    CERC   US15671L1098

CERECOR INC.

(CERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cerecor : CERC-002 Initial Crohns Data Investor Presentation

07/26/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
Patient-Inspired Science

CERC-002 Crohn's Disease - Phase 1b Initial Data (Cohort 1)

July | 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the control of Cerecor Inc. ("Cerecor" or the "Company"), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Cerecor's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "continue," "seeks,"

"aims," "predicts," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," or similar expressions (including

their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: its future financial and operational outlook; the development of product candidates or products; potential attributes and benefits of product candidates; strategic alternatives for neurological assets and Millipred; and other statements that are not historical.

These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cerecor's management but are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: reliance on and integration of key personnel; drug development costs, timing and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials, which might be slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory risks; Cerecor's cash position and the need for it to raise additional capital; risks related to potential strategic alternatives for its neurology assets and Millipred; and general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and those other risks detailed in Cerecor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Cerecor expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Cerecor's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

2 |

Today's Agenda

Executive Summary and Brief Introduction

Mike Cola

Chief Executive Officer

IBD, Crohn's Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis Overview

Overview of IBD (Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis)

Garry Neil, MD

Significant Burden of Illness and Unmet Need; Disease Pathology

Chief Scientific Officer

Treatment Options and Competitive Landscape

CERC-002: Clinical Rationale for Use in Treatment of IBD

Garry Neil, MD

CERC-002Initial Data (1st Cohort of Crohn's Disease Patients)

H. Jeffrey Wilkins, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Summary Comments

Mike Cola

Closing and Questions & Answers

Mike Cola; H. Jeffrey Wilkins, MD; Garry Neil, MD

Gerald W. Dryden, MD, PhD, MS, MSPH

University of Louisville; Specialty Areas: Digestive & Liver Health

3 |

Executive Summary: CERC-002 Demonstrates Potential Proof-of-Concept in Initial Low-Dose Cohort

2nd Positive Proof-of-Concept Study With CERC-002 Further Validates the LIGHT MOA in Inflammatory Diseases

  • Open-labelproof-of-concept study in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who previously failed 3 or more lines of biologic therapies, including anti-TNFα*
  • Clinically meaningful mucosal healing, determined by colonoscopy, in 3 of 4 subjects (SES-CD)**
  • Rapid response within 8 weeks
  • Well-tolerated,no serious adverse events observed
  • High-dosecohort fully enrolled with results expected 2H21

4 | *TNFα, tumor necrosis factor alpha; **SES-CD, Simple Endoscopic Score for Crohn's Disease;

Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease, and

Ulcerative Colitis Overview

Disclaimer

Cerecor Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 20:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,67 M - -
Net income 2021 -87,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 290 M 290 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 174x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CERECOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Cerecor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CERECOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,85 $
Average target price 6,80 $
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Cola Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Schond L. Greenway Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Garry Arthur Neil Chief Scientific Officer
H. Jeffrey Wilkins Chief Medical Officer
Younok Dumortier Shin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CERECOR INC.7.95%362
MODERNA, INC.233.90%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG24.05%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.39.02%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-26.46%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-16.87%28 525