with an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 patients world-wide; no approved therapies to date

Orphan diseases with an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 patients world-wide; no approved therapies to date Data from the literature shows clinical and biomarker improvement when patients are treated with non-approved,non-GMP monosaccharides (D-galactose /D-mannose /L-fucose)

non-approved,non-GMP monosaccharides (D-galactose /D-mannose /L-fucose) Small prospective trials for each indication

Global engagement with KOLs helps identify patients and sites

Potential Priority Review of NDAs (8-month review cycle)

(8-month review cycle) All three programs have been orphan-designated and are PRV eligible 16| Source: DelveInsight Syndicated Report Pharmaceutical Grade Treatments for CDGs Opportunity to be the first FDA approved drugs for CDGs Established therapeutic POC • GMP manufacturing and FDA approval will ensure quality and consistency • Potential for reimbursement D-Galactose D-Mannose L-Fucose Eligibility CERC-801 CERC-802 CERC-803 Accelerated Pathway ✓ ✓ ✓ NCE 5-yrs Exclusivity ✓ ✓ ✓ FDA ODD 7-yrs Exclusivity ✓ ✓ ✓ Priority Review Voucher ✓ ✓ ✓ 17| Program Update as of June 2020 All three programs on track CERC-801 CERC-802 Natural history data is being provided by NIH funded Frontiers in Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation Consortium (FCDGC) Project in June 2020

Pivotal trial will be run in collaboration with the Frontiers Project in 4Q 2020; trial design completed;

Sites and patients identified via the Frontiers Project

Estimated N=10; 6-month study with primary endpoint of surrogate biomarkers

6-month study with primary endpoint of surrogate biomarkers Natural history data for MPI-CDG in press June 2020

MPI-CDG in press June 2020 Sites and patients identified through engagement with KOLs

Type C FDA meeting planned for 3Q 2020; trial design completed; study start expected 4Q 2020

Estimated N=5; 3-month study with primary endpoint: maintenance of antithrombin III CERC-803 • Ultra rare disease with multiple patients and sites identified • IND submission planned for 4Q 2020 18| CERC-002 Anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody in clinical studies for COVID-19 ARDS and severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease The Impact of Cytokine Storm Induced COVID-19 ARDS The outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has created a global health crisis Approximately 1,500* people in the United States die each day from COVID-19 There is currently no effective treatment for Cytokine Storm induced COVID-19ARDS The viral infection triggers a hyperactive immune response leading to cytokine storm and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients Our data implicate the inflammatory cytokine, LIGHT, as a potential key driver of cytokine storm leading to ARDS and death We believe CERC-002 is the only known therapeutic currently in clinical development that inhibits the inflammatory cytokine LIGHT 20| *Data from Bloomberg COVID Tracker April 2020 Hyperactive Immune Response Leads to Cytokine Storm Cytokine storm induced ARDS is a major driver of poor COVID-19 outcomes Protective Immune Response Hyperactive Immune Response Immune cells arrive at the site of Excessive cytokines lead to over-recruitment of infection but do not overwhelm immune cells and hyperinflammation Alveoli Air sacs where oxygen transfers from the lungs into the blood stream Oxygen transfer is not impacted Excessive immune response leads to by immune response cell death and respiratory failure Figure adapted from AFP Graphics 21| https://twitter.com/AFPgraphics/status/1246330114171961358/photo/1 LIGHT is Potentially a Key Driver of the Inflammatory Response in Cytokine Storm in ARDS LIGHT Releases Inflammatory Cytokines and Activates Both T Cells and B Cells LIGHT HVEM-mediated FasL TL1A LTβR-mediated Signaling Pathways Signaling Pathways Fas HVEM DcR3 LTβR DR3 Overactivation of Immune Response May Lead to Disease Pathology Activation and Proliferation Upregulation of of Immune Cells Inflammatory Molecules IL-1GM-CSF IL-6 CXCL5 IL-10 T-cell Myeloid Macro- Cells phage Cytokine Pro-inflammatory Mediators and Cytokines Storm Highly expressed in neutrophils and macrophages and induces airway inflammation. It also appears to exacerbate pulmonary fibrosis in patients who recover from ARDS

