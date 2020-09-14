Cerecor : 2020 Corporate Highlights Focus on COVID-19 ARDS
09/14/2020 | 03:15pm EDT
Patient Inspired Science
Establishing a leading, rare and orphan disease-focused biopharmaceutical company to deliver impactful new medicines to patients
H.C. Wainwright & Company 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference September 14, 2020
September | 2020 Corporate Highlights | Focus on COVID-19 ARDS
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Cerecor, Inc. ("Cerecor") control, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Cerecor's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "continue," "seeks," "aims," "predicts," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: our 2020 outlook; the development of product candidates or products; potential attributes and benefits of product candidates; strategic alternatives for neurological assets and Millipred; and other statements that are not historical.
These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cerecor's management but are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: reliance on and integration of key personnel; drug development costs, timing and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials, which might be slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory risks; Cerecor's cash position and the need for it to raise additional capital; risks related to potential strategic alternatives for our neurology assets and Millipred; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and those other risks detailed in Cerecor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Cerecor expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Cerecor's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Highlights
Recent Merger of Cerecor and Aevi has created a rich pipeline of novel, 1st in class assets all with proven mechanistic rationale
Only known anti-LIGHT mAb in the clinic, offers potential to treat cytokine storm-inducedCOVID-19 ARDS in the near-term and broader ARDS indication beyond
CERC-002entered the clinic in July for ARDS and is expected to deliver definitive topline POC data in Q4 2020
CERC-002resumed clinical trial for the treatment of severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease in August
CERC-007(anti-IL-18 mAb), unique molecular target, is expected to deliver initial data in multiple myeloma 1Q 2021 and top line data 2Q 2021; initial data in adult onset Still's Disease by 2Q 2021.
CERC-006(dual mTOR inhibitor), topline data expected 2Q 2021 and recently received ODD and RPDD from the FDA (August 2020)
CERC-800series are monosaccharide replacement therapies for congenital disorders of glycosylation; all orphan disease designated; rare pediatric disease designated; with Priority Review Voucher(s) eligibility
CERC-801pivotal trial expected start 4Q 2020, top line data expected 4Q 2021
CERC-802pivotal trial expected start 4Q 2020, top line data expected 3Q 2021
- CERC-803 pivotal trial expected start 1H 2021, top line data expected 2H 2021
Clinical-Stage Pipeline
CERC-002
Anti-LIGHT mAb
ARDS
Initial Data
4Q 2020
*Milestone currently under evaluation due to COVID-19 related CMC availability
Levels of the TNF-Related Cytokine LIGHT Increase in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients with Cytokine Release Syndrome and ARDS 23| David S. Perlin, Inbal Zafir-Lavie, Lori Roadcap, Shane Raines, Carl F. Ware, Garry A. Neil; August 2020
Elevated LIGHT Levels Are Linked to Mortality in Ventilated Patients
Elevated LIGHT Levels Associated with
Key Implications
Increased Mortality in Ventilated Patients
Free LIGHT Levels (pg/mL)
10000
8000
2000
1500
1000
500
0
Healthy
Ventilated
Ventilated
Controls
Recovered
Deceased
(n=30)
(n=2)
(n=25)
In ventilated patients, LIGHT levels were higher in those patients that eventually died than in those patients that recovered. This did not reach statistical significance because of the small number of survivors (n=2)
Observed mortality rate was higher for ventilated patients (93%) compared to non-ventilated patients (20%)
Elevated LIGHT may be a predictor of mortality in COVID-19 ARDS patients, most notably in those being treated with invasive mechanical ventilation
Levels of the TNF-Related Cytokine LIGHT Increase in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients with Cytokine Release Syndrome and ARDS 24| David S. Perlin, Inbal Zafir-Lavie, Lori Roadcap, Shane Raines, Carl F. Ware, Garry A. Neil; August 2020
Elevated LIGHT is Most Strongly Linked to Mortality in Patients 60+
Association Between Elevated LIGHT and Mortality Strongest in Patients Over 60
P = 0.021
10000
(pg/mL)
8000
Levels
1500
1000
LIGHT
Free
500
0
Healthy Controls
Recovered
Deceased
Over 60
Over 60
Over 60
(n=14)
(n=5)
(n=23)
Key Implications
In patients over 60, LIGHT levels were significantly higher in those that eventually died than in those patients that recovered (p=0.021)
Observed mortality rate was higher for patients over 60 of age (82%) compared to patients <60 years (32%)
Elevated LIGHT levels in hospitalized COVID-19 patients were most strongly
Levels of the TNF-Related Cytokine LIGHT Increase in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients with Cytokine Release Syndrome and ARDS 25| David S. Perlin, Inbal Zafir-Lavie, Lori Roadcap, Shane Raines, Carl F. Ware, Garry A. Neil; August 2020
