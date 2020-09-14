Log in
Cerecor : 2020 Corporate Highlights Focus on COVID-19 ARDS

09/14/2020

Patient Inspired Science

Establishing a leading, rare and orphan disease-focused biopharmaceutical company to deliver impactful new medicines to patients

H.C. Wainwright & Company 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference September 14, 2020

September | 2020 Corporate Highlights | Focus on COVID-19 ARDS

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Cerecor, Inc. ("Cerecor") control, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Cerecor's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "continue," "seeks," "aims," "predicts," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: our 2020 outlook; the development of product candidates or products; potential attributes and benefits of product candidates; strategic alternatives for neurological assets and Millipred; and other statements that are not historical.

These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cerecor's management but are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: reliance on and integration of key personnel; drug development costs, timing and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials, which might be slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory risks; Cerecor's cash position and the need for it to raise additional capital; risks related to potential strategic alternatives for our neurology assets and Millipred; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and those other risks detailed in Cerecor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Cerecor expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Cerecor's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

2|

Highlights

  • Recent Merger of Cerecor and Aevi has created a rich pipeline of novel, 1st in class assets all with proven mechanistic rationale
  • Only known anti-LIGHT mAb in the clinic, offers potential to treat cytokine storm-inducedCOVID-19 ARDS in the near-term and broader ARDS indication beyond
    • CERC-002entered the clinic in July for ARDS and is expected to deliver definitive topline POC data in Q4 2020
    • CERC-002resumed clinical trial for the treatment of severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease in August
  • CERC-007(anti-IL-18 mAb), unique molecular target, is expected to deliver initial data in multiple myeloma 1Q 2021 and top line data 2Q 2021; initial data in adult onset Still's Disease by 2Q 2021.
  • CERC-006(dual mTOR inhibitor), topline data expected 2Q 2021 and recently received ODD and RPDD from the FDA (August 2020)
  • CERC-800series are monosaccharide replacement therapies for congenital disorders of glycosylation; all orphan disease designated; rare pediatric disease designated; with Priority Review Voucher(s) eligibility
    • CERC-801pivotal trial expected start 4Q 2020, top line data expected 4Q 2021
    • CERC-802pivotal trial expected start 4Q 2020, top line data expected 3Q 2021

- CERC-803 pivotal trial expected start 1H 2021, top line data expected 2H 2021

3|

Clinical-Stage Pipeline

Core Research &

Therapeutic

Mechanism

Development Stage

Upcoming

Development

Program

Lead Indication

Area

of Action

Pivotal

Milestone

Areas

Preclin

Phase 1

Phase 2

Trial

CERC-002

Anti-LIGHT mAb

ARDS

Initial Data

4Q 2020

Immunology

Inflammation

CERC-002

Anti-LIGHT mAb

Severe Pediatric

Initial Data

Onset Crohn's

1Q 2021

CERC-007

Anti-IL-18 mAb

AOSD

Initial Data

2Q 2021

Oncology

Blood Cancers

CERC-007

Anti-IL-18 mAb

Multiple

Initial Data 1Q21

Myeloma

Complex

CERC-006

Dual mTOR

Complex

Initial Data

Lymphatic

Lymphatic

inhibitor

2Q 2021*

Malformations

Malformations

CERC-801

D-Galactose

PGM1-CDG

Pivotal Trial

Rare Genetic

replacement

Data 2021

Disorders

Congenital

D-Mannose

Pivotal Trial

CERC-802

MPI-CDG

Disorders of

replacement

Data 2021

Glycosylation

CERC-803

L-Fucose

LADII-CDG

IND 2H20

replacement

4| *Milestone currently under evaluation due to COVID-19 related CMC availability

CERC-007

Phase 2-ready,anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for Multiple Myeloma & Adult Onset Still's Disease

Phase II-Ready Asset for Multiple Myeloma (MM) and Adult Onset Still's Disease (AOSD)

First-in-class, only fully human anti-IL-18 mAb with potential to address multiple tumor types and inflammatory conditions

