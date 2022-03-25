Log in
    CRNC   US1567271093

CERENCE INC.

(CRNC)
CRNC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cerence Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 26, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25119&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Cerence Inc. between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 26, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Cerence Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crnc-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-cerence-inc-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-26-2022-301510442.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
