Shares of Cerence gained after the company partnered with Volkswagen to integrate automotive-grade ChatGPT into the automaker's in-car assistant platforms.

The stock was up 6.7% at $20.39 in early trading. Volkswagen's shares, meanwhile, advanced 2.2% to $13.33.

Cerence said Monday that Volkswagen will be the first carmaker to deploy Cerence Chat Pro, which will allow drivers and passengers to engage with an in-car assistant that leverages ChatGPT and a multitude of other sources.

Cerence Chat Pro will become available in current MEB and MQB evo models from VW Group brands that use the IDA voice assistant, the company said.