Strong

Scientific

Rationale

Need for

Novel MOAs

Unique

Mechanism

of Action

Clinical

Differentiation

  • Elevated IL-18 is correlated with poor survival in MM patients and disease severity in AOSD patients
  • A need for improved durability of response and treatment relapse rate in multiple myeloma
  • IL-18allows tumor to evade immune destruction, and is a driver of tumor growth
  • Demonstrated proof-of-concept with an IL-18 binding protein in AOSD
  • Unique MOA and safety profile makes it an ideal candidate for combination therapy in MM
  • Completely new mechanism with strong correlation for disease severity in AOSD

6| Source: Nakamura Cancer Cell. 2018. 33(4):634-648.e5.; Kudela et al. (2019) BMC Rheumatol. 3:4

Strong Potential in Multiple Myeloma

Elevated IL-18 levels correlate with poor survival in multiple myeloma patients IL-18Levels Are Elevated in Many MM Patients and Correlate with Poor Survival

(n=69)

(n=76)

  • Patients with high IL-18 have significantly worse median survival (42 months vs. >84 months, p value= 0.0026, HR = 1.84)
  • Reducing IL-18 levels prolongs survival in rodent models of multiple myeloma

7| Source: Nakamura Cancer Cell. 2018. 33(4):634-648.e5

Additional Targets within IL-18-Mediated Autoimmune Disorders

IL-18 levels correlate with AOSD severity

Elevated Serum IL-18 Levels in AOSD Patients

1000000

(pg/ml)

100000

10000

*

IL-18

1000

Serum

100

10

Active

AOSD in

AOSD in

Comparison

Comparison

AOSD

Partial

Remission

Group

Group

Remission

CRP>5

CRP<=5

  • IL-18is a key driver of several orphan auto-inflammatory diseases
    • Adult Onset Still's Disease (AOSD)
  • Serum IL-18 correlates with disease severity
    • AB2 Bio clinical proof-of-concept in AOSD (n = 23) using IL-18bp (T1/2 = 40 h); 4/4 patients with undetectable

serum IL-18 had a clinical response

Percentage of Responders

IL-18bp Response Rates

80

60

40

20

0

80 mg

160 mg

(Week 12)

(Week 12)

Patients Received Subcutaneous Administration of 80 or 160 Mg Three Times per Week

8| Kudela et al. BMC Rheumatol. 2019. 3:4. Gabay et al. Ann Rheum Dis. 2018. 77(6):840-847

Program Update as of June 2020

Anticipate proof-of-concept trial initiation Q4 2020 in both MM and AOSD

Multiple

Myeloma

AOSD

  • Pre-INDmeeting with the FDA completed, concurrence on high-level design
  • CRO under contract (PRA); sites selected; study start anticipated early 4Q 2020
  • Classic 3+3 dose escalation design to determine recommended Phase 2 dose (anticipated 1Q 2021) followed by a treatment expansion portion to establish response rate (anticipated 2Q 2021)
  • Pre-INDmeeting with the FDA completed, working through design details
  • CRO under contract (PRA); study start anticipated 4Q 2020

9|

CERC-006

Phase 2-ready, Dual mTORC 1/2 small molecule inhibitor for Complex Lymphatic Malformations

Phase II-Ready Asset for Complex Lymphatic Malformations

Potential first-in-class potent inhibitor of mTORC1/mTORC2

High Unmet

Need

Demonstrated

Proof of

Concept

Potent Dual

mTOR

Inhibition

Potential

to Become

Standard

of Care

  • Orphan disease(s) with combined US prevalence of 30 to 60k associated with high mortality rates of 20% to 50% over 3 to 7 years
  • Off label use of sirolimus (mTORC1 inhibitor) has demonstrated modest efficacy, hampered by significant safety issues
  • Potent inhibitor of mTORC1/mTORC2 allowing for lower dosing to achieve efficacy and improve safety
  • Dual inhibition may prevent upregulation of AKT and PI3K, potentially leading to less diabetes and mucositis
  • Potential to be the first pharmacologic therapy approved for complex lymphatic malformations

