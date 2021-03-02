Cerecor : CERC-002 COVID-19 ARDS STUDY RESULTS FINAL DATA ANALYSIS 60-DAY SAFETY DATA

Forward-Looking Statements

Executive Summary - Final Data Analysis

Phase 2 Clinical Trial Met Primary Endpoint in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 ARDS

• CERC-002 significantly reduced respiratory failure and mortality in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 ARDS - This analysis updates the preliminary topline data reported on January 5, 2021, and is inclusive of 60-day safety data - Hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated with a single dose of CERC-002 demonstrated statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint (proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure over the 28-day study period) compared to placebo (n=62, p=0.044) - Efficacy was highest in a prespecified subpopulation of patients over the age of 60 (n=34, p=0.042), the population most vulnerable to severe complications and death with COVID-19 infection - At both the 28-day and the 60-day final timepoints, an approximately 50% trend in mortality reduction (22.5% vs 10.8%) was observed - CERC-002 showed statistically significant efficacy on top of corticosteroids and standard of care in COVID-19 ARDS (>90% of patients in the trial received corticosteroids and >65% received remdesivir)



• CERC-002 was well tolerated with no appreciable differences in immunosuppression or other SAE between CERC-002 and placebo

• CERC-002 dramatically and rapidly reduced serum free-LIGHT levels - ~85% reduction in free LIGHT achieved in 1 day

• Cerecor has applied for Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations, and plans to meet with FDA to discuss potential path to Emergency Use Authorization

• Additionally, the company is exploring the applicability of CERC-002 in non-COVID-19 ARDS

LIGHT is a Central Driver of COVID-19 Related Cytokine Storm

Clinical Trial Initiated After Compelling Biomarker Study Completed June 2020

Association Between Elevated LIGHT and Mortality Strongest in Patients Over 60

P = 0.021

10000

Key Implications

FreeLIGHTLevels(pg/mL)

80001500

• In patients over 60, LIGHT levels were significantly higher in those that eventually died than in those patients that recovered (p=0.021) 1000 500

• Observed mortality rate was higher for patients over 60 of age (82%) compared to patients <60 years (32%)

0

Healthy Controls Recovered Deceased Over 60 Over 60 Over 60 (n=14) (n=5) (n=23)

Elevated LIGHT levels in hospitalized COVID-19 patients were most strongly associated with mortality in patients over 60

1. Perlin et al. (2020) mSphere. 5(4):e00699-20.

2. Arunachalam et al. (2020) Science. 369(6508):1210-1220

CERC-002: A Novel First-in-Class Anti-LIGHT (TNFSF14) mAb

The Only Known Clinical Stage Anti-LIGHT Antibody

• In-licensed from Kyowa Kirin Co.

• Positive toxicology profile - 8-week monkey toxicology study was well tolerated up to 100 mg/kg per week with NOAEL at 60 mg/kg

• Phase I trial previously completed - Up to 1200 mg SQ in healthy volunteers (n=48) without significant toxicity

• Proprietary free LIGHT assay developed in collaboration with Myriad RBM enables a biomarker-based development approach

SQ: Subcutaneous; NOAEL: No observed adverse effect level

Discovered at La Jolla Allergy Institute and Licensed by Cerecor in 2016

CERC-002 Treatment of Cytokine Storm-Induced COVID-19 ARDS

Primary Endpoint: Respiratory Failure and Mortality Over 28 Days

Proof-of-Concept Trial Design

Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multi-Center, Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial of CERC-002 in Adults with COVID-19 ARDS

Inclusion Criteria

Hospitalized Patients with Documented COVID-19 Infection and Clinical Evidence of Pneumonia with Mild to Moderate ARDS

Enrollment (N=83)

1:1 Randomization

Primary Endpoint

• The proportion of patients treated with CERC-002 compared with placebo in addition to standard of care at site, alive and free of respiratory failure over 28 days

