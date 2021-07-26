Cerecor : CERC-002 Initial Crohns Data Investor Presentation
07/26/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
CERC-002 Crohn's Disease - Phase 1b Initial Data (Cohort 1)
July | 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the control of Cerecor Inc. ("Cerecor" or the "Company"), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Cerecor's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "continue," "seeks,"
"aims," "predicts," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," or similar expressions (including
their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: its future financial and operational outlook; the development of product candidates or products; potential attributes and benefits of product candidates; strategic alternatives for neurological assets and Millipred; and other statements that are not historical.
These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cerecor's management but are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: reliance on and integration of key personnel; drug development costs, timing and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials, which might be slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory risks; Cerecor's cash position and the need for it to raise additional capital; risks related to potential strategic alternatives for its neurology assets and Millipred; and general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and those other risks detailed in Cerecor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Cerecor expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Cerecor's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.
Today's Agenda
Executive Summary and Brief Introduction
Mike Cola
Chief Executive Officer
IBD, Crohn's Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis Overview
‒ Overview of IBD (Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis)
Garry Neil, MD
‒ Significant Burden of Illness and Unmet Need; Disease Pathology
Chief Scientific Officer
‒ Treatment Options and Competitive Landscape
CERC-002: Clinical Rationale for Use in Treatment of IBD
Garry Neil, MD
CERC-002Initial Data (1st Cohort of Crohn's Disease Patients)
H. Jeffrey Wilkins, MD
Chief Medical Officer
Summary Comments
Mike Cola
Closing and Questions & Answers
Mike Cola; H. Jeffrey Wilkins, MD; Garry Neil, MD
Gerald W. Dryden, MD, PhD, MS, MSPH
University of Louisville; Specialty Areas: Digestive & Liver Health
Executive Summary: CERC-002 Demonstrates Potential Proof-of-Concept in Initial Low-Dose Cohort
2nd Positive Proof-of-Concept Study With CERC-002 Further Validates the LIGHT MOA in Inflammatory Diseases
Open-labelproof-of-concept study in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease who previously failed 3 or more lines of biologic therapies, including anti-TNFα*
Clinically meaningful mucosal healing, determined by colonoscopy, in 3 of 4 subjects (SES-CD)**
Rapid response within 8 weeks
Well-tolerated,no serious adverse events observed
High-dosecohort fully enrolled with results expected 2H21