Cytokine Storm Drives ARDS Across Etiologies
Patients may progress rapidly and often require invasive mechanical ventilation
Pre-ARDS Disease Course
ARDS Progression
COVID-19
COVID-19 infection
Mild ARDS
Moderate ARDS
Severe ARDS
ARDS
Cytokine
Storm
All etiologies of ARDS have
high unmet need, with
COVID-19 infection is
patients presenting at any
typically associated with
severity and frequently
longer duration of
progressing rapidly
ventilation in severe patients
Broader ARDS
Injury due to various etiologies (e.g.,
pneumonia, trauma, aspiration)
Potential
LIGHT Treatment Window
Opportunity
Treatment /
Typically non-hospitalized for
Critical Care / ICU Critical Care / ICU
ICU
All ARDS patients are candidates for intubation, with the
Care Setting
COVID-19 infection and pre-ICU
for broader ARDS
vast majority of moderate and virtually all severe patients
requiring invasive mechanical ventilation
Reducing LIGHT levels may limit the proportion of patients requiring invasive mechanical
ventilation, which drives high cost of treatment and low quality of life in ARDS
Source: Physician Interviews; Papazian et al. Ann. Intensive Care 2019; Bhatraju et al. NEJM 2020
COVID-19 and Broader ARDS Target Populations
COVID-19 ARDS provides a potential path to treat a larger patient population in broader ARDS
U.S. COVID-19 Related ARDS Patients
U.S. Broader ARDS Patients Excluding COVID-19
Incidence
ARDS Incidence (K)
COVID-19 ARDS
Diagnosed Broader
340 354367380
392 404416427
Time2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026
There is a large market opportunity and high unmet need for effective therapy
in cytokine storm induced ARDS beyond COVID-19
CERC-002: A Novel First-in-ClassAnti-LIGHT mAb
The only known clinical stage anti-LIGHT antibody
CERC-002: A Novel First-in-ClassAnti-LIGHT mAb
The only known clinical stage anti-LIGHT antibody
Free LIGHT Assay Developed in Collaboration with
Myriad RBM
Enables a biomarker / precision medicine development approach
Positive Toxicology Profile
8-week monkey toxicology study was well tolerated up to
100 mg/kg per week with NOAEL at 60 mg/kg
Phase I Trial Successfully Completed
Up to 1200 mg SQ in healthy volunteers (n=48)
without significant toxicity
Phase I/II open-label signal finding study in Crohn's
disease currently ongoing (US IND 113264)
One patient completed study and drug was well-tolerated with a significant reduction in LIGHT levels at a low dose with a clinically meaningful improvement
NH
2
23
VL
VH
VH
22
95
95
149
CH
149
136
205
136
88
88
134
214
134
214
CL
CL
194
225
194
231
263
263
323
323
369
369
427
427
Discovered at La Jolla Allergy Institute
and Licensed by Cerecor in 2016
NH
2
23
VL
SQ: Subcutaneous; NOAEL: No observed adverse effect level
Clearance from the FDA to Initiate Clinical Trial in Cytokine Storm-InducedCOVID-19 ARDS with CERC-002
Clear path for clinical development in COVID-19 ARDS, creating a path for development in generalized ARDS
Planned Development Path for CERC-002
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
2H
2020
2020
2021
2021
2022
2022
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Potential EUA
Key:
Top Line Data
Proof of Concept Trial
Pivotal Trial (if necessary)
Pivotal Trial in Broader ARDS
Proof of Concept trial to begin in June 2020; Expected top line data Q4
29| EUA: Emergency Use Authorization
CERC-002 Treatment of Cytokine Storm-InducedCOVID-19 ARDS
Primary Endpoint: Respiratory Failure and Mortality Over 28 Days
Proof-of-Concept Trial Design
Randomized, Double-blind,Placebo-controlled,Multi-Center,Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial of CERC-002 in
Adults with COVID-19 ARDS
Inclusion Criteria
CERC-002 (16 mg/kg [maximum
1200 mg]) on Day 1 by SQ injection +
Hospitalized Patients with Documented
Standard of Care
COVID-19 Infection and
1:1
Clinical Evidence of Pneumonia with
Randomization
Acute Lung Injury
Placebo-matched SQ injection +
Standard of Care
Estimated Enrollment (N=82)
Primary Endpoint
Key Secondary / Exploratory Endpoints
The proportion of patients treated with CERC-002 compared with placebo in addition to standard of care, alive and free of respiratory failure over 28 days
80% power to show a 40%
1-monthmortality
Change in Pa02/Fi02 ratio
Time to and duration of invasive ventilation
LIGHT levels and other biomarkers of inflammation
Viral load

Highlights Through 2022
Multiple catalysts and 4 potential PRV awards from first-in-class medicines for diseases with no approved treatment options
CERC-801
CERC-801
TOP LINE DATA
Potential NDA APPROVAL
CERC-803
CERC-803
TOP LINE DATA
Potential NDA APPROVAL
CERC-802
CERC-802
TOP LINE DATA
Potential NDA Approval
2020
2021
2022
CERC-002:COVID-19 ARDS
CERC-006: Complex
CERC-007: Multiple Myeloma
TOP LINE DATA1
Lymphatic Malformations
TOP LINE PIVOTAL DATA
Potential EUA1
Initial Data3
CERC-002:COVID-19 ARDS
CERC-007: Multiple Myeloma
Proof-of-Concept Initial Data
Potential FULL APPROVAL2
CERC-007: AOSD
Proof-of-Concept Initial Data
CERC-002: Severe Pediatric
Onset Crohn's Disease
Proof-of-Concept Initial Data
CERC-800s
CERC-002
CERC-007
CERC-006
Natural History Study
PRV Eligible
1 COVID-19 Related ARDS; additional pivotal study will be run if necessary 2Broader ARDS. EUA: Emergency Use Authorization 3Milestone currently under evaluation due to COVID-19 related CMC availability