11| Source: ClearView market research

Complex Lymphatic Malformations Are a Family of Potentially Life-threatening Congenital Diseases

  • Neoplastic lesions caused by mutations in PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway
  • Leads to local proliferation of lymphatic endothelial cells and perturbation of lymph flow
    • Fluid accumulation in limbs, abdomen, and chest which can lead to major disability and death
  • Complex lymphatic malformations are not readily treatable by sclerosing agents or surgery many times due to their complexity and location

Lymph Valve

Brouillard et al. (2014) J Clin Invest. 124(3):898-904.

12| Source: figure adapted from Brouillard et al. (2014) J Clin Invest. 124(3):898-904

High Potency, Second Generation, Dual Inhibitor of mTORC1/2

Potential for improved efficacy and tolerability

  • Phase 2-ready asset
    • 4-weeknonclinical tox studies completed
    • Previously studied in Phase 1 MAD (n = 128)
    • Development discontinued upon determination that target efficacious doses were above MTD (30mg QD)1
    • Significantly lower doses than MTD likely required to treat complex lymphatic malformations
  • Dual mTOR inhibitor maximizes impact of mTOR blockade, as mTORC2 is insensitive to rapalogs
    • Orally available, ATP-competitive kinase inhibitor; IC50 = 22 nM and 65 nM for mTORC1 and mTORC2, respectively2

13| 1 Mateo et al. Br J Cancer. 2016, 114(8):889-96.;2 Bhagwat et al. Mol Cancer Ther.2011, 10(8):1394-406

Program Update as of June 2020

Anticipate proof-of-concept trial initiation Q1 2021

Complex

Pre-IND meeting with the FDA completed, concurrence on inclusion criteria and high-level design

Lymphatic Key sites identified and KOLs engaged, study start anticipated 1Q 2021

Malformations

Recently received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (August 2020) enabling PRV eligibility

14|

CERC-800s

Monosaccharide therapy for Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation (CDGs)

Treatment for Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation (CDGs)

Monosaccharide therapy for PGM1-CDG,MPI-CDG and LADII

High Patient Unmet Need

Demonstrated

Proof of

Concept

Efficient

Development

Approach

Rare Disease

Focus

  • Ultra-rareOrphan diseases with an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 patients world-wide; no approved therapies to date
  • Data from the literature shows clinical and biomarker improvement when patients are treated with non-approved,non-GMP monosaccharides (D-galactose /D-mannose /L-fucose)
  • Small prospective trials for each indication
  • Global engagement with KOLs helps identify patients and sites
  • Potential Priority Review of NDAs (8-month review cycle)
  • All three programs have been orphan-designated and are PRV eligible

16| Source: DelveInsight Syndicated Report

Pharmaceutical Grade Treatments for CDGs

Opportunity to be the first FDA approved drugs for CDGs

  • Established therapeutic POC

GMP manufacturing and FDA approval will ensure quality and consistency

Potential for reimbursement

D-Galactose

D-Mannose

L-Fucose

Eligibility

CERC-801

CERC-802

CERC-803

Accelerated Pathway

NCE 5-yrs Exclusivity

FDA ODD 7-yrs Exclusivity

Priority Review Voucher

17|

Program Update as of June 2020

All three programs on track

CERC-801

CERC-802

  • Natural history data is being provided by NIH funded Frontiers in Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation Consortium (FCDGC) Project in June 2020
  • Pivotal trial will be run in collaboration with the Frontiers Project in 4Q 2020; trial design completed;
  • Sites and patients identified via the Frontiers Project
  • Estimated N=10; 6-month study with primary endpoint of surrogate biomarkers
  • Natural history data for MPI-CDG in press June 2020
  • Sites and patients identified through engagement with KOLs
  • Type C FDA meeting planned for 3Q 2020; trial design completed; study start expected 4Q 2020
  • Estimated N=5; 3-month study with primary endpoint: maintenance of antithrombin III

