    CRNC   US1567271093

CERENCE INC.

(CRNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
33.32 USD   -1.30%
CRNC LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Cerence Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

04/14/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Cerence Inc. ("Cerence Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRNC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Cerence Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25904&wire=4

CRNC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Cerence Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until April 26, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crnc-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-cerence-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301525144.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