• 80% power to show an absolute difference of 25% between cohorts

PaO2 - Partial Pressure of Oxygen, FiO2 - Fraction of Inspired Oxygen

Key Secondary / Exploratory Endpoints

• 1-month mortality

• Change in Pa02/Fi02 ratio • Time to and duration of invasive ventilation

• LIGHT levels and other biomarkers of inflammation

• Viral load

Characteristic CERC-002 (n=41) Placebo (n=42) Age, years Mean (SD) 59.2 (14.5) 58.1 (14.2) Age Group <60 years (n, %) ≥60 years (n, %) 20 (48.8%)

21 (51.2%) 21 (50.0%) 21 (50.0%) Gender Male Female 25 (61%) 16 (39%) 32 (76.2%) 10 (23.8%) Race White Black or African American Asian Other 31 (75.1%) 7 (17.1%) 2 (4.9%) 1 (2.4%) 37 (88.1%) 3 (7.1%) 0 (0%) 2 (4.8%) Free LIGHT Level at Baseline Mean (range) pg/mL 348 (63 - 1050) 273 (37 - 843) Concomitant Medication Use at Baseline* Systemic corticosteroids Remdesivir 38 (95.0%) 26 (65.0%) 37 (88.1%) 28 (66.7%)

Patient Demographics

Data on file

* Calculated from patients dosed (n=40 for CERC-002, n=42 for placebo)

Free LIGHT is inhibited by Day 1 and remains low

FreeLIGHTLevels(pg/mL)

A Single Dose of CERC-002 Reduced Free LIGHT Levels Dramatically and Rapidly

comparable at baseline across cohorts

Data on file

• Mean free LIGHT levels were

• Mean free LIGHT levels were about 100 pg/mL higher in the patients ≥ 60 years-old

• Free LIGHT levels reduced quickly in the active cohort and increased in the placebo cohort

• The pharmacodynamic effect was on top of standard of care where approximately 90% of patients received systemic corticosteroids

CERC-002 Significantly Reduced Respiratory Failure and Mortality in Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 ARDS

Primary Endpoint: Percentage of Patients Alive and Free of Respiratory Failure at Day 28

PercentageofPatientsAliveand FreeofRespiratoryFailureatDay28

CERC-002

Placebo

Overall (n=62)

Age ≥ 60 years

Age < 60 years

(n=34)

(n=28)

Efficacy was highest in patients over the age of 60* (n=34, p=0.042), the population most vulnerable to severe complications and death with COVID-19 infection

Data on file

* Prespecified analysis

A Single Dose of CERC-002 Reduced Mortality by ~50% in this Study

CERC-002 Placebo 28-day Mortality 7.7% 14.3% 60-day Mortality 10.8% 22.5%

• A trend in ~50% reduction in mortality was observed at both the 28-day and the 60-day timepoints

• Efficacy observed is on top of corticosteroids and standard of care - (>90% of patients in the trial received corticosteroids and >65% received remdesivir) Data on file

Safety and Tolerability

• CERC-002 was well-tolerated at a single dose of 16 mg/kg

• No serious adverse events attributable to CERC-002

• Majority of AEs judged to be mild or moderate

• No evidence of increased infections or adverse events related to immunosuppression CERC-002 (n=40) Placebo (n=42) Subjects with ≥1 AE (%) Subjects with ≥1 Drug-related AE 16 (40%) 8 (20%) 21 (50%) 6 (14.3%) AEs > 5% Leukocytosis Anemia Hepatic enzyme increase Acute kidney injury Respiratory failure 6 (15%) 4 (10%) 4 (10%) 3 (7.5%) 3 (7.5%) 4 (9.5%) 3 (7.1%) 2 (4.8%) 2 (4.8%) 3 (7.1%) Data on file

COVID-19 and Broader ARDS Target Populations

COVID-19 ARDS provides a potential path to treat a larger patient population in broader ARDS

U.S. COVID-19 Related ARDS PatientsEstimated U.S. Broader ARDS Patients Excluding COVID-19

COVID-19ARDSIncidence

Time

DiagnosedBroaderARDSIncidence(K)

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

There is a large market opportunity and high unmet need for effective therapy in cytokine storm induced ARDS beyond COVID-19

Source: Rubenfeld et al. N Engl J Med. 2005, 353(16):1685-93. Kissler et al. Science. 2020. UpToDate

Next Steps