CERC-803

Ultra rare disease with multiple patients and sites identified

IND submission planned for 4Q 2020

18|

CERC-002

Anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody in clinical studies for COVID-19 ARDS and severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease

The Impact of Cytokine Storm Induced COVID-19 ARDS

The outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has created a global health crisis

Approximately 1,500* people in the United States die each day from COVID-19

There is currently no effective treatment for Cytokine Storm induced COVID-19ARDS

The viral infection triggers a hyperactive immune response leading to cytokine storm and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients

Our data implicate the inflammatory cytokine, LIGHT, as a potential key driver of cytokine storm leading to ARDS and death

We believe CERC-002 is the only known therapeutic currently in clinical development that

inhibits the inflammatory cytokine LIGHT

20| *Data from Bloomberg COVID Tracker April 2020

Hyperactive Immune Response Leads to Cytokine Storm

Cytokine storm induced ARDS is a major driver of poor COVID-19 outcomes

Protective Immune Response

Hyperactive Immune Response

Immune cells arrive at the site of

Excessive cytokines lead to over-recruitment of

infection but do not overwhelm

immune cells and hyperinflammation

Alveoli Air sacs where oxygen transfers from the lungs into the blood stream

Oxygen transfer is not impacted

Excessive immune response leads to

by immune response

cell death and respiratory failure

LIGHT is Potentially a Key Driver of the Inflammatory Response in Cytokine Storm in ARDS

LIGHT Releases Inflammatory Cytokines and Activates Both T Cells and B Cells

LIGHT

HVEM-mediated

FasL

TL1A

LTβR-mediated

Signaling Pathways

Signaling Pathways

Fas

HVEM

DcR3

LTβR

DR3

Overactivation of Immune

Response May Lead to Disease

Pathology

Activation and Proliferation

Upregulation of

of Immune Cells

Inflammatory Molecules

IL-1GM-CSF

IL-6

CXCL5

IL-10

T-cell

Myeloid

Macro-

Cells

phage

Cytokine

Pro-inflammatory Mediators

and Cytokines

Storm

  • Highly expressed in neutrophils and macrophages and induces airway inflammation. It also appears to exacerbate pulmonary fibrosis in patients who recover from ARDS
  • A critical factor in COVID-19cytokine storm, pulmonary failure and longer- term pulmonary fibrosis and in broader ARDS etiologies

Recent biomarker data from hospitalized COVID-19 patients demonstrates elevated LIGHT levels,

implicating its role in COVID-19 ARDS

22|

LIGHT is Significantly Elevated in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Free LIGHT Levels (pg/mL)

LIGHT Levels in Hospitalized

COVID-19 Patients

P < 0.0001

10000

8000

1500

1000

500

0

Healthy

All COVID-19

Controls

Patients

(n=30)

(n=47)

LIGHT Levels in Both Non-Ventilated

and Ventilated Patients

P < 0.0001

(pg/mL)

10000

8000

P < 0.0001

Levels

2000

1500

LIGHTFree

1000

500

0

Healthy Non-Ventilated Ventilated

Controls Patients Patients

(n=30) (n=20) (n=27)

Free LIGHT levels are significantly elevated in serum of hospitalized patients with COVID-19,

suggesting that it plays a key role in underlying disease pathophysiology

Msphere https://msphere.asm.org/latest

Levels of the TNF-Related Cytokine LIGHT Increase in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients with Cytokine Release Syndrome and ARDS 23| David S. Perlin, Inbal Zafir-Lavie, Lori Roadcap, Shane Raines, Carl F. Ware, Garry A. Neil; August 2020

Elevated LIGHT Levels Are Linked to Mortality in Ventilated Patients

Elevated LIGHT Levels Associated with

Key Implications

Increased Mortality in Ventilated Patients

Free LIGHT Levels (pg/mL)

10000

8000

2000

1500

1000

500

0

Healthy

Ventilated

Ventilated

Controls

Recovered

Deceased

(n=30)