and induces airway inflammation. It also appears to in patients who recover from ARDS A critical factor in COVID-19 cytokine storm , pulmonary failure and longer- term pulmonary fibrosis and in broader ARDS etiologies Recent biomarker data from hospitalized COVID-19 patients demonstrates elevated LIGHT levels, implicating its role in COVID-19 ARDS 22| LIGHT is Significantly Elevated in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Free LIGHT Levels (pg/mL) LIGHT Levels in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients P < 0.0001 10000 8000 1500 1000 500 0 Healthy All COVID-19 Controls Patients (n=30) (n=47) LIGHT Levels in Both Non-Ventilated and Ventilated Patients P < 0.0001 (pg/mL) 10000 8000 P < 0.0001 Levels 2000 1500 LIGHTFree 1000 500 0 Healthy Non-Ventilated Ventilated Controls Patients Patients (n=30) (n=20) (n=27) Free LIGHT levels are significantly elevated in serum of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, suggesting that it plays a key role in underlying disease pathophysiology Msphere https://msphere.asm.org/latest Levels of the TNF-Related Cytokine LIGHT Increase in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients with Cytokine Release Syndrome and ARDS 23| David S. Perlin, Inbal Zafir-Lavie, Lori Roadcap, Shane Raines, Carl F. Ware, Garry A. Neil; August 2020 Elevated LIGHT Levels Are Linked to Mortality in Ventilated Patients Elevated LIGHT Levels Associated with Key Implications Increased Mortality in Ventilated Patients Free LIGHT Levels (pg/mL) 10000 8000 2000 1500 1000 500 0 Healthy Ventilated Ventilated Controls Recovered Deceased (n=30) (n=2) (n=25) In ventilated patients, LIGHT levels were higher in those patients that eventually died than in those patients that recovered. This did not reach statistical significance because of the small number of survivors (n=2)

Observed mortality rate was higher for ventilated patients (93%) compared to non-ventilated patients (20%) Elevated LIGHT may be a predictor of mortality in COVID-19 ARDS patients, most notably in those being treated with invasive mechanical ventilation Msphere https://msphere.asm.org/latest Levels of the TNF-Related Cytokine LIGHT Increase in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients with Cytokine Release Syndrome and ARDS 24| David S. Perlin, Inbal Zafir-Lavie, Lori Roadcap, Shane Raines, Carl F. Ware, Garry A. Neil; August 2020 Elevated LIGHT is Most Strongly Linked to Mortality in Patients 60+ Association Between Elevated LIGHT and Mortality Strongest in Patients Over 60 P = 0.021 10000 (pg/mL) 8000 Levels 1500 1000 LIGHT Free 500 0 Healthy Controls Recovered Deceased Over 60 Over 60 Over 60 (n=14) (n=5) (n=23) Key Implications In patients over 60, LIGHT levels were significantly higher in those that eventually died than in those patients that recovered (p=0.021)