(n=2)

(n=25)

  • In ventilated patients, LIGHT levels were higher in those patients that eventually died than in those patients that recovered. This did not reach statistical significance because of the small number of survivors (n=2)
  • Observed mortality rate was higher for ventilated patients (93%) compared to non-ventilated patients (20%)

Elevated LIGHT may be a predictor of mortality in COVID-19 ARDS patients, most notably in those being treated with invasive mechanical ventilation

Msphere https://msphere.asm.org/latest

Levels of the TNF-Related Cytokine LIGHT Increase in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients with Cytokine Release Syndrome and ARDS 24| David S. Perlin, Inbal Zafir-Lavie, Lori Roadcap, Shane Raines, Carl F. Ware, Garry A. Neil; August 2020

Elevated LIGHT is Most Strongly Linked to Mortality in Patients 60+

Association Between Elevated LIGHT and Mortality Strongest in Patients Over 60

P = 0.021

10000

(pg/mL)

8000

Levels

1500

1000

LIGHT

Free

500

0

Healthy Controls

Recovered

Deceased

Over 60

Over 60

Over 60

(n=14)

(n=5)

(n=23)

Key Implications

  • In patients over 60, LIGHT levels were significantly higher in those that eventually died than in those patients that recovered (p=0.021)
  • Observed mortality rate was higher for patients over 60 of age (82%) compared to patients <60 years (32%)

Elevated LIGHT levels in hospitalized COVID-19 patients were most strongly

associated with mortality in patients over 60

Msphere https://msphere.asm.org/latest

Levels of the TNF-Related Cytokine LIGHT Increase in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients with Cytokine Release Syndrome and ARDS 25| David S. Perlin, Inbal Zafir-Lavie, Lori Roadcap, Shane Raines, Carl F. Ware, Garry A. Neil; August 2020

Cytokine Storm Drives ARDS Across Etiologies

Patients may progress rapidly and often require invasive mechanical ventilation

Pre-ARDS Disease Course

ARDS Progression

COVID-19

COVID-19 infection

Mild ARDS

Moderate ARDS

Severe ARDS

ARDS

Cytokine

Storm

All etiologies of ARDS have

high unmet need, with

COVID-19 infection is

patients presenting at any

typically associated with

severity and frequently

longer duration of

progressing rapidly

ventilation in severe patients

Broader ARDS

Injury due to various etiologies (e.g.,

pneumonia, trauma, aspiration)

Potential

LIGHT Treatment Window

Opportunity

Treatment /

Typically non-hospitalized for

Critical Care / ICU Critical Care / ICU

ICU

All ARDS patients are candidates for intubation, with the

Care Setting

COVID-19 infection and pre-ICU

for broader ARDS

vast majority of moderate and virtually all severe patients

requiring invasive mechanical ventilation

Reducing LIGHT levels may limit the proportion of patients requiring invasive mechanical

ventilation, which drives high cost of treatment and low quality of life in ARDS

26| Source: Physician Interviews; Papazian et al. Ann. Intensive Care 2019; Bhatraju et al. NEJM 2020

COVID-19 and Broader ARDS Target Populations

COVID-19 ARDS provides a potential path to treat a larger patient population in broader ARDS

U.S. COVID-19 Related ARDS Patients

U.S. Broader ARDS Patients Excluding COVID-19

Incidence

ARDS Incidence (K)

COVID-19 ARDS

Diagnosed Broader

340 354 367 380

392 404 416 427

Time2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

There is a large market opportunity and high unmet need for effective therapy

in cytokine storm induced ARDS beyond COVID-19

27| Source: Rubenfeld et al. N Engl J Med. 2005, 353(16):1685-93. Kissler et al. Science. 2020. UpToDate