Observed mortality rate was higher for patients over 60 of age (82%) compared to patients <60 years (32%) Elevated LIGHT levels in hospitalized COVID-19 patients were most strongly associated with mortality in patients over 60 Msphere https://msphere.asm.org/latest Levels of the TNF-Related Cytokine LIGHT Increase in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients with Cytokine Release Syndrome and ARDS 25| David S. Perlin, Inbal Zafir-Lavie, Lori Roadcap, Shane Raines, Carl F. Ware, Garry A. Neil; August 2020 Cytokine Storm Drives ARDS Across Etiologies Patients may progress rapidly and often require invasive mechanical ventilation Pre-ARDS Disease Course ARDS Progression COVID-19 COVID-19 infection Mild ARDS Moderate ARDS Severe ARDS ARDS Cytokine Storm All etiologies of ARDS have high unmet need, with COVID-19 infection is patients presenting at any typically associated with severity and frequently longer duration of progressing rapidly ventilation in severe patients Broader ARDS Injury due to various etiologies (e.g., pneumonia, trauma, aspiration) Potential LIGHT Treatment Window Opportunity Treatment / Typically non-hospitalized for Critical Care / ICU Critical Care / ICU ICU All ARDS patients are candidates for intubation, with the Care Setting COVID-19 infection and pre-ICU for broader ARDS vast majority of moderate and virtually all severe patients requiring invasive mechanical ventilation Reducing LIGHT levels may limit the proportion of patients requiring invasive mechanical ventilation, which drives high cost of treatment and low quality of life in ARDS 26| Source: Physician Interviews; Papazian et al. Ann. Intensive Care 2019; Bhatraju et al. NEJM 2020 COVID-19 and Broader ARDS Target Populations COVID-19 ARDS provides a potential path to treat a larger patient population in broader ARDS U.S. COVID-19 Related ARDS Patients U.S. Broader ARDS Patients Excluding COVID-19 Incidence ARDS Incidence (K) COVID-19 ARDS Diagnosed Broader 340 354 367 380 392 404 416 427 Time2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 There is a large market opportunity and high unmet need for effective therapy in cytokine storm induced ARDS beyond COVID-19 27| Source: Rubenfeld et al. N Engl J Med. 2005, 353(16):1685-93. Kissler et al. Science. 2020. UpToDate CERC-002: A Novel First-in-ClassAnti-LIGHT mAb The only known clinical stage anti-LIGHT antibody Free LIGHT Assay Developed in Collaboration with Myriad RBM Enables a biomarker / precision medicine development approach Positive Toxicology Profile 8-week monkey toxicology study was well tolerated up to 100 mg/kg per week with NOAEL at 60 mg/kg Phase I Trial Successfully Completed Up to 1200 mg SQ in healthy volunteers (n=48) without significant toxicity Phase I/II open-label signal finding study in Crohn's disease currently ongoing (US IND 113264) One patient completed study and drug was well-tolerated with a significant reduction in LIGHT levels at a low dose with a clinically meaningful improvement NH 2 23 VL VH VH 22 95 95 149 CH 149 136 205 136 88 88 134 214 134 214 CL CL 194 225 194 231 263 263 323 323 369 369 427 427 Discovered at La Jolla Allergy Institute and Licensed by Cerecor in 2016 NH 2 23 VL 28| SQ: Subcutaneous; NOAEL: No observed adverse effect level Clearance from the FDA to Initiate Clinical Trial in Cytokine Storm-InducedCOVID-19 ARDS with CERC-002 Clear path for clinical development in COVID-19 ARDS, creating a path for development in generalized ARDS Planned Development Path for CERC-002 1H 2H 1H 2H 1H 2H 2020 2020 2021 2021 2022 2022 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Potential EUA Key: Top Line Data Proof of Concept Trial Pivotal Trial (if necessary) Pivotal Trial in Broader ARDS Proof of Concept trial to begin in June 2020; Expected top line data Q4 29| EUA: Emergency Use Authorization CERC-002 Treatment of Cytokine Storm-InducedCOVID-19 ARDS Primary Endpoint: Respiratory Failure and Mortality Over 28 Days Proof-of-Concept Trial Design Randomized, Double-blind,Placebo-controlled,Multi-Center,Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial of CERC-002 in Adults with COVID-19 ARDS Inclusion Criteria CERC-002 (16 mg/kg [maximum 1200 mg]) on Day 1 by SQ injection + Hospitalized Patients with Documented Standard of Care COVID-19 Infection and 1:1 Clinical Evidence of Pneumonia with Randomization Acute Lung Injury Placebo-matched SQ injection + Standard of Care Estimated Enrollment (N=82) Primary Endpoint Key Secondary / Exploratory Endpoints The proportion of patients treated with CERC-002 compared with placebo in addition to standard of care, alive and free of respiratory failure over 28 days

CERC-002 compared with placebo in addition to standard of care, alive and free of respiratory failure over 28 days 80% power to show a 40% 1-month mortality

mortality Change in Pa02/Fi02 ratio

Time to and duration of invasive ventilation

LIGHT levels and other biomarkers of inflammation

Viral load 30| Highlights Through 2022 Multiple catalysts and 4 potential PRV awards from first-in-class medicines for diseases with no approved treatment options CERC-801 CERC-801 TOP LINE DATA Potential NDA APPROVAL CERC-803 CERC-803 TOP LINE DATA Potential NDA APPROVAL CERC-802 CERC-802 TOP LINE DATA Potential NDA Approval 2020 2021 2022 CERC-002:COVID-19 ARDS CERC-006: Complex CERC-007: Multiple Myeloma TOP LINE DATA1 Lymphatic Malformations TOP LINE PIVOTAL DATA Potential EUA1 Initial Data3 CERC-002:COVID-19 ARDS CERC-007: Multiple Myeloma Proof-of-Concept Initial Data Potential FULL APPROVAL2 CERC-007: AOSD Proof-of-Concept Initial Data CERC-002: Severe Pediatric Onset Crohn's Disease Proof-of-Concept Initial Data CERC-800s CERC-002 CERC-007 CERC-006 Natural History Study PRV Eligible 31| 1 COVID-19 Related ARDS; additional pivotal study will be run if necessary 2Broader ARDS. EUA: Emergency Use Authorization 3Milestone currently under evaluation due to COVID-19 related CMC availability NASDAQ:CERC www.cerecor.com Attachments Original document