CERC-002: A Novel First-in-ClassAnti-LIGHT mAb

The only known clinical stage anti-LIGHT antibody

Free LIGHT Assay Developed in Collaboration with

Myriad RBM

Enables a biomarker / precision medicine development approach

Positive Toxicology Profile

8-week monkey toxicology study was well tolerated up to

100 mg/kg per week with NOAEL at 60 mg/kg

Phase I Trial Successfully Completed

Up to 1200 mg SQ in healthy volunteers (n=48)

without significant toxicity

Phase I/II open-label signal finding study in Crohn's

disease currently ongoing (US IND 113264)

One patient completed study and drug was well-tolerated with a significant reduction in LIGHT levels at a low dose with a clinically meaningful improvement

NH

2

23

VL

VH

VH

22

95

95

149

CH

149

136

205

136

88

88

134

214

134

214

CL

CL

194

225

194

231

263

263

323

323

369

369

427

427

Discovered at La Jolla Allergy Institute

and Licensed by Cerecor in 2016

NH

2

23

VL

28| SQ: Subcutaneous; NOAEL: No observed adverse effect level

Clearance from the FDA to Initiate Clinical Trial in Cytokine Storm-InducedCOVID-19 ARDS with CERC-002

Clear path for clinical development in COVID-19 ARDS, creating a path for development in generalized ARDS

Planned Development Path for CERC-002

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

2020

2020

2021

2021

2022

2022

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Potential EUA

Key:

Top Line Data

Proof of Concept Trial

Pivotal Trial (if necessary)

Pivotal Trial in Broader ARDS

Proof of Concept trial to begin in June 2020; Expected top line data Q4

29| EUA: Emergency Use Authorization

CERC-002 Treatment of Cytokine Storm-InducedCOVID-19 ARDS

Primary Endpoint: Respiratory Failure and Mortality Over 28 Days

Proof-of-Concept Trial Design

Randomized, Double-blind,Placebo-controlled,Multi-Center,Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial of CERC-002 in

Adults with COVID-19 ARDS

Inclusion Criteria

CERC-002 (16 mg/kg [maximum

1200 mg]) on Day 1 by SQ injection +

Hospitalized Patients with Documented

Standard of Care

COVID-19 Infection and

1:1

Clinical Evidence of Pneumonia with

Randomization

Acute Lung Injury

Placebo-matched SQ injection +

Standard of Care

Estimated Enrollment (N=82)

Primary Endpoint

Key Secondary / Exploratory Endpoints

  • The proportion of patients treated with CERC-002 compared with placebo in addition to standard of care, alive and free of respiratory failure over 28 days
  • 80% power to show a 40%
  • 1-monthmortality
  • Change in Pa02/Fi02 ratio
  • Time to and duration of invasive ventilation
  • LIGHT levels and other biomarkers of inflammation
  • Viral load

30|

Highlights Through 2022

Multiple catalysts and 4 potential PRV awards from first-in-class medicines for diseases with no approved treatment options

CERC-801

CERC-801

TOP LINE DATA

Potential NDA APPROVAL

CERC-803

CERC-803

TOP LINE DATA

Potential NDA APPROVAL

CERC-802

CERC-802

TOP LINE DATA

Potential NDA Approval

2020

2021

2022

CERC-002:COVID-19 ARDS

CERC-006: Complex

CERC-007: Multiple Myeloma

TOP LINE DATA1

Lymphatic Malformations

TOP LINE PIVOTAL DATA

Potential EUA1

Initial Data3

CERC-002:COVID-19 ARDS

CERC-007: Multiple Myeloma

Proof-of-Concept Initial Data

Potential FULL APPROVAL2

CERC-007: AOSD

Proof-of-Concept Initial Data

CERC-002: Severe Pediatric

Onset Crohn's Disease

Proof-of-Concept Initial Data

CERC-800s

CERC-002

CERC-007

CERC-006

Natural History Study

PRV Eligible

31| 1 COVID-19 Related ARDS; additional pivotal study will be run if necessary 2Broader ARDS. EUA: Emergency Use Authorization 3Milestone currently under evaluation due to COVID-19 related CMC availability

NASDAQ:CERC

www.cerecor.com

Disclaimer

Cerecor Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020
